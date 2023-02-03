2019 Mass Shooting Marathon: Red Flags and Anomalies Galore in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton

During seven days in August, 2019, the U.S. had a rash of seemingly random and sketchy mass shooting events. Mystery and confusion appear to be the common themes.
Gilroy Garlic Festival, California
July 28, authorities say Santino William Legan, 19, killed three people and injured more than a dozen others at the Gilroy, Calif., annual Garlic Festival. He used “an assault-type rifle legally purchased in Nevada on July 9 and believed to have been bought by Legan,” ABC News reports. “Investigators told ABC” that they “were aware of posts Legan had made to Instagram that included white supremacist themes.”
Yet, FBI officials on Aug. 1 called media reports characterizing the Gilroy festival gunman’s ideology “wrong” after outlets referenced a social media post and literature associated with white supremacists.
Legan’s motive appears to be as big of a mystery as the person himself, according to The Mercury News.
Until the final moments of his life, Santino Legan had not made any discernible impressions on this growing South Bay city. The 19-year-old had little public presence online or in social media. Many of his former classmates had no memory of him. …
“He was just someone that I went to school with and was in my grade,” Axel Wong, who attended Monte Vista Christian School with Legan and was one of the few classmates who had any memory of him. “I had talked to him maybe two or three times during my time there.”
Amid scant evidence of the shooter’s personal relationships, authorities searching his apartment in Nevada noted that they found “a letter from Virginia to Santino.” Though the origins and content of the correspondence are not known, this news organization did confirm that Virginia is the name of Legan’s maternal grandmother, the daughter of Hollywood actors Brenda Marshall and Richard Houston Gaines, who was later adopted by actor William Holden.
On the day of the shooter, the media ran photos and a story that police had killed the shooter. Five days later, the coroner reported that Legan committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth. Assuming that’s possible with a WASR-10 rifle, how is it that the coroner is the one to break this news? And what about the second-suspect distraction?
Just chilling at the Garlic Festival after being shot with a high powered rifle.pic.twitter.com/E0xACkM2gC
— angeldemonTV (@angeldemonTV) July 29, 2019
Santino Legan is not found anywhere in the US in a PeopleFinder search.
Black Magik Alert: “3 who survived Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting escaped Las Vegas in 2017”
Read “Mason Wells from Brussels Blast: Head Shrinks After Miracle Recovery“
Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas
How many cameras are in a Wal Mart? After four days we have one video “from someone with a cell phone on the floor, which only recorded audio” Why, if this shooting lasted for 20 minutes, is there not at least 10 consecutive hours of shooting video from 30 ceiling mounted cameras? This CCTV footage is used in court to identify thieves and shoplifters and thus is state of the art high resolution. Where is that video?
In an open gun carry state we learn there were soldiers from Fort Bliss inside Walmart when ‘the shooting’ took place. “Among the injured were military service members from Fort Bliss, according to local news reports.” So we are to believe Crusius encountered no armed resistance in his 20 minutes in the store?
Photo turns up of lone “casualty”. He looks like a dummy. The interior of Wal Mart is pristine considering the mass casualties and bullets fired. It’s near registers- you’d think there’d be abandoned shopping carts, abandoned merchandise and ditched shopping sacks on the ground- and maybe even some blood.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, authorities say Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, opened fire assault-style rifle, similar to an AK-47, at an El Paso Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring 27.
How does one man kill 20 people and wound another 27 people with a single magazine that only holds 30 rounds? The surveillance photo shows no chest rig, no battle belt and no spare magazines.
Standard grainy jerky video seen in these events. Wal Mart is heavily surveillance covered. Where is the CCTV?
— Threat Suppression (@ThreatSuppress) August 3, 2019
The shooter was “taken into custody without incident” and without any law enforcement officers firing their weapons, according to El Paso Police Department.
During the shooting, Crusius was wearing cargo pants with puffy pocks. When arrested, he was wearing khaki slacks. How does that happen?
El Paso Times reporter captured this eyewitnesses account. The man, who stated he saw the shooter twice clearly indicated that the shooter was in all black with a mask!!! pic.twitter.com/1ETUtVRa02
— Deep State Exposed® (@DeepStateExpose) August 3, 2019
Crusius “wanted to shoot as many Mexicans as possible,” two law enforcement officials told ABC News. The real ludicrous story here is that one has to drive for 10 hours in Texas without seeing any Mexicans? During a news conference Saturday night, El Paso’s police chief said during a news conference that authorities are examining what he called a “manifesto” that they believe was written by the shooter and shows a possible “nexus” to a hate crime.
Then we are shown the waltzing perp photos, and we’re supposed to believe this is the same guy. Really?
Did the artificial intelligence script writers decide that brothers cut from the same incel-clone cloth would have maximum traumatic effect on the population?
