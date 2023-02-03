2019 Mass Shooting Marathon: Red Flags and Anomalies Galore in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton

During seven days in August, 2019, the U.S. had a rash of seemingly random and sketchy mass shooting events. Mystery and confusion appear to be the common themes.

Gilroy Garlic Festival, California

July 28, authorities say Santino William Legan, 19, killed three people and injured more than a dozen others at the Gilroy, Calif., annual Garlic Festival. He used “an assault-type rifle legally purchased in Nevada on July 9 and believed to have been bought by Legan,” ABC News reports. “Investigators told ABC” that they “were aware of posts Legan had made to Instagram that included white supremacist themes.”

Yet, FBI officials on Aug. 1 called media reports characterizing the Gilroy festival gunman’s ideology “wrong” after outlets referenced a social media post and literature associated with white supremacists.

Legan’s motive appears to be as big of a mystery as the person himself, according to The Mercury News.

Until the final moments of his life, Santino Legan had not made any discernible impressions on this growing South Bay city. The 19-year-old had little public presence online or in social media. Many of his former classmates had no memory of him. … “He was just someone that I went to school with and was in my grade,” Axel Wong, who attended Monte Vista Christian School with Legan and was one of the few classmates who had any memory of him. “I had talked to him maybe two or three times during my time there.” Amid scant evidence of the shooter’s personal relationships, authorities searching his apartment in Nevada noted that they found “a letter from Virginia to Santino.” Though the origins and content of the correspondence are not known, this news organization did confirm that Virginia is the name of Legan’s maternal grandmother, the daughter of Hollywood actors Brenda Marshall and Richard Houston Gaines, who was later adopted by actor William Holden.

On the day of the shooter, the media ran photos and a story that police had killed the shooter. Five days later, the coroner reported that Legan committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth. Assuming that’s possible with a WASR-10 rifle, how is it that the coroner is the one to break this news? And what about the second-suspect distraction?

Just chilling at the Garlic Festival after being shot with a high powered rifle.pic.twitter.com/E0xACkM2gC — angeldemonTV (@angeldemonTV) July 29, 2019

Santino Legan is not found anywhere in the US in a PeopleFinder search.

Black Magik Alert: “3 who survived Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting escaped Las Vegas in 2017”

Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas

How many cameras are in a Wal Mart? After four days we have one video “from someone with a cell phone on the floor, which only recorded audio” Why, if this shooting lasted for 20 minutes, is there not at least 10 consecutive hours of shooting video from 30 ceiling mounted cameras? This CCTV footage is used in court to identify thieves and shoplifters and thus is state of the art high resolution. Where is that video?

In an open gun carry state we learn there were soldiers from Fort Bliss inside Walmart when ‘the shooting’ took place. “Among the injured were military service members from Fort Bliss, according to local news reports.” So we are to believe Crusius encountered no armed resistance in his 20 minutes in the store?

Photo turns up of lone “casualty”. He looks like a dummy. The interior of Wal Mart is pristine considering the mass casualties and bullets fired. It’s near registers- you’d think there’d be abandoned shopping carts, abandoned merchandise and ditched shopping sacks on the ground- and maybe even some blood.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, authorities say Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, opened fire assault-style rifle, similar to an AK-47, at an El Paso Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring 27.

How does one man kill 20 people and wound another 27 people with a single magazine that only holds 30 rounds? The surveillance photo shows no chest rig, no battle belt and no spare magazines.

Standard grainy jerky video seen in these events. Wal Mart is heavily surveillance covered. Where is the CCTV?

The shooter was “taken into custody without incident” and without any law enforcement officers firing their weapons, according to El Paso Police Department.

During the shooting, Crusius was wearing cargo pants with puffy pocks. When arrested, he was wearing khaki slacks. How does that happen?

El Paso Times reporter captured this eyewitnesses account. The man, who stated he saw the shooter twice clearly indicated that the shooter was in all black with a mask!!! pic.twitter.com/1ETUtVRa02 — Deep State Exposed® (@DeepStateExpose) August 3, 2019

Crusius “wanted to shoot as many Mexicans as possible,” two law enforcement officials told ABC News. The real ludicrous story here is that one has to drive for 10 hours in Texas without seeing any Mexicans? During a news conference Saturday night, El Paso’s police chief said during a news conference that authorities are examining what he called a “manifesto” that they believe was written by the shooter and shows a possible “nexus” to a hate crime.

