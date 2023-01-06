World Economic Forum Declares Pedophiles ‘Will Save Humanity’

News Punch | Jan. 3, 2023
The World Economic Forum is now calling for the decriminalization of sex with children, arguing that laws against “age gap love,” more commonly known as pedophilia, “violate human rights.”
Rather than being a scourge, the pedophilia epidemic that is sweeping the world is actually “nature’s gift” to humanity, according to Klaus Schwab whose World Economic Forum has declared that pedophiles are being created by nature in increasingly large numbers for a reason.
According to a research paper presented at the WEF in Davos, the pedophile phenomenon represents nature’s attempt to cleanse the earth and “save humanity” from itself. Minor attracted people are far less likely to produce large numbers of offspring, according to academic data, and the so-called “underage people” they have so-called “relationships” with are statistically less likely to go on and become heads of large families themselves.
Yes, Swab, the underage people tend to commit suicide before they get around to having large families. That’d be another plus for you, i guess.
Trouble with this ‘azis plan is that we’ll be more accepting of some beast system; if only to seemingly rid ourselves of his influence.
That is the most effed up thing I’ve ever read. Klaus and co. must be stopped.
Disappointed that Winter Watch would link to trash like Newspunch – a notorious disinformation site that makes all ‘truthers’ look bad. In this article there is a supposed Tweet by the WEF in which they allegedly state that ‘age gap laws violate human rights.’ They never tweeted this. We all know they are paedos but what’s the point in lying? Oh that’s right. To discredit genuine movements. I have heard Bourla and Schwab, in a recent interview, quote fake Newspunch stories to discredit entire vaccine-damage narratives. They literally use Newspunch as a weapon and Newspunch know it – because they are in on it. And now Winter Watch are linking to their site. Agitprop junk, I’m off to read Fitzinfo or watch Brendon O’Connell III’s YouTube channel. Bye.
What you are doing is practicing genetic fallacy or fallacy of origin. The genetic fallacy is a fallacy of irrelevance in which arguments or information are dismissed or validated based solely on their source of origin rather than their content. In other words, a claim is ignored or given credibility based on its source rather than the claim itself. The fallacy therefore fails to assess the claim on its merit.
And then somehow you have performed a double genetic fallacy by extending your first fallacy to attribute to me- quite the feat.
Winter Watch doesn’t operate at your marginal level. Are you some authority on fake news sources because Wikipedia says Newspunch is so. I agree with a number of their articles Wiki attributes as fake. I wonder if you read the article in it’s entirety? I say not. The article, despite the source, was solidly constructed and thus was run.
I read every word. There were links to actual sources such as CNN and BBC, in which they did in fact promote paedophilia. Like I said, I do not have a doubt, not for one single moment, that these nutjobs are paedos.
But Newpunch very clearly displayed a Tweet, and based their article on it, despite it not existing. So what they are doing is telling 99% truths, mixed in with that 1% of bullshit, which discredits everything else that has been written. It’s a tried and tested Bolshevik method used to stamp out dissent. The factcheckers are already having a field day with this.
And no, I’m not policing sites and I wouldn’t trust Wikipedia’s MI5 agents posing as writers and editors as far as I could throw them. The only reason Wikipedia would even mention them is because it gives Newspunch publicity whenever they do- both of them being intel fronts, both batting for the same team and having the same agendas.
I wouldn’t mention any of this, only I appreciate the great work you do and was quite surprised you would link to it. You can link to whatever you want though. It’s your choice.
Even David Icke criticizes Newspunch. And that’s saying something.
All these pedophiles need to be strung from lamp posts upside down so they will feel at home and comfortable in their upside down world.