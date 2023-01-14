The Use of Magic Bullets in Staged Deception Shooting Events

Although almost all video evidence from the 2017 Las Vegas shooting has been purged from YouTube, we have discovered a revealing collection of material on a Bitchute video. There’s also some new footage we have never seen before. If you’re interested in the subject, we suggest reviewing it before this video is deep-sixed as well.

“Las Vegas shooting Mother of All Faking” (good link)

The official story is that AR .223 and .308 rounds were used by alleged shooter Stephen Paddock. The “gunman” delivered 1,100 rounds in 12 separate bursts over 10 minutes.

Despite the crowd dispersing, Paddock was able to kill 58 people and wound 413 by gun shot, which is an extraordinary feat and shot ratio from his window perch 800 meters away.

We hold that the vast majority of individuals hit by rounds of this size would be on the pavement and incapacitated.

At 00:03:15 in the video, you will hear an eyewitness overlooking the scene state, “Ï’m not buying it.”

However, in examining the video, we noticed some of the wounded walking and even running. In fact, there are some images showing small wounds in these individuals. The Bitchute video offers some background on the use of air gun pellets and also a firing exhibition at 00:39:30 of these larger rounds.

I think the video maker is on to something and, accordingly, we have developed a new theory: Although the event was largely faked, pellets were used on innocents for added effect. In the video, you will also see [at about 00:44:30] an image of what appears to be a small drone off to the right of the Mandalay hotel in the night sky. Other observers have also said that they saw or heard another shooter or shooters firing from a different building or even inside the venue.

In the video [at 00:04:04], you will see a bloodless Jesus Campos limping around the hallway of the 32nd floor with his pant leg rolled up. Incredibly, at 00:04:30, Campos states he thought he had been shot with a pellet.

At 00:05:28, police encounter someone with a pellet gun.

At 00:06:50, pellet gun demonstrated.

At 00:08:30, sequence shows police officer “hit with something.” Not entirely clear how he could be running down the street at a fast clip as sheriff claimed at 00:08:45. He had four entry and exit AR wounds, including one through the back. At 00:11:12, the sheriff states the officer was ready to go back to work the next day.

At 00:11:34, a girl appears to wince. From a bullet, or a pellet? At 00:12:00, is that a bullet or pellet wound?

At 00:12:48, a convoluted story, and yet another unlikely neck “bullet” wound at 00:13:07.

At 00:13:26, another hit of a police officer and enough to draw a little blood. But was this a bullet?

Starting at 13:50 administering CPR to various dummies or HALs.

Starting at 00:18:42, if this was a causality, do you just drag the body around like a rag doll? Where is the dead weight?

At 23:00 non-actor eyewitness correctly identifies that wound is not a gun shot, but something else.

At 00:23:30, non-actor eyewitness states “just blanks,” or was it pellets?

Whole sequence at 00:25:07 is slow motion of first 100 rounds. No signs of people downed by AR rounds. Just ducking or running.

At 00:34:30, convert-pellet round photographed in Paddock’s suite.

At 00:40:00, it shows 40 to 50 people behind a thin wall, and what AR rounds really do to said wall.

At 00:42:54, we have a surreal scene with officers in the so-called Paddock suite. An “officer” is heard saying, “We are faking the mother of faking.” At 00:43:12, we hear, “We do not have a broken window.”

Some worthwhile surviving video and analysis is available here: “Highly Revealing Synchronized Videos Emerge of Las Vegas Shooting (Note Important Shooter Audio Analysis Update!)”

This individual from Las Vegas is alleged to have been hit by an AR-15 .223 bullet in the upper chest. Photo is from Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Review-Journal. Once again, refer to ballistic test below to gauge the devastating nature of this round on the human body. In actuality, if anything, you may be seeing a pellet round. The .223 round would have penetrated, expanded and impacted vital arteries shown in the heart illustration below.

Here we have one Braden Matejka, who was shot in the head. Braden informs us that he has brain bleeding, brain swelling, fluid in the brain cavity, blurred sight and is cross-eyed. His face exhibits no signs of trauma, swelling, or blackened eyes. Nor is he even crossed-eyed as he claims. He doesn’t look to be in the slightest discomfort. He was also kind enough to provide us with a photo of what the “bullet” entrance and exit wounds into the head look like. If these are real wounds, they are pellets, not bullet rounds.

For more background on AR-15 bullet wounds, see this Atlantic article from a radiologist who is alleged to have examined the injuries. In a nutshell, he says these are not survivable wounds. A layman looking over the ballistic test below could just as easily assume the same thing. Dishonest wags may claim AR-15 bullets are like “pencils”. This most certainly is not the case internally inside the body.

“Tulammo .223 55gr Ballistic Gel Test”

At Santa Fe High School in Texas, we have a young man, Rome Shubert, who unknowingly sustained a shot to the head and emerged unfazed.

“A bullet sliced clean through the back of the Santa Fe High School sophomore’s head,” CNN reported. “Remarkably, he walked away with just bandages.”

On Twitter, he said he was “completely okay and stable.”

Acting on pure adrenaline, Shubert said he sprinted to a rear exit in the room and bounded over a 7-foot wall. That’s when the teen realized he was covered in blood and he had been shot, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The young man’s mother, Sheri Shubert, chimed in, saying, “The doctors told me it went in clean and came out clean.”

She added, “We have to do something. We have to take a stand. America has to take a stand for our kids.”

