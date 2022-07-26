Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Osama Bin Laden’s Bogus Reading List of Books

July 26, 2022 Russ Winter Articles by Russ Winter, International News, US News, Winter Watch Articles 16

When issuing pronouncements, cut out Osama bin Laden often sat in front of shelves of Islamic books to convey an intellectual image. PHOTO: The Daily Signal/Polaris/Newscom

The Crime Syndicate has a lot of fun with the personas it creates. Fictionalizations offer windows into the minds of these operatives. Few exceed the cutout character of Osama Bin Laden (OBL). For the real story, see “The Osama Bin Laden Tangled Web – and – More Crime Syndicate Scams and Lies: The Tora Bora Al Queda Boogeymen Cave Fortress.

On May 20, 2015, the director of U.S. National Intelligence released “a list of books and articles” allegedly found in OBL’s house. Judging by the titles, it didn’t seem likely that the late “terror mastermind” had checked the books out from the Abbottabad public library. Yet, somehow hidden out of sight, boogeyman Bin Laden had the printout of the congressional hearing on “Project MK Ultra, the CIA’s program of research in behavior modification” — the notorious Manchurian Candidate–style experiments in which unsuspecting military personnel were doped with LSD.

The list is also a who’s who of 9/11 and Crime Syndicate conspiracies. Why intel would put this out is head scratching. Please chime in. Is it an attack on those books with neuro-lingustic programming? My personal theory is two fold: These are monumental egos, who get off on having those more “in the know” writing about them; and, secondly, they leave bread crumbs.

If there were any curious types left among the sleeping, brainwashed population, such a list might set off the forbidden-fruit Streisand Effect. But alas, probably not. As for me, I see some titles I have read (recently read before seeing this list: “Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300” by John Coleman). The documentary New Pearl Harbor was key to my awakening. We reviewed Manly Hall’s  ‘Secret Destiny of America’ Revealed Scheme for New Underworld Order Capture.

And now I will need to read:

  • “Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower” by William Blum
  • “The Taking of America 1-2-3” by Richard Sprague
  • “The Best Enemy Money Can Buy” by Anthony Sutton
  • “Crossing the Rubicon” by Michael Ruppert

Have at it, quite a forbidden list.

  • The 2030 Spike by Colin Mason
  • A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam by I. A. Ibrahim
  • America’s Strategic Blunders by Willard Matthias
  • America’s “War on Terrorism” by Michel Chossudovsky
  • Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007 by Hanna Rogan
  • The Best Democracy Money Can Buy by Greg Palast
  • The Best Enemy Money Can Buy by Anthony Sutton
  • Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century by Bev Harris
  • Bloodlines of the Illuminati by Fritz Springmeier
  • Bounding the Global War on Terror by Jeffrey Record
  • Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions by Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson
  • Christianity and Islam in Spain 756-1031 A.D. by C. R. Haines
  • Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies by Cheryl Benard
  • Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins
  • Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300 by John Coleman
  • Crossing the Rubicon by Michael Ruppert
  • Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of U.S. Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction) by C. Christine Fair and Peter Chalk
  • Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces by James Crabtree
  • Handbook of International Law by Anthony Aust
  • Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance by Noam Chomsky
  • Imperial Hubris by Michael Scheuer
  • In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure by Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-ud-Deen and Dr. Naahah Ibrahim
  • International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific by John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano
  • Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions since World War II by William Blum
  • Military Intelligence Blunders by John Hughes-Wilson
  • Project MKULTRA, the CIA’s program of research in behavioral modification. Joint hearing before the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, United States Senate, Ninety-fifth Congress, first session, August 3, 1977. United States. Congress. Senate. Select Committee on Intelligence.
  • Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies by Noam Chomsky
  • New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11 by David Ray Griffin
  • New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism by Barry Cooper
  • Obama’s Wars by Bob Woodward
  • Oxford History of Modern War by Charles Townsend
  • The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers by Paul Kennedy
  • Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower by William Blum
  • The Secret Teachings of All Ages by Manly Hall (1928)
  • Secrets of the Federal Reserve by Eustace Mullins
  • The Taking of America 1-2-3 by Richard Sprague
  • Unfinished Business, U.S. Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century by Michael O’Hanlon
  • The U.S. and Vietnam 1787-1941 by Robert Hopkins Miller
  • “Website Claims Steve Jackson Games Foretold 9/11,” article posted on ICV2.com (this file contained only a single saved web page)
  2. LOL, I have read several books on “The List”(A.K.A. Al-Qaeda). I’m sure that puts me on Uncle Sam’s list.

    Reply

    • I’m pretty sure that the “Anarchist Cookbook” was published as deliberate misinformation. Everything in that book is incorrect.

      Reply

    • Pretty sure you can NOT be arrested for ‘having’ that book…. though I do hear you can end up being called lefty in jail jail you should you try to ‘use’ it.
      I recall watching Kurt Saxon (who strikes me as kinda ‘spooky’ in his associations) talking about how he was asked about his rather crazy publications on similar subjects and if I recall right he told congressional investigators he had offered free copies to extremist groups if they let his use them for advertising but they all turned him down….. lol not surei f its true tho.

      Reply

  5. Maybe they just do that to demonize people who have those books–now they are just like that big bad terrorist Osama.

    Or maybe they are just playing with the sheep–putting that info out there, with much truth being in the books, knowing most sheep are too busy watching talmudvision and won’t bother themselves to read a book or do some research.

    Reply

  7. That Coleman book on the Committee of 300 also has useful info on Theodore Adorno’s influence on pop culture and CIA-MI5 use of it including Laurel Canyon. Posted several parts of it on an
    old deleted alt-news site back in late 90s downloaded from an old gopher site and nearly got tagged for copyright infringement! Must read, IMHO.

    Reply

  8. Russ,

    I see that you have “Crossing The Rubicon” in your list of books for future reading.

    I used to read everything Michael Ruppert wrote and one of my “favorite” websites back then was his (fromthewilderness), until one day I found Dave McGowan’s website (you have written about him) and his sharp debunking of Ruppert’s “peak oil” theory.

    Dave realized that Ruppert was another misinformation agent and started challenging him to a debate, which of course never happened.

    Dave used to post their correspondence in his original website (no longer available) but fortunately you can find most of it on educate-yourself.org.

    Here is the link to one of those newsletters. This one is #64, titled “Whoa, Dude! Are We Peaking Yet?”

    http://mirrors.wordsforgood.org/educate-yourself.org/cn/davemcgowan64newsletter17aug04.shtml

    Ruppert ended up claiming that his home and computer were vandalized and that as a result he was moving to Venezuela. He even posted photos of the vandalized items. It was all very fishy. Then he disappeared. If he returned to continue his work, I don’t know.

    Reply

