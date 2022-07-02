Dr. Tom Philpott and the Forgotten 1981 Truther Documentary ‘Boys for Sale’

Former New Orleans Police Department detective Stanley Burkhardt — who led the NOPD’s pedophile investigations unit for years before he was unmasked as a child molester himself — admitted in federal court on Feb. 24, 2020, that he abused a boy who had turned to him for protection after the boy was preyed upon by his Boy Scout leader.

Burkhardt was with the NOPD building cases against pedophiles and pederasts in the 1970s and 1980s. But his police career ended in disgrace in 1987 when he was arrested for — and later convicted of — trafficking in child pornography. He also acknowledged sexually abusing an underage relative.

Burkhardt’s stunning admission came after years of denying the sex abuse claims leveled against him by former Boy Scout Richard Windmann. This lends even more evidence to our ongoing theory about bad cops running cover or being involved with Crime Syndicate activities.

Windmann’s 1977 testimony, at age 12, about being sexually assaulted by a Scout leader, helped prosecutors convict the leader on nearly 30 molestation charges and bust a pedophile ring within the organization.

But it wasn’t just the Boy Scouts and a NOPD detective involved in sexual abuse, according to Windmann. Remarkably, he claims he was a victim in three high-profile abuse scandals of the era.

The third involved a janitor and a priest at a Jesuit high school. The school bought Windmann’s silence for $450,000.

With Burkhardt’s confession to abuse, there’s strong evidence to back him up in each of the other cases.

While now acknowledging that he molested Windmann, Burkhardt vehemently disputed Windmann’s allegation that he once heard Burkhardt confess to killing a teenager named Edward Wells, whose body found in the Mississippi River in 1982.

The Philpott Investigations

The abuse of the young boys of New Orleans Boy Scout Troop 137 in the late ’70s ties directly into the investigation done by University of Texas- Austin history professor Dr, Tom Philpott at that same time in 1981 regarding pedophiles operating in the Austin, Houston, Dallas and New Orleans areas, and their connection to a nationwide pederast ring.

During his 20 years as a professor at the University of Texas in Austin, Dr. Philpott was often involved in controversies surrounding civil rights and anti-war protests. But his most censored work, was a documentary film about a child trafficking perpetrated by U.S. big shots titled “Boys for Sale.”

In 1981, Dr. Philpott would be interviewed for the documentary film in which he discusses the existence of an interstate child trafficking ring in the U.S. perpetrated by political elite. Philpott tells the story of child victims throughout the country.

Dr. Philpott’s reporting on the Boy Scouts case was incredibly ahead of its time. Documents to this case were kept secret by the Boy Scouts of Texas and weren’t released until 2012, The Times-Picayune reports.

Troop 137, authorities learned, “was the nucleus of a nationwide sex and pornography ring, with boys recruited into the troop sent to other states for the pleasure of the men there.”

Philpott describes Houston, Texas, as “possibly the worst city in the United States” for homeless boys.

At minute 00:08:40 in the “Boys for Sale” documentary below, Dr. Philpott states that around 350 boys were deliberately killed each year in the Houston region. At minute 00:09:15, he says in early 1981 alone, 31 boys died suspiciously in cases not deemed homicide.

“Candy Man” Dean Corll brutally murdered somewhere between 25 and 30 teenage boys in Houston, Texas, during the early 1970s, according to Corll’s accomplices and law enforcement.

Winter Watch reported on the nature of Corll’s pedophile-ring activities, as well as John Wayne Gacy in Chicago.

At minute 00:07:08, we hear a 15-year-old boy describe being drugged and tied up. This youth was later found ritualistically murdered.

At 00:12:30, the nature of this criminality is described, often involving “pillars of society.” Philpott calls it an adjunct of clean business and pointed out that the Boy Scout case involved a U.S. senator and congressmen, as well as the hierarchy of Louisiana. It’s now even more apparent that they put a flying monkey Burkhardt in charge of investigations to cover their tracks.

Starting at 00:15:00, Dr. Philpott gives the particulars of the Boy Scouts of America cases.

Next, he gives the media’s accounts of various politicians in these states engaged and caught in pederast activities.

At 00:31:00, he indicates that boys homes are optimal for procurement by pedophile rings.

At 00:57:00, Dr. Philpott notes that most victims are poor whites, as that is the preference of the clients. About half die before the age of 20.

An Austin-area newspaper that broke the story received negative pajama-person “see no evil” push back for its reporting.

Academia has also been oblivious to issue.

The second half of the documentary has interviews with street boys.

“Boys For Sale (1981 Forgotten Documentary)”

Claims of atrocities in Houston are corroborated by other experts, such as Judianne Densen Gerber of the Odyssey Institute. She said that children are also brought in from Louisiana and other states.

Murder of Tom Philpott

It’s almost certain that Dr. Philpott was targeted and given the Gary Webb treatment (suicided). After a number of threats, he survived the first attempt made on his life shortly after his involvement in the documentary. Two intruders broke into his Austin apartment on October 27, 1982, and shot him twice with Phillpot’s .38 caliber. He survived. The police and media smeared him as staging the event.

Afterward, Dr. Philpott stated that he had been expecting something of the sort for some time. He said he had made mortal enemies by investigating pederasty and organized child prostitution. He interpreted the attack as an attempt to discredit his work by creating the impression that he had committed suicide.

Ultimately, the suiciding of Dr. Philpott succeeded on Oct. 9, 1991. Almost no information exists as to the exact cause and circumstances of his death. Despite the suspicious connection between the circumstances of his death and the home invasion in which he was shot nearly 10 years earlier, at this time, and par for the course in such cases, it’s not part of Texas police practice to perform an autopsy when death is labeled as “suicide.”

