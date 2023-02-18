Pete Buttigieg Celebrates 24 Hours Without A Train Derailment

–Babylon Bee | Feb. 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has proudly announced that the U.S. has managed to go a whole 24 hours without any trains flying off the tracks and exploding into balls of fire while spewing deadly chemicals into the air.

“This is a momentous achievement for our country,” said Buttigieg to a cheering crowd. “All the choo-choo-trains are still on the tracks! And it’s been a whole day! So many people worked hard to accomplish this goal and we were successful. This is definitely because I’m gay.”

(***)