Yes, those special black-magic bullets again. No contusions or bruising, no swelling, no real effect on hearing except “ears ringing.”

There’s a pretty good-size neck muscle located at the exit region. In the non-cartoon world, this is what we humans use to flex our necks, and keep our heads upright. By a “clean” wound, we are assuming they mean it hit no vital nerves, veins or arteries. Did it just go though an air cavity? [.38 caliber ballistic test]

The substantial neck muscle there is impossible to miss. How could one even hold their head up after being hit, regardless of whether it went “clean through the back of his head,” if it is exiting from this muscle? If, miraculously, it missed the muscle, there would still be surrounding swelling and fluid, and the novel concept of supportive muscles. The word “through” in English means “moving in one side and out of the other side.”

Update (h/t: Memoryhole Blog) – An article from “Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery” confirms the true severity of a gunshot wound through the neck.

Gunshot injuries cause profound morbidity and significant mortality, especially if they occur in the neck … The high density of vital structures in the neck makes injury to this region highly morbid and often fatal. The trachea, esophagus, carotid and vertebral arteries, cervical spine and spinal cord, phrenic nerve and brachial plexus are all vulnerable [to] injury with neck trauma. Each of these is a vital structure, and any delay in diagnosis and treatment can have devastating consequences. (Emphasis added.)

As far as the bullet entry, as noted in the mainstream media, the bullet entered his head. The shooter had two weapons: a shotgun and a .38 caliber. A shotgun blast would have plastered him, so I am assuming .38 as the bullet.

If it entered into his lower park of his skull (aka head), you have the brain stem there. The cortex is right above the stem. A tight band of spinal vertebrae and critical nerves enters the lower skull. There are a series of other nerves and arteries in that region. It’s like Grand Central Station. Everything is quite packed into that space. I can’t imagine a worst place to take a round — coup de grace, mostly likely, but certainly not unscathed.

Entrance wound

Exit wound

The following account comes from the Parkland High School event in Florida. CNN reported some details on the alleged three bullet wounds sustained by Maddy Wilford.

When she arrived, she was “pale and not responsive. She was in shock,” he said. He could see that she had “multiple gunshot wounds” to her chest, abdomen and upper sternum. “Wounds in the chest were very severe, with massive bleeding,” Nichiporenko said. Emergency staff gave her blood, and when they found fluid in her abdomen, she was taken to the operating room within 10 minutes. Nichiporenko had to perform “damage control,” amounting to extricating bullets and repairing damage, first in Wilford’s abdomen and then her chest and in the right upper extremity, where tendons had been “shattered from gunshot wounds.” “She still has fragments inside.”

The New York Post gave more details. Here, the claim is that the liver was missed. Given the liver’s size, location relative to the broken rib cage, the downward trajectory described as starting from piercing the right lung, and the blowing-out effect of an AR-15 round. Inquiring minds would like to ask how this is even possible.

Regardless, clearly she sustained very severe injuries. Our skepticism is primarily with her unaffected appearance and mobility in the press conference only 12 days later.

One of the bullets traveled though Maddy’s back — crushing her ribs, piercing her right lung and exiting through her stomach, Wilford wrote. Several others went through her shoulder and traveled the length of her right arm before exiting. Her liver, reproductive organs and heart were miraculously not affected. The teen underwent surgery Thursday to “put in titanium plates to hold the ribs together,” her mother wrote.

President Trump visited her at the hospital two days after the “shooting” and she was sitting up smiling and talking with no oxygen, no tubes or EKG machine — absolutely nothing.

So 12 days after receiving her three AR-15 bullet wounds, Ms. Wilford strolls into a press conference. Go to minute 00:19:30 in the following video and make sure to watch to the finish as she gets up and walks out.

“Fla. school shooting survivor, health officials hold news conference on her recovery | ABC News”

Several wags in Reddit comments claim “young people can really bounce back” like Teflon from lethal injuries. The problem with this exaggeration is that this is far from the only case of magic bullets in these events. Apparently, older people can be just as unaffected. Even acknowledging that a miracle can with great rarity happen, the script in these events has them happening with great frequency.

For example, Vicki Gardner is the Chamber of Commerce lady who was shot in the back with a hollow-point bullet in the Aug. 26, 2015, Roanoke “shooting.” Gardner’s husband, Tim, told the Associated Press that during surgery and while in a medically induced coma, doctors had to remove her damaged kidney and part of her colon.

A mere week later, this robust 62-year-old woman shows up for a Fox News interview with Greta and appears no worse for the wear. She looks tan with a great complexion, a good range of motion and nicely trimmed down. Par for the course, Gardner gets off her script in the interview, providing details that don’t combine with others’ accounts, which is noted in:

Roanoke Shooting: If You Believed This, You’ll Believe Anything

Magic bullets occur with enough frequency in staged events to be considered part of the lore. Indeed, a couple other notable magic bullet incidents stood out from the Las Vegas event. Yes, we have all seen the absurd images of Jesus Campos walking onto the “Ellen” show two weeks after taking an AR round in the leg and looking 35 pounds heavier.

And what about this actor, who climbed out of his hospital bed to greet President Trump just days after being shot through the leg. Notice the WTF look on Melania Trump’s face. She’s probably not in on it.

Winter Watch Takeaway: The operators are pushing the Outer Limits of the Twilight Zone with deceitful brainwashing and black magic.