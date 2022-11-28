American College of Pediatricians Provides Voice Against the Insanity of Transgenderism

Once in awhile there are flickering signs that some institutions and corners of society in the U.S. are not completely infiltrated by degenerate cultural Marxists and satanists. And when one of these comes out of the closet, good people need to support them.

In 2017, and at long last, the American College of Pediatricians (ACP) had seen enough. The ACP — which is America’s respected and official organization of pediatricians and child healthcare professionals — published a position paper on the ACP website titled “Gender Ideology Harms Children.”

The report urges educators and legislators to reject all policies that condition children to accept as normal a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex. Facts — not ideology — determine reality.

The ACP lays it out:

Human sexuality is an objective biological binary trait: ‘XY’ and ‘XX’ are genetic markers of health — not genetic markers of a disorder. The exceedingly rare disorders of sexual differentiation (DSDs), including but not limited to testicular feminization and congenital adrenal hyperplasia, are all medically identifiable deviations from the sexual binary norm, and are rightly recognized as disorders of human design. Individuals with DSDs do not constitute a third sex. No one is born with a gender. Everyone is born with a biological sex. Gender (an awareness and sense of oneself as male or female) is a sociological and psychological concept; not an objective biological one. A person’s belief that he or she is something they are not is, at best, a sign of confused thinking. When an otherwise healthy biological boy believes he is a girl, or an otherwise healthy biological girl believes she is a boy, an objective psychological problem exists that lies in the mind not the body, and it should be treated as such.

The ACP condemns as serious child abuse the shocking prevalence of hormone-blocking drugs being given to pre-pubescent children by adults who have promoted “transgender feelings” in those children.

Children ‘who use puberty blockers to impersonate the opposite sex will require cross-sex hormones in late adolescence. Cross-sex hormones are associated with dangerous health risks including but not limited to high blood pressure, blood clots, stroke and cancer.’ Rates of suicide are twenty times greater among adults who use cross-sex hormones and undergo sex reassignment surgery, even in Sweden which is among the most LGBQT-affirming countries.