A search for “Patrick Crusius,” which is an unusual psyops surname, did turn up one result: Patrick N Crusius in Alabama. Patrick N apparently went online to clear his name. News reports about shooter Patrick Crusius state he was born in and lived in Allen, Texas. So other than a few grainy photos at the scene where’s the evidence of the Crusius perp even existing?
The trial of Crusius has taken forever to unfold. The Texas district attorney in charge of the high-profile trial of suspected El Paso Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius is facing legal trouble of her own amid accusations of incompetence. The Soros backed El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is the subject of a petition to have her removed from office, as well as accusations of “official misconduct and continued incompetence,” the El Paso Times reported.
GoFundMe page for El Paso “victim” was set up Aug. 1, 2019 — three days before Wal-Mart shooting.
Presidential candidate from El Paso, Beto O’Rourke, could barely contain his duping delight when asked about the mass shooting.
Why is #BetoORourke laughing while he is trying to compose himself, to get into character, so he can look serious as he address the #elpasoshooter #ElPasoStrong #walmartshooting pic.twitter.com/mpovuGcdWA
— Henrik Palmgren 🐗 🇸🇪 🇺🇸 (@Henrik_Palmgren) August 4, 2019
Who does this remind us of? … Oh, yes! Robbie Parker, of course.
Duping Delight: A Common Theme
Ned Pepper’s Bar, Dayton, Ohio
On Sunday, Aug. 4, authorities say at least nine people were killed and more than two dozen were wounded by Connor Betts, 24, at Ned Pepper’s Bar around 1 a.m. He entered wearing a mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection and carrying .223-caliber high-capacity rifle with 100-round drum magazines. Betts own sister was one of the casualties.
Standard dark grainy video showing nothing in Dayton.
There was just at terrorist attack out here in Dayton OH. Oregon district. White man in all black with an AR just opened fire for 30 seconds straight, Killing or injuring 10-20 people.
It’s just hella people laid out on the ground pic.twitter.com/PeIBQRz005
— Terri Savage (@KTSavage) August 4, 2019
Betts “was killed by police within 30 seconds of opening fire,” CNN reports. “The officers immediately advanced toward the gunfire and within approximately 20 seconds, they engaged the suspect, who was actively firing and attempting to enter a crowded liquor establishment,” the police chief said.
Dayton mass shooting suspect identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts https://t.co/nhxFCLWk7J pic.twitter.com/evDZKZ1Nwq
— Terror Today (@TerrorToday) August 4, 2019
The motive is unclear for now, CNN reports, but “authorities found writings linked to the shooter that show he had an interest in killing people,” but “a preliminary assessment of the writings did not indicate any racial or political motive.” Yet, numerous media sources and “journos” are claiming the the week’s mass-shooting trifecta is proof of the threat of “white natonalism” in America.
Meanwhile, photos are emerging of Betts wearing satanic or discordian slogans. The psyops patches are a throwback to tricks used in the Dylan Storm Roof case. Read “Revisiting the Charleston ‘Storm Roof’ Agenda.”
Update: Fake persona Betts is claimed to have been in a pornogrind metal band – songs about rape, murder, necrophilia and other gruesome acts against women. [New York Post]
The satanic mail order company “Black Craft Cult” that manufactures the “Against All Gods” patch worn by Dayton shooter Connor Betts has removed the item from their website. pic.twitter.com/nIoPZhcOvq
— El Capitan (@preppershepper) August 4, 2019
And there were shoes, lots of shoes, in Dayton. This is a classic calling card of staged deceptions.
Update: Stagecraft crew setting up the scene?
Read “Shoes in Staged Deceptions and False Flags as Both Calling Cards and Black Magik”
The Bigger Picture
One does not have to be a “white nationalist” to see that there is a war on everything white. Discordian narratives are built by design so that when you criticize them, they can easily conflate the two. To illustrate, two of the shooters had extremist manifestos on the right, but the Dayton fake shooter’s own Twitter profile states: Connor Betts: he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i’m going to hell and i’m not coming back.
It’s Cultural Marxism and trickery. Don’t fall for it.
Podcasts on various “mass shootings”.
Russ Winter Joins David Zublick and James Fetzer to Discuss Highland Park
Waukesha Parade High Strangeness Psyops Examined
Forensic Analysis of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Bad script, bad acting, bad directing, bad costuming, bad continuity, and bad cinematography, all leading, inexorably, to the worst false-flag operation of all time. Sorry, Sandy Hook and Christchurch, you’ve been surpassed in bullshit by THIS cluster-f**k.
And yet…….they have managed to keep THOUSANDS of citizens (“fake” families of victims, real families of “fake” victims, who’s names and photos are posted everywhere, entire hospital staffs, coroners, police, funeral home directors etc etc etc) from all over the country, completely and absolutely SILENT for the last decade. They are either incompetent, or evil GENIUSES to be able to pull that off. They can’t be both lol
Your use of lol is a form of gaslighting- nothing funny here. You ASSume thousands of real people are role playing. But these are impressions. Unknowing people are staged and stampeded as ä crowd or are nearby. Give me one citation where an entire hospital staff”is mentioned by name “treating patients”. “You are ASSuming that. What they do instead is state they are taken to such and such hospital without showing real evidence or merely posing a vehicle in front. They don’t even interview alleged staff on camera anymore.
