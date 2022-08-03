San Francisco’s Response to Monkeypox: Emergency Declaration Followed by Fetish Festival

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency Thursday at City Hall in response to the growing number of monkeypox cases. California Gov. Gavin Newsom followed suit, declaring a monkeypox emergency for the state.

“We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization,” Newsom said in a statement announcing his declaration.

New York City did the same on Monday.

BREAKING: New York City Mayor declares state of emergency due to monkeypox outbreak pic.twitter.com/sSLgLLvlOv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2022

As of Thursday, 257 people had tested positive for the virus in San Francisco, accounting for one-third of the California’s 786 cases. More than 98% of the cases involve men, both locally and across the nation, and health officials say the vast majority of them appear to be among the LBGTQ population.

But in a stunning example of the “rules apply to thee, not to me” and despite San Francisco’s public health emergency declaration, fetish festivals and pride events must go on!

Organizers of Dore Alley — a live-out-loud leather and fetish festival that’s been a favorite among LGBTQ communities in the Bay Area since the 1980s — said Friday they would not be cancelling their July 31 “after the fair fuck party” called CumUnion. The San Francisco event was expected to draw 5,000 people.

“The San Francisco AIDS Foundation has actively encouraged people to attend the event,” the organization said in a statement. “There’s never been a better time to dress from top to bottom in latex or leather. Keeping your skin covered is a sure-fire way to prevent exposures to monkeypox.”

“If people are not educated and they don’t know the risk, of course, it’s a very, very high risk possibility to be a spreader,” said Joe Hawkins, director of the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center. But his organization has also made a point not to dissuade people from attending the party.

They will *still* get Monkeypox, and then they’ll say: “it would’ve been worse if I wasn’t vaxxinated.” Count on it. https://t.co/xGhYJAf6Qy — Rosie’s Chinese Takeout (@DarnelSugarfoo) August 2, 2022

So San Francisco declares monkeypox emergency yet allows fetish events to continue and bathhouses and sex clubs to remain open, apparently not wanting to offend a so-called “protected group.” And America’s whole economy was shut down and Americans rights were trampled upon over Covid to “flatten the curve.” This is really revealing.

The “guidance” openly encourages homosexual men to have orgies during a monkeypox outbreak. This is what “public health experts” have become. A total farce.

In yet more hypocrisy, the usual suspects are now out calling for a national emergency to be applied to non-bath-house-attending, nominal-risk people.

Monday on “CNN Newsroom,” network medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen called on the United States to “declare a state of emergency” over the monkeypox outbreak. pic.twitter.com/dNCeFaTRpv — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) August 1, 2022