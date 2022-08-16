The Ghislaine Maxwell Deception

Editor’s Note: This is a timely re-run of our July 4, 2020 post.

Ghislaine “Jizz” Maxwell is the CEO of a multi-decade kompromat operation. Are we to actually accept that she has hidden out without protection on an estate in remote Bradford, New Hampshire, since last year? Surely not. She reportedly paid $1 million cash for the property last December and hid her ownership using the umbrella of a business entity. She used “G-Max” as her new cell phone name.

Just two weeks ago, British tabloid The Sun reported that the fugitive socialite, who was born in France, was “hiding out in luxury Paris flat.” In Paris, the article explained, she was safe from extradition and arrest by the FBI and had a network of friends to help her hide out. It also claimed she was changing locations every month. Was this article a ruse? Or is her arrest in the U.S. a ruse?

Believe nothing about this arrest saga. Where’s Jizz? Has anybody actually seen her? Conveniently, a new law passed in April of this year in New York banned the release of mugshots and ended perp walks. What a cowinkydink. (Relevant for when and if she is moved to NY)

The Daily Mail reports Maxwell is being held in Merrimack County Jail in Boscawen, New Hampshire. I can’t count how many times we have seen this in our posts, but the New Hampshire Department of Corrections inmate locator shows no inmate under her name, nor is there even a Maxwell.

Update: A call to Merrimack County Jail reveals Maxwell, age 58, is being held without charges, no bail and no scheduled release.

Back on July 31, 2019, when we parsed the Epstein confinement, we noted that Epstein’s photo was also not visible on the Federal prison inmate locator website either, which is not standard procedure.

The case is being handled by a public corruption unit, which includes disgraced former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter. It’s all a big club.

The indictment only covers the period of 1994 through 1997, thus creating a limited hangout of the multi-decade political blackmail-kompromat operation for the foreign state of Israel and associated intel.

She is charged with four criminal counts related to procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two counts of perjury, according to the indictment by federal prosecutors in New York.

The charge was enticing minors across state lines for sexual purposes, period — not rape, nor a multi-decade blackmail operation.

This soft toss will move the Maxwell case through the news cycle quickly. Finally, the documents related to Epstein were conveniently destroyed. This arrest is token damage control.

And what a cowinkydink that she will allegedly be transferred to Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, which is the same jail where Epstein “died”.

Update:

She will make bail given the limited charges being brought. The scuttlebutt is that she will “cooperate” and name names. This is doubtful as there is no real incentive to plea bargain a procurement charge. Update: No names have been forthcomming.

Trump: “Ghislaine Maxwell? I think she was one of Epstein’s girlfriends. Never met her.”

Given the shocking govt negligence that allowed Jeffrey Epstein to “hang himself,” DOJ MUST ensure that doesn’t happen to Maxwell. Were she to die in custody—for any reason—it would be a HUGE blow to our justice system. The victims deserve justice. https://t.co/4zmibVNx6n — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 3, 2020

Are we now going to get artist renderings in like manner to the fakery around her colleague Jeffrey Epstein? From our post before the Epstein jail skuldruggery: “Is ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ Being Subjected to Star Chamber Sleight of Hand?”

One of the tells that we are being subjected to in Star Chamber procedures is a dearth of photos and the public only being allowed to see court sketches. It’s astonishing that a public legal proceeding would be diminished to renderings and not photos or footage.

Maxwell is expected to appear in federal court in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Without perp walks, mug shots and courtroom photos, the public is left in the dark not only as to whether a suspect has actually been captured but also as to the condition of the suspect upon arrest and at the time of the first hearing. The ramifications of such obfuscation are endless not only in terms of justice but also for the safety of the accused.

Epstein’s arrest record detailed him as 6’0, 180 pounds. Do an image search for “Epstein arrest photo” and you will see only pictures from his Florida case.

One day before Epstein was said to have allegedly attempted suicide in his jail cell, he showed up in court. According to this New York Post article, Deputy Sheriff Qin Zhang described Epstein as “a 5-foot-10, 240-pounds, a light-skinned man with white hair, who appeared his 66 years of age,” the filing said.

This is Epstein in court during his first arraignment. Again, no photos. All photos taken of him in the recent past show him trim with a normal-size neck — nowhere near this doppleganger, who appears to be a thick-necked individual. All photos of Epstein show him with trimmed hair and not haggled looking.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, British news publisher Robert Maxwell, had links to MI6, KGB and Mossad-arms dealing, trafficking, blackmailing. Born in Czechoslovakia, he built Pergamon Press empire. Pergamon = Throne of Satan. This is a multi-generational operation, but the criminal cover-up case being brought against Jizz only involves enticement of minors and only during a three-year window.