A Critique of Discordianism: Bad News, But Things to be Learned and Used

Discordianism is the modern evolution of the flower power revolution. In the 1980s, Timothy Leary reemerged as a spokesperson of the “cyberdelic” counterculture, whose adherents were self-described “cyberpunks,” with an interest in computers and psychedelics. Leary proclaimed to the bohemian-hipster crowd that “the PC is the LSD of the 1990s” and to “turn on, boot up, jack in.”

Discordians then peddled mind-control themes of transhumanism, such as navel gazing smart drugs, virtual reality, cyberpunk, interactive media, aphrodisiacs, artificial life, nanotechnology, brain implants, life extension, as well as designer aphrodisiacs, psychedelics and techno-erotic paganism.

According to Robert Anton Wilson, however, “Many people consider discordianism a complicated joke disguised as a new religion. I prefer to consider it a new religion disguised as a complicated joke.”

Discordianism comes with the hipster-trickster archetype: figures like Robert Anton Wilson, Timothy Leary, Terence McKenna, Hunter S. Thompson. See [Hunter S. Thompson: Dark Accounts and Suspicious Demise]. In my view, it’s an extension of the culture of critique, or cultural Marxism. It uses mockery to tear down the system. It also uses no rules diversion to deflect away from real problems of a Crime Syndicate-infected world.

Chaos Magic

Leary’s eight-circuit model of consciousness is prominent in chaos magic, having been detailed in “Chaotopia!” by Dave Lee, a leading member of the Illuminates of Thanateros (IOT), a secret society of chaos magic. Members included not only Timothy Leary but also Robert Anton Wilson and William S. Burroughs.

Ian Bear referred to it in the neo-pagan journal Green Egg as “divine irreverence”:

On a larger scale the chaos magician is able to work vast changes unattainable through ordinary, orderly means. Where chaotic systems exist, it is now well-known that in the right place, a small flutter can transform the entire system. This is known in chaos science as the butterfly effect. In these fast changing times, at this crossroads of history, in this time of crisis and opportunity, our entire society is a chaotic system. By observing society keenly, and choosing the appropriate moment for the golden apple to be launched, the chaos magician can work great changes in society through the social butterfly effect.

Cacophony Society

Another offshoot of discordian thinking is the Cacophony Society, sometimes dubbed the Suicide Club. In its more benign form, it’s the live-for-today worldview of the pajama people, or those who could give a shit about their future bloodline generations or of others’. In its worst form, this is worldview of Dr. George Hodel, Israel Keyes and Jimmy Savile, et all who we have addressed in recent posts. In all its forms, it’s ultra-rebellionism.

Some discordians do supposedly care about the environment — but more as neo-paganism and earth worship, not as stewardship to be passed on to your bloodline and mankind in general.

James Lovelock and the Anti-Human Gaia Subterfuge

Novelist Chuck Palahniuk used the society as the basis for the fictional organization Project Mayhem in his novel “Fight Club.” But net-net, those “Fight Club” characters were superegos and attention seekers more caught up in their own Israel Keyes-Dr. Hodel-Jimmy Savile style grandiosity and gratification- than anything constructive or heroic.

This is not just hipster talk- and for Third Position stewardship-minded people, more typical of Winter Watch readers, this is all too real. But, for us, there are some concepts we can take away and use to both protect ourselves and go more on the offensive.

Chaos magic holds that the belief itself is powerful even if the belief is incorrect. This also ties into the concept of egregore.

Read: The New Underworld Order Egregore

The message for us is to overcome personal indifference of the tuned-out people around us. I actually think the motif of “Fight Club” utilizing Third Position belief systems can be powerful. The other aspect of chaos magic to effect change is symbolism. We saw this in the misuse of kek and the pepe frog symbolism used in the Alt-Right Trumptard movement.

The following video is both illustrative and informative about what we are up against, as well as some tactics we can adapt for our concept of constructive change. The speaker, a hipster gal named Autumn Tyr-Salvia, well articulates the tactics and methods of discordianism. There are several good chuckles to be had as well.

Much of this, such as the no-message diversionary-protest signs, is just self-centered stupidity, but some is quite smart. There are things to learn here. One tactic is cultural jamming, or introducing noise into the system. The offshoot of this is jam-art, or the anti-message.

One cultural jamming group that was constructive were the Ad Busters, who created some classics such as Joe Chemo (see image above) and Buy Nothing Xmas- (shown at right).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>