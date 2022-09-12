The Shills’ Chorus: ‘I Know a Guy Who Knows a Guy Who Was Shot in Vegas’

One of the common tactics in staged deceptions are flurries of comments in which the poster claims to know somebody who knows somebody who was killed or injured during an event. Typically, they’re at least two or three parties removed. The names of “victims” are rarely if ever mentioned. The claims are incredibly scripted and repetitive. And now we learn that “50-60” at the Thousand Oaks shooting also were at the Vegas Harvest 91 massacre. [see Thousand Oaks Shooting: The Things We Are Asked to Believe].

This post provides a collection of such comments. One might wonder why large numbers of these commentators feel compelled to use a forum like Reddit’s r/Conspiracy to run with this. The following is a sampling of 39 of them, just about Las Vegas and just from Reddit’s r/Conspiracy sub-Reddit. Many, many more can be mined elsewhere.

The mathematical odds of dozens of people posting the same general narrative to a specific little corner of the internet and sub-Reddit must be millions to one — if not billions. Note also that some of these posts have a high number of up-votes, typically a sign of brigading. I’m convinced a high percentage are these scripts generated by computerized bots.

Clearly, this is an absurdly disproportionate number of people affected personally by the Vegas event, but many also think there’s a real false-flag conspiracy involved. So even though many “question the official narrative,” they harass and insult those who question the basic claims that people were shot — as if every other detail is possibly a lie, but there’s no way anyone would ever fake a shooting. It’s highly suspicious that the staged deception theory is the nonnegotiable point in these narratives. Manipulative.

They combine this with standard gaslighting, questioning the motive for the staged-deception theory. They create a straw-man argument revolving around why actors would be in on it for no apparent motive or reason. The answer is that these are false personas, or cutouts: people who aren’t real — just like most of the shills. See Miles Mathis Exposes Fake Personas in the Las Vegas Shooting.

Did Rochester Institute of Technology Class of ’07 Grads Provide Fake Personas for the Vegas Shooting?

Our ‘Theory’ Confirmed: Social Media is Largely Faked

Editor’s Note: Credit to /u/joe_jaywalker for assembling the links to this list.

7Seraphim7 5 points 11 days ago

Listen this theory that nothing happened is kind of a little sketchy. I know of someone killed there with 2 degrees of separation from myself. I know of many people that can be verified this way since I live in Southern California. That being said, if you’re looking to start an actual discussion you could have a different approach than being inflammatory and baiting in the way you ask this question. Unless of course your goal here isn’t a civilized discussion :).

Cigarette5mokingman[S] 2 points 14 days ago

Once again, I live in Vegas, and I personally know someone who buried a family member. People died. Except this as fact because it is. Other very shady shit went on that night which is not being addressed by the media. Unless perhaps you’re only here to disrupt the conversation.

goingtocalifornia_ 0 points 1 day ago

I literally know a girl who was shot in the eye. She’s recovering albeit very slowly. How do you explain that, exactly? Of course stuff is being covered up but your assertion is wrong.

rake16 1 point 2 months ago

Just gotta say, I know someone who was there and she saw people that were actually shot and dead.

She talks about it a little bit on the news as well. I can promise you on this one, people were actually shot, the only debate at this point is motive and who was behind it. Both of those are totally open for discussion.

Plomagliojr 1 point 2 months ago

My wife and the mother of my son was there. She was injured and she was treated. Most of these “theories” on this site are interesting and creative but this is plain silly.

AnonDocs[S] 5 points 2 months ago

Oh fuck off people died my best friends old roommate is almost dead, people who live in southern California or Arizona or Vegas know enough people who actually have a life and go to Vegas to know people who were affected or close to that shooting. It was real, it was a false flag.

polkadotgirl 12 points 2 months ago

I actually do know somebody who died in it. In my community. A real person. Vigil. Funeral. Everything. I think it was still a false flag but real people died.

brooksandretti 3 points 2 months ago

I know someone who’s in the hospital! The bullets were real, everything else is up in the air

–/u/jordapan

If you’re suggesting that the Las Vegas shooting didn’t happen, you’re wrong. I personally know someone that was killed. I’m not going to be able to prove it so you’re going to have to take my word… or not I really don’t care.

Daddydante88[S] 5 points 2 months ago

I rock my tinfoil hat with pride. I don’t trust my government or any of its agencies. I believe wholeheartedly that there is a lot of possibility that the story we are being told is not true.