Stagecraft is what they do- that includes cut outs, false personas, CGI images, astroturfing, grainy film and photos, the occasional crisis actor or vague impression interview with a non actor that doesn’t reveal much, or reveals poor information.
See: Did Rochester Institute of Technology Class of ’07 Grads Provide Fake Personas for the Vegas Shooting? https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/01/did-rochester-institute-of-technology-class-of-07-grads-provide-fake-personas-for-the-vegas-shooting/
See: The Shills’ Chorus: ‘I Know a Guy Who Knows a Guy Who Was Shot in Vegas’ https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/11/the-i-knew-a-guy-who-knew-a-cousins-friend-who-died-at-vegas-shills/
There is a dearth of solid clear imagery showing anything other than an impression. Where is the CCTV footage in these deceptions? see: Reminder: French Authorities Ordered Destruction of CCTV Images of Nice Terror Attack (UPDATE) https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/03/french-authorities-order-destruction-of-cctv-images-of-nice-terror-attack/
I and others have done public information search and many “victims”do not show up. So you are ASSuming they are “real”. Read Miles Mathis Exposes Fake Personas in the Las Vegas Shooting Victims https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/08/miles-mathis-exposes-the-fake-personas-of-the-las-vegas-shooting/
Ummmm…..the entire hospital staff would have to “in on it” or they would have spoken up by now that no people were treated at said hospital after the event. Correct?
And it is funny….it’s funny as hell to claim on one hand that these people “staging” these events are so egregiously incompetent, yet have managed to keep thousands of people silent for a decade. Not one person has seen a photo of a victim and said that person isn’t dead, or that person died a long time ago….not one. And still….funeral homes….police, coroners, schools (if Sandy Creek weren’t even a functioning school, how come not ONE resident of the town came forward and said so?) businesses, and yes, entire hospital staffs, because after it makes the news, anybody who works at that hospital would have known whether or not people were treated there. No hospital employee has ever done that. And that Miles Mathis article….did he personally know those people to be able to expose them? Why should I believe your articles? I don’t know who’s writing them, I don’t know their credibility….I’m just using common sense, and no one has ever been exposed as an “actor” by someone who actually KNOWS them. So yes, thousands of people, because you have to also take into consideration ALL the people who know the shooter and the victims….those photos are of real people, people who other people would KNOW. Not to mention the entire population of the town of Sandy Hook who would know if that school were actually open. So, thousands. It just seems to be a common thing that is constantly overlooked, and it just baffles my mind.
On the issue of questioning the credibility of the researchers into these events – such as those who pursue public records, I say man up and do the damn record research yourself.
While you’re at it pick up the phone, and make some calls, Or show up in person and ask to speak to the doctors listed in the stories who treated the injured. It should be easy to get people to talk on the record of their observations say at a hospital on the day of the events no? Put the interview on film and report back.
On the latter operation just be aware that researchers have been arrested and charged for harassment for doing such inquiry. Some have mysteriously suddenly died. So do a little checking on that aspect too so you can know what to expect as far as your personal risk and fate as a researcher.
Here is a little sampling: http://sunshinestatenews.com/story/outspoken-broward-deputy-dies-and-it-all-goes-quiet-why
And the trojan horse Trump is going to speak to the nation tomorrow night about the need for more gun control (per zero hedge report). The acting is getting very sick and is totally unconvincing.
And this is the worst part. He is party to it and only pays lip service to things that matter.
One slightly digitally altered photo of a fake digitally created photo. How anybody can buy this crap is beyond me! Yes, these events get worse with every attempt.
Creating fake people digitally…
https://www.theverge.com/2018/12/17/18144356/ai-image-generation-fake-faces-people-nvidia-generative-adversarial-networks-gans
El Paso and Dayton
https://www.whataboutthewhen.com/blog.html
MG
WW : “It’s Cultural Marxism and trickery. Don’t fall for it.”
El Paso and Karl Marx
https://www.whataboutthewhen.com/blog.html?post_id=30423#Karl_Marx
MG
Shoes, lots of shoes … Conjures up that scene from “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” …
Y’know, now that I think of it Mexicans and Central Americans have often looked down
at my feet ! 🙂 Thank goodness I wear a size 13, so I am still alive. Wouldn’t it be best
if we censor such photos south of the border so Dayton does not become a destination
city. Cause you know what’s next … sanctuary city ! 🙂 Thank you ladies & gentlemen.
