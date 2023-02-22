An Up-Pill Battle: Rethinking Antidepressants

Next up in our analysis of pharma (aka harma) industry skulduggery is a review of researchers’ conclusions following their examination of 70 studies involving five antidepressants. The commonly prescribed inhibitors are used to treat a variety of so-called “mental disorders,” and especially the dubious “generalized anxiety disorder.” The Quackery estimates that 40 million are afflicted and, of course, need chemicals to counter it. It is all big business for the corruptos.
In reality, anxiety is a manufactured cultural byproduct of our time. And with Covid tyranny in force it is a certainty that anxiety and depression are in overdrive as part of the Crime Syndicate trauma based mind kontrol.
One of the identifiers of anxiety are phobias. Symptoms include:
- restlessness
- a sense of dread
- feeling constantly “on edge”
- difficulty concentrating
- irritability
A Personal Perspective
I have a real fear of heights and literally panic and experience vertigo near cliffs or when attempting to jump into water from higher levels. It’s sort of ironic because in high school I was a star pole vaulter, an active trampoliner and had some interest in piloting planes. But that all changed in college, when I learned a “Beavis and Butthead” life lesson.
Under the influence of alcohol, I was fourth out of five mates to jump off of Seattle’s Montlake Bridge. It’s a 58-foot drop from the top of the rail down to the water. I was so fearless, I didn’t even hesitate. I was the only one injured, because I failed to tuck my left arm in tight.
Then, two years later, I was in a serious car accident. It was a major chain-reaction car-truck smashup on the Interstate 5 at night in rain. There were fatalities that I eyewitnessed. I walked away with scratches from broken glass, a charlie horsed left thigh, and a hairline fracture from jamming my index finger. I still have a small scar an inch over my eye from glass shard. The impact was so powerful, it bent the steering wheel column. It was probably my youth, my overall body strength and just sheer luck that prevented broken bones or a spinal injury. The pileup was a horrifying scene of 15 vehicles and their passengers. My car was completely totaled and the driver’s door sheared off hitting me on the way. I’m still amazed I walked away relatively unscathed. By the way, this latest scam they are running about “survivor guilt” is nonsense in my experience.
These two experiences extinguished my prior youthful fearlessness and resulted in what The Quackery would diagnosis as “phobias.”
My driving phobia centers around both wet and night conditions, similar to my accident. I sometimes refuse to drive on highways with poor visibility and rain and to such a point that some people might consider me strange or stubborn.
Subsequently, I’ve been a passenger in automobiles several times when the driving was too fast in rain. On one occasion, I was adamant about slowing down and was yelling at the top of my lungs. On one occasion, when ignored, I told the driver to “pull the fuck over and let me out!” before he finally slowed down. Inappropriate panic attack for no reason? Obviously, this is in the eye of the beholder. Some might think so, but I think not. It’s a survival instinct. Who cares about the niceties. I’m certainly not going to pop pills for it. How many people are dead now for being passive about what they instinctively knew was dangerous?
Only hardcore totally asleep pajama people can skirt around this. These are adjustments, and I think fear, anxiety and phobias relate to primeval survival instincts and social Darwinism. In fact, given the reality of the world we live in, if you are not experiencing these symptoms from time to time or to varying degrees — then perhaps your spirit and instincts are not engaged or functioning, or you are living in cartoon world. I’m convinced the kakistocracy wants your cognitive and survival abilities curtailed.
I’ve never taken antidepressants, so I have little experience with them except as a bystander. My ex-wife ended up on a roller coaster with them, as she had side effects — what she called feeling “too numb” and “dull” — then would go off of them and would be subject to the spring push back described below. Readers who have or do use them can comment on it.
So let’s consider another of my phobias — let’s call it “fear of Quack Harma” — and look at anti-depressants, and specifically the anti-anxiety “treatments” duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine, sertraline and venlafaxine, which were reviewed in studies of 18,526 patients. There are no long term studies on these neurotoxins.