Yet with that said I do have to disagree with you, bullets were flying. People died. I’m going to avoid giving out too much information about my personal life but, my employment leads me to work in a lot of people’s homes. One of my regular customers is a 55 year old woman who was at the Jason Aldean concert in Vegas when it happened. She showed me the blood on her shoes and pants. It wasn’t hers she didn’t get hurt.

Also, there is pictures, there is footage. I won’t post them here but go spend a little time on /pol/ it won’t take you long to see them.

Predator04 2 points 2 months ago

I have 5 friends that have passed away from this. There has been deaths for sure. Hoax not even. False flag? Yes

JakeElwoodDim5th 8 points 2 months ago

This guys a fucking dickhole. Notice, all he does is say its fake, and then expect you to prove to him that it’s real.

The burden of proof is on you, u/joe_jaywalker , asshole. I’m two degrees removed from someone there. It happened.

u/joe_jaywalker -You’re stupid enough to believe that they would put together a more elaborate set-up than a fucking top-budgeted hollywood movie when simply shooting people is not only exponentially simpler, but actually possible.

i’m really starting to think this “hoax” narrative is being pushed by an element in Deep State in order to discredit those of us who insist on looking into this event.

marflow75 1 point 16 days ago

My bosses sister was killed and her husband seriously wounded. I worked with him the night of October 1. Woke up the next morning to the news of the shooting, and then news of his sisters death. He was off work 3 weeks and isn’t the same since he came back. So I’ve seen first hand the effect. My mother has a good friend who was working the event. I’ve heard firsthand her story. So for that to be a hoax those two people would have to also be getting paid off.

Next I would ask what PROOF do you have that it didn’t happen. And your position that the burden of proof is on me doesn’t work.

And then finally, to what end would a hoax be effective? Who would benefit from that? In what way? False flag, yes. Hoax, no.

tterb0331 3 points 2 months ago

No need to show me examples. I’ve personally seen plenty of gunshot victims. How could you have THAT many “actors” and keep things so quiet? How do I have a friend from the military that was childhood friends with one of the people that died at the concert? Is this just an “actor?” And where does he go now that he is “dead?”

Most people here aren’t arguing the fact that this event did in fact happen, and people really did die. We are trying to figure out how it actually went down, who was behind it, what was the motive, etc...

warrhamster 1 point 2 months ago

Yeah. I guess anyone can say anything anonymously on here but I did know someone who died there. False flag conspiracies kind of get to me because it’s hard on the people who lost people during them. I don’t think they work either. I live in a small town in the south and they’re never gonna take our guns. Not easily anyways. It was probably a bad idea to even click on this thread. As for my favorite conspiracies, I like more out there stuff like hollow earth, Antarctica stuff, and alien stuff.

TheEstherCutie 7 points 1 month ago

You didn’t attend my friends funeral…. You might be sadly mistaken there…. if you go into my history you will find the link to our invite and also talking with someone else who felt it didn’t happen.

This hit too close to home for me. I am someone who thought sandy hook was a fake. And now… here I am missing my friend, Brennan Stewart’s presence. He didn’t have to even talk to you for that smile to light up the room.

I remember he was a grade ahead of us. He gave me my first pooka shell necklaces. Good guy. Rip.

FWIW… I don’t blame you for thinking it may not have happened because I have been there with sandy hook and I’ve seen the crisis actors. Maybe it happened with both in Las Vegas?

Maybe… innocent people did die but crisis actors were there to tell a different story. After all, witnesses are dying.

Just food for thought not an attack. I don’t want to let the loss of a friend and my beautiful home dictate how I treat you.

We are all here to ask questions and that’s the point of the sub. So…. that’s just my food for thought.

Shiftyze -2 points 3 days ago

I don’t think Sandy Hook is legit but I do believe people died in this massacre. I work with two people who were concerned for friends and family that week, getting different details. Then I have two Xbox Live friends who talked to me about it. It happened, we just don’t know the motive.

FlubberNutBuggy 2 points 1 month ago

4 Canadians were killed there, including 3 from the province I live in. One of those victims, Jessica Klymchuk, was a single mother of FOUR children, school bus driver and teachers assistant and well known in her small community of around 2000 people. Are you really, seriously trying to imply she was somehow in on some American conspiracy? There are really no words for how deluded that is. You think she abandoned her life in some small town that is not even in the US, abandoned her children and her career in which she spent most of her waking hours helping children? Based on what evidence, and what motivation(tentative to wether you think she was willingly involved)?

