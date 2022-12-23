US life expectancy reaches 25-year low, according to CDC

Fox News | Dec. 22, 2022

The life expectancy for the average U.S. citizen has hit a 25-year low, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Life expectancy for people born in the U.S. during 2021 stands at 76.4 years, the lowest on record since 1996. Life expectancy for those born in 2019 was 78.8 years — a drop of 2.4 years, according to CDC data.

This marks a dramatic reversal from the steady growth in expected longevity of U.S. citizens for the past two decades.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent, widespread shutdowns exacerbated the ongoing drug addiction epidemic as many susceptible individuals were forced out of social situations and isolated from support networks that kept them from substance abuse.