We covered another neurotoxin for anxiety and pain in yesterday’s post: “The Latest Abuse from the Harma Industry: Benzos.”
Dulling the Senses
Most antidepressants are designed to alter mechanisms regulating serotonin, an evolutionary ancient biochemical found throughout the brain and the rest of the body. In the brain, serotonin acts as a neurotransmitter, a chemical that controls the firing of neurons, which are those brain cells that regulate how we think, feel, and behave. In fact all Harma and Tavistockian psychotropics problematically act and alter brain neurotransmitters in some manner.
The Tavistock Method of Brainwashing and Social Psychiatry
Antidepressants change the balance of serotonin in the brain, increasing the concentration outside of neurons. With long-term antidepressant use, the brain pushes back against these drugs and eventually restores the balance of serotonin outside of the neuron with a number of compensatory changes.
The push back of the brain increases over months of antidepressant treatment, and depressive symptoms commonly return, frequently resulting in full-blown relapse. Often, this compels practitioners aka Harma quacks to increase the dose or switch the patient to a more powerful drug.
Another effect of the brain pushing back against antidepressants is that the push back can cause a relapse when you stop taking the drug. This push-back effect is analogous to the action of a spring. When you stop taking the drug — like taking your hand off of a spring (coil) in a compressed position — there’s a sudden surge in the symptoms of depression.
Antidepressants could kill neurons by causing structural damage of the sort often found in Parkinson’s disease. This neurological damage might explain why some people taking antidepressant medication can develop Parkinson’s disease symptoms and tardive dyskinesia, which is characterized by involuntary and repetitive body movements.
As if our society needs more of this, the neuron-killing effects of antidepressants can be expected to have negative effects on cognition. Recent research on older women also indicates that prolonged antidepressant use is associated with a 70% increase in the risk of mild cognitive impairment and an increase in the risk of dementia.
Researchers looked specifically at more serious outcomes from these drugs, including reports of deaths, suicides, suicidal thinking or suicide attempts, aggression, and a type of extreme restlessness called akathisia. The video at the end shows the impact of akathisia on people. The study was published in the peer-reviewed British Medical Journal (BMJ) on an open-access basis, so it can be read for free online.
They found an overall increased risk of aggressive behavior, which was almost doubled in people taking the drugs compared to people taking placebo (odds ratio [OR] 1.93, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.26 to 2.95).
Looking separately at results for those under the age of 18, they found that children and adolescents did have increased risks of suicide, at 3 in 100 for those taking antidepressants, compared to 1 in 100 on placebo (OR 2.39, 95% CI 1.31 to 4.33). Similar results occurred for aggression, at just under 4 in 100 for those on antidepressants, compared to 1 in 100 on placebo (OR 2.79, 95% CI 1.62 to 4.81).
Winter Watch Takeaway
Is “I am God” scientism and chemicals really going to beat nature and human evolution? Of course not.
I swear we are not turning into a vitamin store, but here are some natural mood enhancers and stabilizers, and some reasonable advice:
- Limit alcohol. It’s a depressant and, naturally, has been linked to feelings of depression. Be extremely careful what you take with alcohol.
- Avoid hard drugs.
- Be phobic and judgmental toward riffraff, and stay clear. All about da’ love and tolerance is BS.
“They never will love where they ought to love, who do not hate where they ought to hate.” – Edmund Burke
“We do urge hate: If you love something, that love requires you to hate anything that threatens its survival.” –Matthew Hale
“Achilles glared at him and answered, ‘Fool, prate not to me about covenants. There can be no covenants between men and lions, wolves and lambs can never be of one mind, but hate each other out and out an through. Therefore, there can be no understanding between you and me, nor may there be any covenants between us, till one or other shall fall.”― Homer, The Iliad
“Feeding milk and bananas to a serpent only makes its venom more potent.” — Chanakya Pandita, Raja niti sastra, expeller of Alexander the Great
“A time to tear apart and a time to sew together; a time to be silent and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate; a time for war and a time for peace.” — Ecclesiastes 7
- If you feel guilty or depressed about something you are doing- trust the reaction. Moral relativism is a monumental scam to drag you to a lower spiritual level.