Then we are shown the waltzing perp photos, and we’re supposed to believe this is the same guy. Really?

Did the artificial intelligence script writers decide that brothers cut from the same incel-clone cloth would have maximum traumatic effect on the population?

A search for “Patrick Crusius,” which is an unusual psyops surname, did turn up one result: Patrick N Crusius in Alabama. Patrick N apparently went online to clear his name. News reports about shooter Patrick Crusius state he was born in and lived in Allen, Texas. So other than a few grainy photos at the scene where’s the evidence of the Crusius perp even existing?

The trial of Crusius has taken forever to unfold. The Texas district attorney in charge of the high-profile trial of suspected El Paso Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius is facing legal trouble of her own amid accusations of incompetence. The Soros backed El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is the subject of a petition to have her removed from office, as well as accusations of “official misconduct and continued incompetence,” the El Paso Times reported.

GoFundMe page for El Paso “victim” was set up Aug. 1, 2019 — three days before Wal-Mart shooting.

Presidential candidate from El Paso, Beto O’Rourke, could barely contain his duping delight when asked about the mass shooting.

Why is #BetoORourke laughing while he is trying to compose himself, to get into character, so he can look serious as he address the #elpasoshooter #ElPasoStrong #walmartshooting pic.twitter.com/mpovuGcdWA — Henrik Palmgren 🐗 🇸🇪 🇺🇸 (@Henrik_Palmgren) August 4, 2019

Who does this remind us of? … Oh, yes! Robbie Parker, of course.

Duping Delight: A Common Theme

Ned Pepper’s Bar, Dayton, Ohio

On Sunday, Aug. 4, authorities say at least nine people were killed and more than two dozen were wounded by Connor Betts, 24, at Ned Pepper’s Bar around 1 a.m. He entered wearing a mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection and carrying .223-caliber high-capacity rifle with 100-round drum magazines. Betts own sister was one of the casualties.

Standard dark grainy video showing nothing in Dayton.

There was just at terrorist attack out here in Dayton OH. Oregon district. White man in all black with an AR just opened fire for 30 seconds straight, Killing or injuring 10-20 people. It’s just hella people laid out on the ground pic.twitter.com/PeIBQRz005 — Terri Savage (@KTSavage) August 4, 2019

Betts “was killed by police within 30 seconds of opening fire,” CNN reports. “The officers immediately advanced toward the gunfire and within approximately 20 seconds, they engaged the suspect, who was actively firing and attempting to enter a crowded liquor establishment,” the police chief said.

Dayton mass shooting suspect identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts https://t.co/nhxFCLWk7J pic.twitter.com/evDZKZ1Nwq — Terror Today (@TerrorToday) August 4, 2019

The motive is unclear for now, CNN reports, but “authorities found writings linked to the shooter that show he had an interest in killing people,” but “a preliminary assessment of the writings did not indicate any racial or political motive.” Yet, numerous media sources and “journos” are claiming the the week’s mass-shooting trifecta is proof of the threat of “white natonalism” in America.

Meanwhile, photos are emerging of Betts wearing satanic or discordian slogans. The psyops patches are a throwback to tricks used in the Dylan Storm Roof case. Read “Revisiting the Charleston ‘Storm Roof’ Agenda.”

Update: Fake persona Betts is claimed to have been in a pornogrind metal band – songs about rape, murder, necrophilia and other gruesome acts against women. [New York Post]

The satanic mail order company “Black Craft Cult” that manufactures the “Against All Gods” patch worn by Dayton shooter Connor Betts has removed the item from their website. pic.twitter.com/nIoPZhcOvq — El Capitan (@preppershepper) August 4, 2019

And there were shoes, lots of shoes, in Dayton. This is a classic calling card of staged deceptions.

Update: Stagecraft crew setting up the scene?

The Bigger Picture

One does not have to be a “white nationalist” to see that there is a war on everything white. Discordian narratives are built by design so that when you criticize them, they can easily conflate the two. To illustrate, two of the shooters had extremist manifestos on the right, but the Dayton fake shooter’s own Twitter profile states: Connor Betts: he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i’m going to hell and i’m not coming back.

It’s Cultural Marxism and trickery. Don’t fall for it.

