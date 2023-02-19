“Do Your Non-Uniformed Guys Have Any Identifiers” – SHOCKING Capitol Police Video Uncovered from Jan 6 Shows Undercover and Armed DOJ Onsite – IT WAS A SETUP

Gateway Pundit | Feb. 18, 2023

Videos released hours ago on Twitter show multiple examples of undercover federal agents at the Capitol on Jan 6.

Now, there is even more evidence showing the extent of the presence of undercover federal agents at the US Capitol on Jan 6.

In the first video, released by FreeStateWill on Twitter hours ago, two officers are shown following Ashli Babbitt into the Capitol. Officer 2 reiterates his belief that someone was going to get shot. Then they join in chanting, “Whose house? Our house!”

In the second tweet in the thread, public video shows government agents, yet the US government continues to hide videos of these officers.