Here is a statement by her employer https://www.hfcrd.ab.ca/about-us/hfcrd-news/post/remembering-jessica-klymchuk

So, by the logic you are trying to propose, either that school board doesn’t exist, and none of the students exist and the town doesn’t exist? Or she was in on it for no apparent motive or reason?

randomguyrandomstuff 12 points 21 days ago

Dude, I’m not going to go hunt down evidence that people died for you. They did. I had met one of them several times through a family friend.

I have no issue with you believing this was a false flag or whatever, but to say no one was shot is just fucking dumb.

0xnull 1 point 1 day ago

I dated a girl who was there. She was trampled and watched the woman beside her die from a shot.

runescapejesus 0 points 1 day ago

Im not sure still.

Ive had my sister tell me her coworker’s friend died and my Aunt tell me a little boy she knows parents died and he came up to her crying.

This is very problematic for me. Because I know for a fact they used crisis actors for this event and that “gore” on liveleak was staged/fake. I will try to ask my Aunt some more details this Christmas Eve about what she knows.

blackbutters 32 points 5 days ago

My friend got shot in the arm.

chuxarino 0 points 1 month ago

My friend was shot in the arm. She’s recovering. She’s not an actress. I’ve known her family for years.

TheBigAndy 0 points 1 day ago

I have know multiple people who were there. A coworker and his friend who was shot, two personal friends who escaped quickly, and my sisters sorority sister was shot. Both people lived who were shot.

cosmosomsoc 10 points 2 months ago

Vegas local here. My sister was at the event and witnessed everything as it happened. A good friend was shot in the foot and is in recovery. Sisters fiancé is a first responder and performed triage for 12 hours. So…

TBDPRODUCTIONS 1 point 2 months ago

The people have emerged, one of them is my niece you piece of shit!

walkhardd 4 points 2 months ago

I saw someone i know dead in this video, you fucking retard. My little sister was there, and she’s fucked up from all this.

ThatGuyNearby 1 point 2 months ago

You must not live in Vegas or know anybody that happened to be here. I knew people at the concert, knew someone that was killed, and have now heard countless stories from others that were there. Definitely nothing staged

istoleyourribeyes 3 points 12 days ago

I’ve personally seen a gunshot victim from the event. As in I saw the the person, in person, with a bullet hole. I think their was probably gunshots.

coocookazoo 2 points 20 days ago

My cousin that lives in Vegas actually has a friend that was shot in the shoulder.

Jhov12 9 points 2 months ago

My friends sister was killed. Weve covered this

kevjay17 1 point 2 months ago

Do you think all these families are lying? I know someone who was shot, are they lying?

adidasbdd 6 points 2 months ago

My buddy was there, people really died. You have tens of thousands of witnesses. You people are insane

dsnuh[S] 3 points 2 months ago

Hey dumbass, they did die. That attorney in San Diego that died worked with my attorney for the last year.

DrChooch 1 point 1 month ago

Lol, ok bud. I guess the lady from a small town named Teulon which is near where I live in Winnipeg, MB, Canada getting news coverage of her recovery is part of the act.

If you don’t believe the shots of all the dead bodies laying around, or the accounts of people on here saying they lost a friend, attended a funeral etc…. But the ‘video’ you linked works for you then so be it.

jiveturkey17 1 point 2 months ago

Yeah well it’s a bit different when I know somebody that actually had three rounds put into their back and died and it wasn’t apart of some fake act. I get this is a conspiracy thread, but damn.

giants707fan[S] 2 points 1 month ago

I went to the service of someone killed in the attack. Was that a giant production to fool me too?

jollyberries 5 points 2 months ago

I know two people that died actually, they went to the concert, they did not come home,

thefirdblu 1 point

One of the victims is from the town I just moved away from, and I know people who knew her.

/u/Stillwatch

My ex was murdered in the shooting. Her husband dragged her corpse behind a bench under gunfire because he was unsure if she was dead or not. I went to the funeral and still know the family well. You’re a fucking moron.

/u/Ignoremsmedia

I also have personal ties to this and KNOW many people died.