Cloudfare terminates 8chan DDOS service
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/05/cloudflare-8chan-matthew-prince-terminate-service-cuts-off-far-right-message-board-el-paso-shooting
https://new.blog.cloudflare.com/terminating-service-for-8chan/
8chan used to be owned by Frederick Brennan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/8chan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fredrick_Brennan
8chan is now owned by Jim Watkins
Frederick Brennan used to mirror encyclopediadramatica
which has this on Jim Watkins
https://encyclopediadramatica.rs/Jim_Watkins
“He is a natural-born businessman and former military personnel. He is currently living in the Philippines because he escaped Tax Fraud in the USA. …
Because Jim is a greedy Jew, …
In March 2019, just in case anyone had doubts on how Jewish he really is, Jim added a feature called King of the Shekel to the front page of 8chan. By buying some of his son’s shitty memecoins, users can pin a thread to the front page of the site and advertise to all the world that they just threw money away to show off their e-peen. Considering that the advertised threads have not moved in over two weeks and how literally the whole fucking internet wants to shut the site down because of some assblasted Aussie, 8chan is on a one-way trip to the chan graveyard.”
***
Judd Legum Twitter
https://twitter.com/JuddLegum/status/1157809984115265543
How does 8chan stay in business? The man who operates 8chan, Jim Watkins, monetizes the site, in part, through @amazon
Amazon is aware of it & has done nothing
How many more people have to die before major corporations stop sending Watkins cash?
***
Things you will not hear on CNN :
8chan – the preferred forum for “White Supremacist” fabricated shooting scripts, is owned by a Jew and is monetised through Jeff Bezos Amazon …
MG
Another piece of the puzzle. Conner D. Betts died in 2014.
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/cm1u99/how_could_it_be_conner_when_he_died_in_2014/?sort=confidence
Parents of reported victim in the Stoneman Douglas production were in El Paso …
Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parent of Joaquin Oliver, were in town to unveil a memorial mural that was going to be unveiled this weekend.
https://www.kxan.com/news/parents-of-teen-killed-at-parkland-were-in-el-paso-during-walmart-shooting/
https://www.whataboutthewhen.com/shooting_stoneman_douglas_high.html
MG
There is a Connor Betts who died in 2014 posted here:
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/hartfordcourant/obituary.aspx?n=connor-d-betts&pid=169819779&
Not sure how long the Legacy post will stay up since there was a post on dead Connor Betts at Carmonfuneralhome, but that was just taken down (saw it this morning, then few minutes later completely gone)
Also, here’s a photos of them apparently staging the shoes https://twitter.com/risetoflyy/status/1158072439437516800?s=09 (commenter says it’s part of some kind of masonic code? –I guess they have done the shoes at other staged events as some sort of signature?)
amanda4321 :
“Not sure how long the Legacy post will stay up since there was a post on dead Connor Betts at Carmonfuneralhome, but that was just taken down (saw it this morning, then few minutes later completely gone)”
Agreed !
google search results for :
connor d betts of suffield passed away suddenly wednesday february 19 2014
first hit :
Connor Betts Obituary, Suffield, CT | Hartford Funeral Homes and …
https://www.carmonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Connor-D.-Betts/Suffield-CT/1346637
Feb 19, 2014 – BETTS. Connor D. Betts, 22, of Suffield passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 19, 2014. Connor was born in Hartford on February 12, …
As you say, the original carmonfunerlahome.com url is now gone even though it shows up as the first hit on that google search today on August 5, 2019 !
From the web archive :
Searched for url : https://www.carmonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Connor-D.-Betts/Suffield-CT/1346637
web archive results page :
https://web.archive.org/web/*/https://www.carmonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Connor-D.-Betts/Suffield-CT/1346637
3 snapshots from August 4, and 2 from August 5, 2019
https://web.archive.org/web/20190804212323/https://www.carmonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Connor-D.-Betts/Suffield-CT/1346637
The Connor D Betts in the carmonfuneralhome obit, aosi had a sister called Megan Betts !
The Dayton reportage states that the reported perp Connor Stephen Betts also killed his “22-year-old sister, Megan Betts, was among those killed.[10][11][12]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Dayton_shooting
From the web archive :
https://web.archive.org/web/20190804212323/https://www.carmonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Connor-D.-Betts/Suffield-CT/1346637
Connor Betts Obituary
image url of Connor D Betts from the web archive obituary :
https://web.archive.org/web/20190804212332im_/https://fnetobits.s3.amazonaws.com/galleries/carmonfuneralhome/1346637/736158_thumb.jpg?_=150703081216
original image url of Connor D Betts obituary – still live :
https://fnetobits.s3.amazonaws.com/galleries/carmonfuneralhome/1346637/736158_thumb.jpg
obit text :
Connor Betts Obituary
Connor D. Betts
February 12, 1992 – February 19, 2014
Born in Hartford, CT
Resided in Suffield, CT
BETTS. Connor D. Betts, 22, of Suffield passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 19, 2014.
