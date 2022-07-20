A Primer on Battling the Plague of Cultural Marxism

Cultural Marxism is also called critical theory. The crux of the cultural Marxist cult is about playing the victimization card/scam or “being oppressed” by some mythological class, gender or race of people (typically white). Any criticism or judgement of the cult is taboo. This iteration is worked endlessly by Social Justice Warriors into a multitude of imagined slights. They then parlay this with the use of staged hoaxes into some benefit, leverage or power grab.

A whole generation and movement has been built up around cultural Marxism. Cultural Marxists were raised far too permissively, cut too much slack, treated as special, political correctness extremism and rarely subjected to criticism. Merit is not a factor for this crowd.

A few years back, I tried my hand at engaging with some of these Social Justice Warrior types. In doing so, I also learned that there is a derivative of this group that I have dubbed “Pervert Justice Warriors.” They tend to show up around Pedogate issues and matters related to the exploitation of children by Hollywood. These people are primarily moral relativism extremists and will attempt to go after you for “intolerance” of obscenity. They are fundamentally degenerates or are very friendly toward degenerates. They are surprisingly active online. In their Brave New Postmodern World, you can’t dislike (aka “hate”) degenerates or reprobates.

Social media, like Tumblr and Reddit, is infested with these warriors. I always let them reveal themselves and never pre-judge. But in due course, I do judge. Typically, they have serious think-stoppers present.

They speak and think in a different language and have agendas. Having a common ground for conversation is nearly impossible. They have you labelled from the get go as “right wing” or “old white man,” “racist,” “Nazi,” etc. They use “LOL” before the word “white” a lot. Therefore, it’s a waste of energy to debate the majority of them as they are not even on the same planet.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They often have “trigger words” that will get them riled. This is mostly based on an “I feel” and “I’m special” mentality or meme. Unfortunately, because this mindset is reinforced by the controlled mainstream media and corrupted entertainment complex, they have gotten away with intimidating their so-called “oppressors” who are reluctant to stand up to them.

The best term for those who won’t stand up to them are “suppressed normies.” These “normies” need to be shamed and coaxed to fight back. That is what I’m doing here right now, because I know there are normies among my readers — and even I was once a normie to a degree. Spend time working with normies using mostly tough love.

Normie men who have regressed and are cucks are a special project and require derisive satire. Conversely, all interactions with Social Justice Warriors are to be quick hit-and-runs designed to rattle them and challenge their “I’m special” self-image.

The Method Against Social Justice Warriors

Cultural Marxist activists, or Social Justice Warriors, are a true plague on the world. Therefore, I’m suggesting a powerful and ferocious push back against them. This of course is primarily for younger folks with the time and energy to do mental battle in cultural wars.

Depending on the degree of Social Justice Warrior radicalization you are encountering, I recommend varying degrees of derision and mockery. Derision strikes right at the heart of inflated self-perception and the twisted self-worth Social Justice Warriors have. This “specialness” is the weak link in their psyches.

Here’s my recommended strategy:

No. 1: Drop all social graces with them. That may be hard, but remember Social Justice Warriors take advantage of good manners and put no value on them anyway. So flip this on its side. Our objective is to trigger them via harsh criticism and ridicule — not threats or violence, in case that’s unclear. For example, the ultimate insult or trigger to a female Social Justice Warrior third- or fourth-wave feminist is the word “cunt.” That’s a bit over the top for me, so I’m mostly going with “bitch.” Absolutely refuse to engage in sex with Social Justice Warriors or Pervert Justice Warriors.

For non-cucked men, never ever trash talk femininity, but rather defend heterosexual women passionately. Winter Watch addressed this in our old Milo Yiannopoulos article. (((Milo))) was a problem because he as a homosexual trashed women generally. Keeping such women out of harm’s way is the mark of manhood. Also, do not use racial slurs. This is about individual behaviors and culture wars only. The term “dindu” is only descriptive of behavior and thus appropriate.

No. 2: Show no sensitivity toward Social Justice Warriors. Insult them matter of factly. If they (of either sex) show marginal or metro-sexual gender identification, insult their appearance (“there is a new thing going around, it’s called soap”). If they are over-the-top Social Justice Warrior homosexuals or transgenders, never use the contrived newspeak term “gay” or LGBT. In fact, avoid their shadow language. Let them know that you are armor proof to their accusations.

Read: Plastic Words: The Language of Tyranny

No. 3: Answering the “check your white male privilege” quip would be some attitude variation on this and could be rather militant and most certainly unapologetic. Get fit, and become more of a principled warrior. If you have high intelligence, teach “the attitude.”

If you are a male being challenged for privilege, the real world versus clown world data is stark. The chart below shows the St. Louis Fed’s latest report on labor participation among U.S.-born men (aka “natives”). Our enemy aims to drive this even lower. We aren’t in 1960 anymore, Toto.

We have shown real world versus clown world murder rates by race a number of times on these pages.

No.4: Knock the Social Justice Warriors unearned trophies and “specialness” badges off the shelf by telling them they have little of value or intelligence to offer anyone.

No. 5: Demonstrate thumbs up, support and accolades to the anti-Social Justice Warrior movement. Older generations need to wake up and get engaged. So do decent folks in the black community. Offer carrots and sticks and encouragement to repressed normies. Godspeed.

Defining the Concepts of Phobia, Dislike, Hate and Crime

Relish it if they call you one of their nonsensical “phobic” or “hater” code words, because frankly you hold their views in total disdain.

Dislike or disdain is not the same as phobia or hate. Hate is defined in the dictionary as extreme dislike or antipathy. However, dislike in the extreme is not even remotely a crime, it is more of a personal judgement.

“Hate crime” is more absurd Social Justice Warrior newspeak. For example, are we not supposed to dislike these people, even in the extreme? Only a Social Justice Warrior or highly intimidated and repressed normie and/or a cuck wouldn’t have extreme dislike (hatred) of this. Normal functioning homosexuals may dislike these degenerates as well.

There is a huge difference between hate and crime. They are not even close to the same. Real crimes against body, health and property have been well established for eons and need no further redefinition today. Only a knucklehead gets involved in real crime. Even if a criminal’s act was based on hate or extreme dislike, it shouldn’t change the equation one iota. He’s a criminal, period, and his act of violence is what counts.

“They never will love where they ought to love, who do not hate where they ought to hate.” – Edmund Burke

“We do urge hate: If you love something, that love requires you to hate anything that threatens its survival.” – Matthew Hale

“Achilles glared at him and answered, ‘Fool, prate not to me about covenants. There can be no covenants between men and lions, wolves and lambs can never be of one mind, but hate each other out and out an through. Therefore, there can be no understanding between you and me, nor may there be any covenants between us, till one or other shall fall.”― Homer, The Iliad

“Feeding milk and bananas to a serpent only makes its venom more potent.” — Chanakya Pandita, Raja niti sastra, expeller of Alexander the Great

“A time to tear apart and a time to sew together; a time to be silent and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate; a time for war and a time for peace.” — Ecclesiastes 7

Phobia is defined as a type of anxiety disorder, or a persistent fear of an object or situation in which the sufferer commits to great lengths in avoiding to the point of being irrational. Would avoiding contact with, criticizing or opposing the agenda of the hideous Social Justice Warrior bitches and cucks be an irrational phobia? Of course not.

The Reddit cesspool comes out with expedient new “hate speech” rules that are right out of “Animal Farm’s” theme that some pigs are more equal than others. “Majority” groups (aka whites) are set aside for unlimited abuse.