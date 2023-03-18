The Other Sons of Sam: Now, for the Rest of the Story (Part II)

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR: Avid Winter Watch followers have probably read “‘Son of Sam’ Berkowitz Was Not a Lone-Wolf Killer (Update),” and watched the Netflix series “Sons Of Sam: A Descent into Darkness.” If not, you’re behind the eight ball on what is effectively a fundamental course in how society works today. We suggest backtracking now and then returning, if possible.

Netflix’s new series “Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness” is based upon and a critique of the late investigative journalist Maury Terry’s book “Ultimate Evil.” However, there’s some essential history in the book to which the series alluded; namely, that serial killer David Berkowitz was part of a localized discordian network of evil doers.

But in letters and in interviews, Berkowitz described this network as much more, and as he knew it in 1979. This is from Terry’s book, not the Netflix series. He stated

At one time I was a member of an occult group. Being sworn to secrecy or face death I cannot reveal the name of the group, nor do I wish to. This group contained a mixture of satanic practices which included the teachings of Aleister Crowley and Eliphaz Levi. It was (still is) totally blood oriented and I am certain you know just what I mean. The Coven’s doctrines are a blend of ancient Druidism, the teachings of the Secret Order of the Golden Dawn, Black Magick and a host of other unlawful and obnoxious practices. It is an alliance existed (existing) between the cult and related narcotics and pornography enterprises.

Winter Watch Takeaway: If such a malevolent organization was and is to be successful on a larger scale, it would need considerable financial resources. Drugs, pornography and human trafficking would provide the fuel and enable this secret society to corrupt officialdom. This goes well beyond the simple definition of the Mafia or La Cosa Nostra, which are mere tentacles of a larger octopus.

During the last couple decades, this network has incorporated and expanded it’s muscle via dedicated satanic death cult Mexican and Central American criminal organizations, such MS-13 and Los Aztecas (aka Barrio Aztecas). These gangs have colluded with Mexican and American police, military and plutocrats to run drugs and a large-scale sexual exploitation ring in Juárez, Mexico and elsewhere.

For further reading:

Discordian satanists’ open-borders agenda is enriching drug cartels which in turn gives them even more corrupting influence.

[VIDEO TITLE: Joe Biden’s Open-Borders Agenda Is Enriching Drug Cartels | Mark Morgan on Newsmax]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Berkowitz fingered one William Malony Mentzer as “Manson 2.” Mentzer helped found a nationwide satanic private club called Magick Island. Manson 2 was from the Los Angeles area. That’s where the Sam cult has its headquarters. He was involved with the original Manson and the cult there in L.A.

Mentzer is now in prison for the murder of Roy Radin who Berkowitz suggests was also a kingpin in the cult. At the time of the Radin murder, Mentzer was a trusted bodyguard for pornography publisher Larry Flynt, the founder of Hustler magazine. What a coinkydink.

Berkowitz also acknowledged that one purpose of the NYC shootings was the production of snuff films. This was shown in the Netflix series in an interview.

Berkowitz believes Manson 2 was the guy who had the most to do with picking him to take the fall on Son of Sam.

“He hates this guy,” Terry wrote, “and fears him.”

Berkowitz acknowledged that a satanic cult existed and that he belonged to it. At the time of his arrest he knew that the Cult had turned him in as a Son of Sam suspect.

Berkowitz zeroed in on the Chingons, which research had shown was a Process Church offshoot based in California.

In another letter, he’d written, “California is the home of Chingon and other foul groups.”

He stated that Charles Manson was a “Christ/Devil,” another Process link. He then underlined just two words, indicating that Manson’s disciples acted “under orders.”

Terry notes that in his meeting with the killer, Berkowitz also underscored the following passages

“Sunset Strip — where the Process hawked its wares.” Further down, he underlined: “The shade of Aleister Crowley looms large in the area [L.A.], but his excesses pale into insignificance compared to today’s devil worshippers.”

Next, Berkowitz goes into what Winter Watch has often described in its posts: mind kontrol, MK Ultra, neuro-lingustic programming and inverted shaming (aka cancel culture), double-bind theory and black magik. Enter those words in a Winter Watch search query and you will find plenty.

Berkowitz wrote

There are certain powerful persons who are able to gain entrance into other people’s minds and souls. You asked about Satanists. I’m not talking of thrill seekers who hang onto and join every anti-establishment group which comes along. I’m not talking about those who remain on the fringe of such groups. My letter is in reference to the elite and dedicated hardcore members of Occult groups. You see, these people cannot be taken lightly. Please try to understand their philosophy of life and society. They have no fear of man-made laws nor the laws of God. To them, murder comes easy. Being anti-God, they love nothing better than a good kill. These people will stop at nothing in order to fulfill their desires. They have the complete ability to elude the police and to cover their tracks completely. Many members of these hidden and secret groups are participating of their own free will. Others aren’t. Yet, they are there to obey every command and complete every task without question. There are people out there who are animals. There are people who are a fearless lot. They HATE God! I’m not talking about common criminals. You know who I am talking about. There are people who will follow a “Chosen Lamb” throughout the ends of the earth. If they feel that this person is the “next one” — well, they have money. They have brains and hate. They are not a careless group who are apt to make mistakes. But they are secretive and bonded together by a common need and a desire to mete out havoc on society. It was Aleister Crowley who said, “I want blasphemy, murder, rape, revolution, anything bad.”

Final Takeaway: Like Terry, Winter Watch has dived down countless rabbit holes to explore the reach of this malevolent cult. The pages of this website are full of references. We would argue that the malevolent cult is much larger than Berkowitz hinted at and even Terry realized. Terry mostly operated without the internet. For instance, in our post “Flower Power Sowed Seeds for 50 Years of Weaponized Degeneracy,” we describe how branches of the malevolent sistema infested and influenced culture.

In fact, we hold that iterations of this discordian sistema have now ensconced themselves as 5th Columnists in positions of power and work as minions and operatives at both upper and middle levels of intelligence, academia, media and entertainment. Probably a large portion of the surreal, strange and foul characters you see daily on the mainstream media are soldiers and flying monkey underlings of this discordian sistema, or what we more commonly refer to as the Crime Syndicate.