Connor was born in Hartford on February 12, 1992, son of Kathleen O’Leary Betts, and was loved by all who knew him.
Growing up in Suffield he graduated from Suffield High School in 2010 and then attended Lincoln Tech for Diesel Technology and received his certification in 2012.
He had a great love for farming, which lead to his partnership with Northern Connecticut Combining before he started his own farm, Betts Farm in Suffield in 2011.
His love of fixing trucks, tractors and other machinery lead him to start his career as a mechanic for Herb Holden Trucking for a couple of years before being hired as a service manager for Folsom Construction LLC, where he was currently working.
Connor was also a founding member of QRC renovations.
Connor had a passion for football and excelled at the game from the time he began playing organized football at age 6.
He also enjoyed hunting and fishing but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and close friends, who were blessed by his kindness, warmth, and humor. Connor was always willing to lend a hand and had the great ability to fix anything.
He was known for his heart of gold and will be missed dearly by all.
He was a 6’3″ teddy bear known as “Baby” by his “Mama.”
Along with his mother Connor is survived by his four siblings, Colleen Rodriguez and her husband Alfredo; Megan Betts; Brian Betts; and Kathryn Betts all in Suffield.
In addition he is survived by a niece, Collinda Rodriquez; a nephew, Nathaniel Rodriquez; his father, Robert Betts of Mashpee, MA; and his grandmother, Mary Betts of Palm Beach, FL.
Connor will also be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends with whom he was very close to.
His family will receive friends Monday, February 24, 2014, from 4-8 PM, at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2014, 10:30 am, at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jets Youth Football, P.O. Box 411, Suffield, CT 06078.
***
News sources and comparison image urls for the reported Dayton perp : Connor S Betts :
Gunman’s sister among 9 killed in Dayton shooting
Posted 2:24 pm, August 4, 2019, by CNN Wire, Updated at 07:01PM, August 4, 2019
https://wtvr.com/2019/08/04/dayton-shooter-connor-betts-sister-megan-k-betts-killed/
Image url :
https://localtvwtvr.files.wordpress.com/2019/08/daytonshootingsuspect.jpeg?quality=85&strip=all&w=770&h=433
***
Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts slaughtered own sister during rampage: officials
By Aaron Feis
August 4, 2019 | 1:59pm
https://nypost.com/2019/08/04/dayton-mass-shooter-connor-betts-slaughtered-own-sister-during-rampage-officials/
Image url :
https://thenypost.files.wordpress.com/2019/08/connor-betts-sister.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=618&h=410&crop=1
***
Officials identify 24-year-old as suspect in deadly Dayton shooting
https://www.10tv.com/article/officials-identify-24-year-old-suspect-deadly-dayton-shooting-2019-aug
Image url :
https://www.10tv.com/sites/default/files/styles/article_image/public/2019/08/04/connor_betts_dayton_official_photo.jpg?itok=2wiP6LrX
***
Looks like the same chap to me :
Obit : “He was a 6’3″ teddy bear” – check
Sister called Megan Betts – check
Hispanics in family – check
MG
Having seen these images side by side, I am less convinced that they are the same person.
The photos could have been taken at different ages of course, as to my eyes there are similarities.
My hispanic comment was just me muddling up the two shootings.
Very subjective this image mularkey, which is why I don’t usually bother.
The Connor D Betts whom the obituaries allude to, died in on Feb 19, 2014 in a work accident
2 Electrocuted, Killed in South Windsor Construction Accident
https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/local/Serious-Injuries-in-South-Windsor-Construction-Accident-246168031.html
There is another obit for him here from the Journal Inquirer , without a photo
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/journalinquirer/obituary.aspx?n=connor-d-betts&pid=169846175&fhid=4102
Amanda4321’s above legacy.com link to the Hartford Courant obit with the photo is now gone !
It worked a few hours ago.
It is still here in the web archive with the photo :
https://web.archive.org/web/20190804224855/https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/hartfordcourant/obituary.aspx?n=connor-d-betts&pid=169819779
MG
Re: Amanda4321’s post and the legacy.com obit
Again, as per the carmonfuneralhome obit above, there is only 1 web archive entry for this legacy.com obit, dated August 4, 2019
web archive search results for url :
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/hartfordcourant/obituary.aspx?n=connor-d-betts&pid=169819779
https://web.archive.org/web/*/https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/hartfordcourant/obituary.aspx?n=connor-d-betts&pid=169819779
Maybe someone found them both and manually archived them yesterday ?
Or, maybe they were both created yesterday and archived in the normal way ?
I have checked some other obits at :
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/hartfordcourant/
and none of them are in the web archive, so it looks like that site’s robot.txt is set not to archive
which would indicate that the web archive obit was manually saved.
MG
It’s teh whit netionalizm takin over! Look at these 3 unrelated and totally natural shootings within a week of each other. Must ban guns, except for cops and pedo-FBI. OWning guns and being white is double bad in this country. Orange man bad too he caused all of this!
