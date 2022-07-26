Osama Bin Laden’s Bogus Reading List of Books

The Crime Syndicate has a lot of fun with the personas it creates. Fictionalizations offer windows into the minds of these operatives. Few exceed the cutout character of Osama Bin Laden (OBL). For the real story, see “The Osama Bin Laden Tangled Web – and – More Crime Syndicate Scams and Lies: The Tora Bora Al Queda Boogeymen Cave Fortress.

On May 20, 2015, the director of U.S. National Intelligence released “a list of books and articles” allegedly found in OBL’s house. Judging by the titles, it didn’t seem likely that the late “terror mastermind” had checked the books out from the Abbottabad public library. Yet, somehow hidden out of sight, boogeyman Bin Laden had the printout of the congressional hearing on “Project MK Ultra, the CIA’s program of research in behavior modification” — the notorious Manchurian Candidate–style experiments in which unsuspecting military personnel were doped with LSD.

The list is also a who’s who of 9/11 and Crime Syndicate conspiracies. Why intel would put this out is head scratching. Please chime in. Is it an attack on those books with neuro-lingustic programming? My personal theory is two fold: These are monumental egos, who get off on having those more “in the know” writing about them; and, secondly, they leave bread crumbs.

If there were any curious types left among the sleeping, brainwashed population, such a list might set off the forbidden-fruit Streisand Effect. But alas, probably not. As for me, I see some titles I have read (recently read before seeing this list: “Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300” by John Coleman). The documentary New Pearl Harbor was key to my awakening. We reviewed Manly Hall’s ‘Secret Destiny of America’ Revealed Scheme for New Underworld Order Capture.

And now I will need to read:

“Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower” by William Blum

“The Taking of America 1-2-3” by Richard Sprague

“The Best Enemy Money Can Buy” by Anthony Sutton

“Crossing the Rubicon” by Michael Ruppert

Have at it, quite a forbidden list.

The 2030 Spike by Colin Mason

A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam by I. A. Ibrahim

America’s Strategic Blunders by Willard Matthias

America’s “War on Terrorism” by Michel Chossudovsky

Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007 by Hanna Rogan

The Best Democracy Money Can Buy by Greg Palast

The Best Enemy Money Can Buy by Anthony Sutton

Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21 st Century by Bev Harris

Century by Bev Harris Bloodlines of the Illuminati by Fritz Springmeier

Bounding the Global War on Terror by Jeffrey Record

Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions by Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson

Christianity and Islam in Spain 756-1031 A.D. by C. R. Haines

Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies by Cheryl Benard

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins

Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300 by John Coleman

Crossing the Rubicon by Michael Ruppert

Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of U.S. Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction) by C. Christine Fair and Peter Chalk

Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces by James Crabtree

Handbook of International Law by Anthony Aust

Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance by Noam Chomsky

Imperial Hubris by Michael Scheuer

In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure by Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-ud-Deen and Dr. Naahah Ibrahim

International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific by John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano

Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions since World War II by William Blum

Military Intelligence Blunders by John Hughes-Wilson

Project MKULTRA, the CIA’s program of research in behavioral modification. Joint hearing before the Select Committee on Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, United States Senate, Ninety-fifth Congress, first session, August 3, 1977. United States. Congress. Senate. Select Committee on Intelligence.

Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies by Noam Chomsky

New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11 by David Ray Griffin

New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism by Barry Cooper

Obama’s Wars by Bob Woodward

Oxford History of Modern War by Charles Townsend

The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers by Paul Kennedy

Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower by William Blum

The Secret Teachings of All Ages by Manly Hall (1928)

Secrets of the Federal Reserve by Eustace Mullins

The Taking of America 1-2-3 by Richard Sprague

Unfinished Business, U.S. Overseas Military Presence in the 21 st Century by Michael O’Hanlon

Century by Michael O’Hanlon The U.S. and Vietnam 1787-1941 by Robert Hopkins Miller

“Website Claims Steve Jackson Games Foretold 9/11,” article posted on ICV2.com (this file contained only a single saved web page)