- Other medications can have counter indications causing depression.
- We are genetically wired to respond well to the outdoors and greenery. And suffice to say breathing freely without masks.
- Try to stay in the real, not the cartoon world. Avoid MSM news, soul sucking filth and lugenpresse propaganda. Much of this is deliberate trauma based psyop designed to create neurosis in the population. Read Winter Watch to learn to process and recognize trauma based hoaxes and deceptions.
- Vitamin B5 supports the adrenal glands, which reduces stress and anxiety levels.
- Vitamin B9, also known as folate or folic acid, and vitamin B12 are important for balancing out depressive moods.
- St. John’s wort, or SAMe, can help stabilize moodiness.
- Also consider Omega-3 fatty acids, saffron, 5-HTP, DHEA — Serotonin.
- Sleep aid: Valerian herb and hops extract in pill form. Do not use with Harma sedatives, anti-depressants and alcohol. If you are a quasi-teetotaler, this one will give maximum effect.
- Recognize and give consideration to the idea that your phobias and fears may be natural and protective.
- They don’t call it chill out melodic mix for nothing. Footage from the wilds of Patagonia, a spiritual place. Watch with the music from the Romanian Gabriel Balky. If you are feeling mind numbed, this will give you a nice stir. Also Mike Olbinski Captures the Glory and Splendor of Storms and Dramatic Americana Weather.
Thanks for sharing, Russ. We are about the same age… I ran into a bit of an “anxiety” issue about 5 months back – mentioning just that word to my primary MD won me a brand new prescription of Xanex !
The bottle sits open but unused (30 of 30) to this day in my home!
Hang in there – I will attempt to do the same (“Vitamin Store” ha ha! – but I will consider some of your suggestions)
… and I think of all my 19 Century heroes who led their lives without so much as an Aspirin – Carlyle lived much of his life in agony due to digestive complaints but still managed to write a shelf-load of books.
Regards
RegretLeft
This inspires a landslide of ideas and feelings. For one, despite epic failure on numerous fronts, I am so grateful my Dad taught me that I didn’t want “a monkey on [my] back.” He used to harangue all within earshot – when he got on topic – that once big Pharma hooks you on something, you are stuck for life. He knew what he was talking about. As I’ve shared a little with you backstage, he was basically framed in WWII through a false diagnosis resulting in him becoming the VA’s guinea pig. Used to be – probably still is – that one judged to be mentally ill loses their rights. A spouse can easily procure an annulment for instance. Family can swoop in and take it all away. Perhaps that explains the penchant for doling out prescriptions which technically could deprive persons of their rights through a “history of mental illness.”j
So glad we live in Mexico. The MSM has caricatured this fantastic people beyond limit, but they are such a delight to know. They laugh out loud that in the US they would all be declared bipolar. They are proud to have fiestas where they’ll laugh, quarrel, weep and make up all in one night. It’s such a healthy environment because unlike the US they have not been brainwashed into shame about normal and necessary human emotion as you have so well described.
It used to be that people mastered the arts for reasons of solace and catharsis. Now that everyone buys music instead of playing it (another aspect of my crazy family – who did have some good points – is that they would gather around the piano and sing together) people have lost a power of expression. Playing some apropos recording of someone else playing music is not a substitute for mastering an instrument or learning how to sing. Or theater. Who reads plays anymore? Yet Aristotle, in his poetics treatise, prescribes well-written plays as necessary catharsis.
The arts are my pharma.