/s
Hard to tell what is real anymore or Trump’s involvement in it.
I’m enthusiastic about Tulsi Gabbard’s brave efforts in the Democrat/DNC corporate mediaTV show ‘debates’ and have been spending quite a bit of time on Faceberg to see what that is like in summer 2019 for a few weeks, seeing what if any impact she is having.
It’s shocking how the shooter narratives pushed out are unquestioningly parroted by most, with knee jerk reactions of banning things, white supremacist guilt etc etc. ‘Social’ platforms are where the effects of the psyops are so evident, with any dissenting voices aggressively shut down by the online mob.
The Pop/American Idol style judged format of the debates is ideal to feed this online audience and the next TV show ‘debate’ will be in Texas and will likely be dominated by x number of shooter events, and a great chance for Kamilla Harris to hit back at Gabbard (who destroyed her credibility by pointing out her abysmal record as a California prosecutor in the last debate in the limited air time she was given).
I’m expecting the next debate to be savage attacks on Gabbard being a friend of Russia, Assad and shooters in the USA, with Harris as the solution because Gabbard is not the chosen one…
Gabbard may ultimately be a limited hangout but for now she is doing a wonderful job
Is ben speaking as a guilty white man or a chosenite? How ppl do not see through that fraud is beyond belief.
Opps i guess I should be on the list…
I also liked Gabbard. Interested in her making the next debates so I donated $10 to her campaign. I would encourage you all to consider it as well.
These shootings don’t make sense unless you know we are under assault 24 / 7 by evil deep state criminals.
She’s a cfr member and controlled opposition.
Probably, but she is great entertainment the further into the primaries she goes, so worth supporting.
Trump was also doing a “wonderful Job” when he first started, saying all the right things, promising all the right stuff. Look at him now. Oh how the mighty have fallen.
How many times must we go through these dog and pony shows before we realize anyone connected to either political party is a hack, plain and simple.
Also you needn’t worry, If Tulsi is “The Real McCoy”, she will make it no where near the nomination.
Did you mention dog and pony shows?…get this….all politicians regardless of their political party, skin color, etc are akin to the carnival/carnie hucksters of old. They roll into town, pitch their tents, fleece the local yokels (the voting public) with their freak shows/dog and pony shows; pull up stakes and roll on into the next town.
Even the forward is on to us!
/s
https://forward.com/fast-forward/428962/tulsi-gabbard-neo-nazi-white-nationalist-support/
Stupid article, what a bunch of one trick ponies.
Hawaii news outlets are saying today Tulsi Gabbard is being deployed with the national guard for two weeks of training in Indonesia. https://www.staradvertiser.com/2019/08/07/hawaii-news/tulsi-gabbards-presidential-campaign-is-interrupted-by-national-guard-service/
Whomever this reported Dayton perp, Connor S Betts is and regardless of whether he did it or not, we have an all important birth date, real or otherwise :
This is why :
Connor S Betts and Barack Obama
https://www.whataboutthewhen.com/blog.html?post_id=30423#barack_obama
Combined with the other relationships, especially Saint Obama’s Corinthian, post Sandy Hook dirge on Dec 16, 2012 and selected funerals & noahpozner.com, and the anniversary of Anne Frank’s arrest, I am satisfied that these are the main reasons why both El Paso and Dayton were scheduled when they were.
MG
White folk are being gaslighted, like the psychologically abused wife, until they are all admitted to asylums, put on mind-altering medication, and eventually genocided. That is the plan, and it’s underway and in full operational mode.
Trump, the Trojan horse traitor and supposed friend of the forgotten white male is talking about identifying people who MIGHT have mental issues that MIGHT lead to these “mass atrocities”, so that the FBI and other “authorities” can deal with them (take them out) before they perpetrate any violence.
They will use these sorts of concocted “incidents” to lobotomize, euthanize, imprison and exterminate any and every white male who is not with their program, not because they hate them any more than black men, but because they deem them as the most dangerous impediment to their plan to turn America into a police state.
When America IS a police state (if it isn’t already!), they will then do exactly the same to black, brown and yellow men (and women). They want carte blanche over the entire USA and the entire world, and historically the white Christian male has been the most outspoken in voice and action against tyranny.
In 911 parlance white Christian males are like the supporting steel load-bearing beams holding up the Twin Towers. Take them out with Nano-thermate, and the rest of the building comes down like a clear-felled log.
Excellent commentary and smash, timely analysis of the trinity of events, that alone is suspicious. Does anyone here know which legislation allows that the news doesn’t have to be true? I know there was such a thing, back in the 80’s or 90’s but I can’t find my reference. Something to do with national security or military analysis. Thanks.
“The newest version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has an amendment added that negates the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 (SMA) and the Foreign Relations Authorization Act of 1987.”
