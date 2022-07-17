A Case Study in Black Racially Enraged Murders

A case from the past that well illustrates the phenomenon of black racially enraged killers and rapists was a vicious gang led by one Michael Corbett, a Ft. Carson soldier who the investigating detective would later call “one of the most dangerous men I’ve ever met.”

A textbook psychopath, Corbett began his crime spree while still in the army, running over a fellow soldier with a tank to settle a grudge.

“He was completely without a conscience,” police detective Smit asserted, “and he could turn on and off like a switch. There was no telling what might trigger him. He was a very gung-ho military type, who took his training very seriously and prided himself on his martial arts skills. That might be why the army brass accepted his story that the tank episode was an accident.”

Once discharged, Corbett began gathering a flying monkey posse of sick and twisted followers, most notably his roommates Freddie Glenn and Larry Dunn. They were drawn to Corbett by his cold-blooded antics and his addled rants of black revenge.

Also a member of the gang was Winslow Watson, a former military G.I. who ended up in the morgue after crossing Corbett by stealing a loaf of bread from some next-door neighbors.

A string of capricious serial killings in 1975 against white victims was carried out by Corbett and his crew. That growing list of victims also included Daniel Van Lone, the white hotel cook who, after being robbed, was summarily dispatched in the woods when the infuriated killers found only 50 cents in his pocket.

Eight days later on June 19, 1975, the pair met Winfred Proffitt, 19, a white Fort Carson soldier, ostensibly to sell him some marijuana. Training with bayonets, Corbett stabbed Proffitt with one to see what it was like.

Another of their victims was Karen Grammer, the 18-year-old sister of later to-be famous actor Kelsey Grammer. She was plucked on July 1, 1975, from the front of a Colorado Springs restaurant were the gang botched a robbery attempt. She was taken to an apartment, raped for hours and then left in an alley with her throat cut by Freddie Glenn.

The black cashier they tried to rob and spared who was in the restaurant got a much better view of the perps than Grammer did out in the dark parking lot.

Det. Smit and his colleague, a young prosecutor named Chuck Heim, had taken the first steps down a bloody trail left by the ruthless killers.

“We had a couple of other cases — a cab driver killed at Fort Carson and another soldier gunned down at a rest stop 10 miles from the base — but we were never able to make those stick,” he recalled. “As it was, we had plenty to keep us busy anyway.”

The investigation broke wide open when Det. Smit was able to elicit a confession from Larry Dunn, the gang’s junior partner, after persuading New Orleans authorities to arrest him on an unrelated crime.

“We had seven murders we were looking at by that time,” Smit recalled, “and Chuck Heim offered Dunn immunity in exchange for his testimony. He told us the whole thing, sitting there in the New Orleans House of Detention, beginning with Van Lone, who had begged for his life as Corbett forced him to lie on the ground and then put a .38 to his right temple and pulled the trigger.”

Dunn’s recollection of Corbett’s exultant comment as they drove away: “Did you see that motherfucker jump when I shot him?”

Corbett died of a heart attack in prison on June 25, 2019.

Glenn is still serving time.

These psychopaths really look the part. Dunn managed to escape long incarceration, and served a brief sentence for theft.

Corbett and Glenn were originally sentenced to death, but they were resentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned all existing death sentences in 1979, NBC News in Colorado reports. From ’79 until recently, they were eligible for parole every five years. Now, it’s every three years.

Corbett had another parole hearing slated for 2020, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

NOTE, Invisible Theme Park: “On April 24, 1968, Kelsey and Karen Grammer’s father, 38 year Frank Allen Grammer, Jr., was gunned down and murdered. He was a Virgin Island newspaperman.

The details mainstream media does not report is that Grammer’s father was killed by a “virulently anti-white” creole man, Arthur Bevan Niles, as part of a nearly month-long frenzy of racially motivated violence.” According to a newspaper report dated April 26, 1968, Niles’ “cab was ordered off the streets [by police] because it was covered with such statements as ‘Kill the white pigs.’”

Niles also tried to burn down a house and two rental cars at the Cyril E. King Airport (then named the Harry S. Truman Airport). In addition, Niles placed a bomb in the St. Thomas offices of the International Telephone and Telegraph, Co. The bomb did not explode.