A very moving and personal post – got me storming..As to the golden age of anxiety, there is what I call “the great church of the accidental” – no doubt straight-up Frankfurt school issue – that God is some impotent fretful force wringing his hands, urging humanity to please take care of themselves, abandoned here as we are. The core thrust of materialism view is that if you can’t see it then it doesn’t exist. The cabal themselves hardly see things this way what with their pet Lucifer. JudeoChristian teaching (remember that Hell is a Judaic concept long before a gringo one) is relegated to superstition yet half California is paying some self-proclaimed shaman to assist them in talking with the dead. Talk about remedy, prayer and faith are necessary armor for this wretched assignment in a world system controlled by the pedophocracy. Let them read their own literature who control the banks. They’ve received fair warning.
Ya know a pack of smokes and some quiet time by a duck pond helps too. My moms in her 80’s and down to a quarter pack a day. My cynical side wonders if pharma was involved in the anti smoking escapade, I also hear that some health insurance policies cancel out if you go off the anti-depressants.
Deep breathing or Yoga breathing helps me immensely when my blood starts to boil in heavy traffic. (I think it may be one reason I survived my recent road trip from Michigan to Florida to Texas then back to Michigan). I’m quite sure Houston traffic has claimed many souls of un-equanimous individuals. Hope to hear you on Dino’s show tonight.
Read em and weep: US Halts Use Of J&J COVID Vaccine After 6 Cases Of Deadly Rare Blood Clots Identified. How many times did people question vaccines and get banned by Twitter and Fraudbook?
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-halts-use-jnj-covid-jab-after-6-cases-deadly-rare-blood-clots-identified
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
Disagree Russ
Plenty of alternatives to go around, and guess what….
Both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca use the same vaccine technology, which differs from the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/how-j-j-and-astrazeneca-differ-from-the-mrna-vaccines-from-pfizer-and-moderna-1.1589765
You may be viewing this whole matter from an incorrect premise, a premises required to fully grasp the “why” of it all
Have you ever heard of this guy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Starr_Jordan
Something about “animal husbandry” or dysgenics
I’m no means an expert in this field. My question is why would anyone take a vaccine for a so-called virus caused illness which has a recovery rate of 99.9% in those 70 and under. Especially an experimental vaccine that has never been tested for long term side effects?
Wearing my tinfoil hat right now…honestly, my friend I think the J&J was set-up to fail because the powers that be wish to push more RNA, which is not a vaccine by classical definition, but rather a “shot” (they want us all to call it a vaccine in order to keep the protections that President Reagan afforded to vaccine manufactures since 85). I believe we have a bait and switch.
Something along the lines of:
“Yeah, that J&J shot was good, but the company is doing the right thing by pulling it from the market for the time being to make sure that it will be 100% safe for all. Yet, there is nothing to worry about, because we still have the two shot “vaccine” (barely tested and never approved before this time in history, which required ’emergency powers” for approval). These two shot RNA vaccines are proven folks and we have 600,000,000 of them waiting to be fostered upon every American in the land. So step up and get one, before we come a’ knockin”
Or something like this.
Listen if these suckers were truly honest, they would remove the legal protection from 1985 and roll the dice. If you want us all to believe you (meaning the big pharma my friend, not “you” specific, BGNZ) and your shot, then stop hiding behind specially crafted laws and being such chickens. Show that you company fears no lawsuit in the land, because your “arm juice” is that good.
Oh well, I doubt any of them are that brave. Still I think the bait and switch was a plan all along for Astra and J&J. Yet, who knows I also think and told RW that I believe we are in a world of hurt by 2023 because there is a specific plan to raise yields by that time and crush portions of the equity markets, thereby shrinking all of them down. Then the big boys will sit in preferred positions, while many of the common shareholders get crushed during fire sales.
Hence, I peacefully sit here with my tinfoil, folded like an old timey ship, and covering my dome.
Please be well.