“These laws made propaganda used to influence foreigners and US citizens illegal. Without these laws, disinformation could run rampant throughout our information junkets.”
https://www.occupycorporatism.com/2013/07/22/how-the-ndaa-allows-us-gov-to-use-propaganda-against-americans/
Thanks for that link, shared on FB for whatever that’s worth. Thought for sure there was something earlier since we’ve been staging shootouts for a while now, but maybe they only go back to 2012.
The El Paso “Manifesto” : Karl Marx
For anyone, like me, who has struggled to find a readable image or text version of the seemingly mandatory “shooters manifesto”, reported for the El Paso Walmart event, you can read & download it here :
https://www.whataboutthewhen.com/shooting_hispanic_el_paso_walmart.html#manifesto
It seems to me from the themes therein, that whoever wrote this shows concern for environmental issues and immigration in equal measure.
The cesspool, mockingbird media are strangely silent on the author’s environmental radicalisation …
The title “The Inconvenient Truth” is a bit of a giveaway too, clearly alluding to Roger Revell’s protege and his identically titled propaganda film …
The “manifesto” is a nod to that twisted old misanthrope, Karl Marx :
Portrait of Evil: Karl Marx, a Disciple of Hell on Earth
https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/10/portrait-of-evil-karl-marx-a-disciple-of-hell-on-earth/
https://www.whataboutthewhen.com/shooting_el_paso_walmart_karl_marx_died.html
MG
There is a video up now on several sites that shows a Fox news station releasing news of the El Paso shooting 23 minutes BEFORE it happened. It was one hell of a staged event (like the reporting of the third tower coming down on 9/11 before it happened) .This busts the whole faked, staged event. Will anyone take notice?
Can someone locate this? We would definitely use.
It’s on 153news.net
I came up with several sites by just searching FOX news reports El Paso shooting before it happens. I found it at Northentruthseeker, it is in his archived blogs now.
Found at JimStone investigative truth. He has put up the obituary of Connor D Betts who died in 2014.
Here is the clip. This is nothing like the low hanging fruit BBC WTC 7 pre-collapse report. Will be too easy for people to dismiss as a bad tweet time stamp or other time zone. Am I missing something?
http://82.221.129.208/Shootingannouncedahead.mp4
Sorry….those pants have pockets, you can clearly see them in the better photo
https://whatsnew2day.com/el-paso-shooter-patrick-crusius-21-posted-20-minutes-before-shooting-anti-mexican-manifesto-online
The angle of the photos, stances of the shooter and lighting easily explain how its more pronounced in the security footage. But the important question would be………why would they change his pants? Lol
The pictures you have provided show different pant and pocket styles between the entry photo and the arrest photo.
The important issue is blah, blah, blah. Really? They fuck up all the time. I actually believe they do so on purpose to gauge the gullible. Your use of LoL is dishonest gaslighting. Are you laughing at us sucker?
https://vigilantamerican.blogspot.com/2017/08/why-was-this-crowd-hire-company.html
Winter watch, please read this.
But why has nobody ever come forward on their own? I think I would have said something had I worked at a hospital that should have had dozens of gunshot victims admitted to it, but didn’t , and I’m certain everyone I personally knew would be asking me about it, and had I told them, then one of them would have come forward. I think if I had worked at the Cielo Vista Walmart on the day of the shooting and nobody had been shot that day, I would have said something, or would have said something to the several people I knew that would have asked me, and one of them would have said something….I don’t think you grasp the enormity of the fact that nobody has ever come forward ever…not to mention nobody recognizing one of the hundreds of victims who’s photos were posted everywhere, and saying anything .again, thousands of people from every corner of the country and every walk of life. Crickets……it’s just an obvious tell that you are blatantly ignoring. I thought maybe you could explain that, but obviously….you can’t. Whatever
carry on
You are assuming that these events go down precisely as the lying media reports- same place, same time, number of people, etc. There is also the factor of drills that are almost always run near the same time as staged deceptions. They use scenes from these and participants sign enforceable non-disclosure agreements.
More importantly these events are run by the same crews and their faces are constantly blurred. These are quite compartmentalized and controlled like a movie shot. There is a strange filter or what I call the cartoon world haze present in the images produced in these events.
In the Brussels bombing in 2016 I know they used a section of the airport that was closed for repair and remodel. So in reality there was nobody there “to come forward.” See; An Analysis of the 2016 Brussels Airport ‘Bombing’
https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/03/an-analysis-of-the-2016-brussels-airport-bombing/
The El Paso Wal Mart event would be much easier to analyze if there was clear high quality CCTV of the entire event. WMT would require state of the art surveillance as they need to clearly identify thieves and shoplifters for court testimony. Without this you are taking known liars word for it. The quality CCTV is never forthcoming. See: Reminder: French Authorities Ordered Destruction of CCTV Images of Nice Terror Attack (UPDATE)
https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/03/french-authorities-order-destruction-of-cctv-images-of-nice-terror-attack/
You keep mentioning hospitals. My ex wife was the EMT director at an urban hospital. I am therefore familiar with the layouts, and they are huge with quite isolated sections/wings. 90% or more of the personal might not have any idea what is transpiring in other wings. At Boston there were armed guards controlling the scene and access. They also ran fake bomb scares to clear regular staff out.
