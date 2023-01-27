Bruce ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner: The Psyop that Keeps on Giving

Update: This is a rerun of our 2016 post. Jenner updated the gullible world on his alleged gender “transition” in September, 2019. The script reader now claims, “I didn’t cut it off, I just retired it.” Whatever that means limbo wise.

in 2018 Jenner claimed that he had bottom surgery in an interview with Piers Morgan. So which is it?

Jenner talked more about the full transition in a memoir, “Secrets of My Life.” Apparently Kim Kardashian didn’t get the memo. She admitted that she was shocked when she read the book because, for her, the contents “weren’t true and didn’t really make sense.”

If you actually believe that Bruce Jenner — one of the greatest, most high-testosterone athletes of his era — suddenly decided in 2015 at the age of 66 to become a transgender woman named “Caitlyn,” then you’ve been taken in by one of the strongest doses of absurdum magicae nigrae the Crime Syndicate has ever concocted.

In a “20/20” interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2015, Jenner revealed his transformation into a trans woman. Caitlyn said that he had dealt with gender dysphoria since his youth. “For all intents and purposes,” he said, “I’m a woman.”

Apparently this is what a “gender dysphoria” looks like. Actually, it’s what any red-blooded man would aspire to. I am a few years younger than Jenner and was an athlete. I remember him well, and with envy. Since he is an icon, one idea behind this sick scam is to rain on the parades of masculine, aspiring males who are gullible.

In the following photos, note that Jenner is a powerful, lean super-athlete, all male, 6 foot 2 inches, solid, 194-lb. build. He won a gold medal in a super-competitive decathlon in the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Was Bruce feeling his feminine side here? In his farce narrative he would tell you, yes. Can you even begin to image the pure masculine training and mentality that was involved in becoming this world-class male athlete in these events?

Naturally and in quite the coinkydink, Jenner’s transgender announcement came at an unprecedented time for trans visibility, including legislative initiatives. Using his Twitter handle @Caitlyn_Jenner, he tweeted, “I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

Time magazine declared this tweet the 10th most astroturfed I mean re-tweeted tweet of 2015. Yes, it was all so orchestrated, with all the lugenpresse giving adoring coverage. The brainwashing spewed forth into a psyop that’s one for the ages.

It is not at all clear what manner of gender transition Jenner may have undergone. He is quite vague about it. Here is an article that the reader is invited to make sense of, as I can’t.

Naturally, acclaim and awards were piled on Jenner. Of course TPTB had to make one of them the Teen Choice Award. And let’s not forget Barbara Walters‘ Most Fascinating Person of 2015. Yes, “fascinating” and “teens,” that’s the ticket.

And what’s a sexual-confusion psyop without a feigned cat fight? Actress Rose McGowan in a BuzzFeed interview critiqued Bruce and/or Caitlyn when he/she/ze said that the hardest part about being a woman is “figuring out what to wear.” McGowan argued, “We are more than deciding what to wear. We are more than the stereotypes foisted upon us by people like you. You’re a woman now? Well fucking learn that we have had a VERY different experience than your life of male privilege.” Yes, all so thoughtful, so inspiring, so deep and insightful – and so fake.

Of course, it goes without saying that Jenner capitalized financially on the stagecraft. On “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,”he was cast as a rather brow-beat, emasculated man. But with his new psyop ze could up this game to new levels. Ze starred in and was executive producer of “I Am Cait,” initially an eight-part TV documentary series, which premiered on E! in July 2015 to an audience of 2.7 million viewers. Incredibly and illustrating just how far down the rabbit hole they’ve taken us, the mindless show tied for best Outstanding Reality Program at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2016. Jenner’s well sold memoir, “The Secrets of My Life,” was published on April 25, 2017.

But why not push the ludicrous “reality” envelope of this franchise a little further. Now comes word that the sit-com drama queen’s psyop hoax is scripting Caitlyn Jenner’s fourth walk down the aisle. Yep, Jenner, now 68, is set to marry 21-year-old trans woman Sophia Hutchins. Hutchins is a student at Pepperdine University in Malibu. Ze transitioned when he was a teenager.

The psyop here, of course, is that it’s a brave and courageous thing to gravitate toward other weirdos to form the most dysfunctional abnormal relationships possible. A source close to the pair said of the couple, “She and Sophia have a lot in common… The [47-year] age difference doesn’t seem to matter at all.”

I guess having their penises chopped off and testicles castrated is as good a foundation for a relationship as any. It gives them “something in common.” Yes, yes, yes, all so believable.