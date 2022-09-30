The Rise of Fauci and the U.S. Biosecurity State — Who Was Behind It?

Joseph Mercola | Sept. 28, 2022
Story at a glance:
- America’s focus on biosecurity began in earnest during the second Bush administration. Dick Cheney, as vice president, was responsible for putting all biodefense research under the auspices of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
- Since 2003, Fauci has been responsible for civilian biodefense research and early development of medical countermeasures against terrorist threats from infectious diseases.
- There’s no meaningful administrative distinction between biodefense and scientific research in general, and Fauci has been the sole decision maker for all of it, with no oversight.
- Fauci has followed in Cheney’s footsteps, using the same tactics to deceive the American public into war. Cheney leaked false information to the press, and then used that press coverage to justify the invasion of Iraq. Fauci supervised the writing of a paper denouncing the lab leak theory, and then used that paper as “evidence” that SARS-CoV-2 arose naturally.
- COVID-19 is a war against the public, for the purpose of forcing us into a New World Order, a One World Government run by a globalist cabal, where “biosecurity” is the justification for the removal of Constitutional rights and freedoms.