Best,
SC
You may want to upgrade that tinfoil hat to a Faraday Cage
A antidepressant that actually works is ketamine. Although ketamine available by prescription only, there is an analogue of ketamine called MXE. MXE is a so called ‘research chemical’ which can be purchased online. It’s legal under US law, and in most states as well. A clinical dose would be 45 mg. for a 200 lb. man. You’ll need an accurate scale- too much of this stuff and you’ll be heading for the heart of the sun. It’s not toxic, but is nevertheless some powerful shit indeed. Plan on it kicking in after about 40 minutes, after which you’ll be flat on your back listening to music for the next four hours. Big Pharma has thoroughly demonized both ketamine and MXE. Pay no attention to their bullshit. MXE is not a permanent solution- it might work for 10 days to three weeks. There is a rapid tolerance buildup, so it can’t be taken more often than once a month. Since for most people depression is situational rather than chronic, this stuff works great.
Ketamine and MKE work by effecting synaptogenesis- repairing the broken synapses in our brains that result from chronic or extreme stress. Ketamine’s primary use is analgesic, primarily juvenile, but also on battlefields as well. Ketamine outperforms morphine as a battlefield analgesic because it not only relieves pain but helps heal the brains of wounded soldiers.
Three great posts my friend.
We also could add that “Special K” is or perhaps was (not really my world) sold as a recreational drug for “euphoria”; however, this point does not take away from your excellent posts.
All I am saying (from the business side of things) is that this resource is even desired by individuals for reasons that are not always required by the healthy individual.
Your posts are grounded in a results based solution to specific situations, and you have educated me on this facet.
As always, my thanks…also I was not trying to be either snarky or snide in this addition to your post.
Best,
SC
The prescription rates for SSRI’s the most dangerous type of ‘antidepressants’ is absolutely off the charts for white women. Good numbers are hard to find, because Big Pharma doesn’t want us to know, but my best guess is that as of 4/21 nearly 40% of white women are on SSRI’s as opposed to some 4% of Asian and Mexican women.
The prescription rates for SSRI’s the most dangerous type of ‘antidepressants’ is absolutely off the charts for white women.
Just like average differences between races/ethnic groups are ‘more than skin deep’, and include things like cognitive ability, psychological inclination, behavior, etc, all rooted in genetics, the differences between men and women are also far more than anatomical — men and women used to have complementary roles in society; now they are in many ways competitors — militant feminism helped push women into an economic system that exploits and spits them out the same way it does men — western countries are now full of unmarried, unfulfilled childless women over 30; this life condition creates significant internal, psychological conflict via the unmet normal instinctual drives of women to find a mate and reproduce — the fact that society has supplanted these drives does not mean they no longer exist — so there is a large population of psychologically troubled women, i.e. a market for psychoactive pharmaceuticals, a demand the corrupt medical establishment is more than willing to meet.
At the link is the YT channel of a woman who made several thought-provoking, insightful videos about this general topic several years ago:
link
Short videos like ‘My Red Pill Journey’, ‘Rejecting the Superior Wisdom of the Past’, ‘Gender Roles and the Myth of Egalitarianism’, and others serve as a popular introduction to this topic.
>men and women … are in many ways competitors
>thought-provoking, insightful
Why We Must Discriminate
Over the last 50 years, America has witnessed the cultural devastation of femininity and motherhood. When women fall, an entire way of life and civilization itself are not far behind. In order to reverse this state of affairs, a profound change in attitudes and prevailing mores is necessary. It’s not a question of returning to a former time, such as the 1950’s or the Victorian era, but of returning, as Richard Weaver put it, to the center of things, to the essence of who we are. … Attitudes are not all. We need ultimately to reverse existing laws and practices. First and foremost, we must restore customary economic discrimination in favor of men. America’s businesses and institutions must be free once again to favor men over women in hiring. If they are not, family life will never return to a reasonable state of health; the happiness of women and children will continue to decline; and men will fail to flourish and prosper.