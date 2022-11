Gateway Pundit | Nov. 26, 2022

Woke Disney just suffered another loss.

The new Disney animated movie, “Strange World,” opened to a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday and is expected to make less than $24 million in its first five days in theaters. For a movie with an estimated $180 million in production costs, those are worryingly low returns.

The movie is looking to be one of Disney’s biggest flops of all time.

(***)