Omg….but, by your own admission….these events supposedly didn’t happen at the time and place reported….if I worked at the Walmart or local hospital at that time and place stated and these things didn’t actually happen…..I would have said something. You’re either not listening to what I’m saying or you’re willfully ignoring and avoiding it. And if a highly publicized mass tragedy were to occur at a hospital, no matter how big it was, with dozens of victims….the whole hospital would have known whether or not people had been admitted there. People in other wings would have asked about it. Especially by the next day. But let’s give you the benefit of the doubt and say not the whole hospital, but just that wing…the ER and any rooms the dozens of people would have need to have been admitted to….it’s still a large amount of people in multiple tragedies. And if that wing had been shut down, you think nobody would have noticed? I think people would have also noticed that there was no increase in rooms taken. Las Vegas for example….422 people injured…you want to tell me nobody in the surrounding hospitals would have wondered why that many rooms didn’t have patients in them…. That was just one example of many I gave. You’re not giving convincing arguments as to how these things have never been exposed. That’s thousands of NDA’s people would have signed and had to have been monitored. Then the families of the victims posted everywhere…..parents, grandparents, cousins, siblings, inlaws, children….and anyone else who could have known them….coworkers, fellow church members, friends…..etc etc they all signed NDA’s too. They tracked down every single person who knew this people and kept them silent with NDA’S…..got every single person these people EVER knew to agree to this….for a decade….You’re really not seeing the big picture here. I just can’t.
IT IS NOT THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE! These are much smaller compartmentalized operations. There was a drill in the mall.
At Vegas deep fake CGI was used to convey the IMPRESSION of large casualties.
I can’t recap all my work personally with you, start dissecting my many posts on the topics for the methods
Your article on the deputy says he was outspoken about questioning the events, (never said he had first and knowledge that they didn’t happen) and then says he may have had too much information regarding them…..ummmm…if he were that outspoken, don’t you think he would have already shared this supposed information he had that got him killed? Its strange you don’t believe all the other police that agree these things happened, but immediately jump on board the one who questioned them. That’s not proof, that he died is not proof, it just isn’t. You have no proof that’s why he died. It’s a coincidence. The fact thousands of people in a decade have never came forward to personally give testimony of first hand knowledge exposing or proving a false narrative….that’s not coincidence, it’s a statistical impossibility. Btw…I’m a conservative republican voter, I voted for Trump and will again, I am very vocally pro-life, I think there are only two genders, I do not think the western civilized world is an oppressive patriarchy, I believe in immigration law, I believe in upholding the 2nd amendment, and I don’t think there would be any measure that could be taken that could keep these shootings from happening, I’m disgusted with the left and the media continually politicizing these tragedies, but it doesn’t mean I will immediately jump on board and support disrespecting, vilifying and harassing grieving families when those who stake these claims can’t even explain and will totally ignore a HUGE component to these events. I just can’t. I think it’s inhumane. That’s my stance. I think it’s a terrible shame that supposed conservatives and usually self proclaimed Christians could support that. That’s a leftist ideology to harass, accuse and demean others of something this heinous to push their own agenda.
Sorry….I’m done. I won’t respond again.
You are making a federal case about the motives of the Deputy. I am merely pointing out mysterious deaths. I could go on and on if you dismiss this particular one as a coinkydink. .
Raydee8: You’re a hasbara rat. Trolling on the behest of your Israeli masters. You’re going to pick one tidbit of information and ignore the majority of information that proves it was a staged event. Go back and hide in your mommy’s basment.
I was thinking she was a troll, especially when she was going off on how “”nobody comes forward to say anything” when casualties didn’t show up, etc. I was going to post the scenes where first responders were POed at various deceptions when they never went in to treat. Or the ones in Boston where the staffs at the closest hospitals were shocked when the patients never showed up. But I couldn’t find them- THEY ARE SCRUBBED!
So no wonder Raydee8 is a pajama person. If she is new to this the evidence she needs to see is relegated to the memory holes. Torchy and I were talking about searching and restoring them, but I fear many are not online – the victim of the censorship purge.
There would have been a swat team around this guy during arrest and had him on the ground. There’s another picture of one police officer walking away with him handcuffed. Another staged mass shooting.
For those interested in looking into more staged events, there’s lots of info compiled here:
http://gold-silver.us/forum/forumdisplay.php?58-Mass-Shootings-False-Flag-Suspicious-Happenings
And here:
https://www.uncensored.tube/channel/independent-media-solidarity/
That Kenyan mall atack back in 2013 covered by Max Malone and now memory holed was a classic.