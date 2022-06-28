The Asch Conformity Experiment Revealed the Significance of One Person Speaking Truth to Power

The Asch conformity experiments, or the Asch Paradigm, refers to a series of studies directed by Solomon Asch that studied if and how individuals yielded to or defied a majority group. It is essential understanding in the new normal Covid-1984 scamdemic.
The image below shows one of the pairs of cards used in the experiment. The card on the left has the reference line and the one on the right shows the three comparison lines. Groups of eight male college students participated in a simple “perceptual” task. In reality, all but one of the participants were actors, and the true focus of the study was about how the remaining participant would react to the actors’ behavior.
The actors knew the true aim of the experiment, but were introduced to the subject as other participants. On the first two trials, both the subject and the actors gave the obvious and correct answer. On the third trial, the actors would all give the same wrong answer. This wrong response recurred on 11 of the remaining 15 trials. It was subjects’ behavior on these 12 “critical trials” that formed the aim of the study: to test how many subjects would change their answer to conform to those of the seven actors, despite it being wrong.
With no pressure to conform to actors, the error rate on the critical stimuli was less than 1%. With pressure to conform to the actors, the majority of participants’ responses remained correct (63.2 percent), but a sizable minority of responses conformed to the actors’ (incorrect) answer (36.8 percent). However, only 25 percent of the sample were red-pilled enough to consistently defy majority opinion. Among the participants, 75 percent gave at least one incorrect answer out of the 12 critical trials.
The Importance of Not Conforming for Black-Pilled People
A black-pilled person is someone with enough fortitude and mental capacity to recognize truth and the correct answers but who is defeatist in attitude and elects not to rock the boat. They will put up token resistance and, in the Ashe Paradigm, will answer correctly most of the time but then bow under pressure from others.
Others are weak yielders, but when interviewed later stated, “I suspected about the middle – but tried to push it out of my mind” (page 182). Asch points out that although the “yielding” subject was suspicious, he was not sufficiently confident to go against the majority.
Participants who conformed to the majority on at least 50 percent of trials reported reacting with what Asch called a “distortion of perception.” This is what Winter Watch calls black magik, or the cartoon world. These participants concluded after a number of trials that they must be wrongly interpreting the stimuli and that the majority must be right.
Most of these authoritarian followers are hopeless for our purposes. But the others are not, and are who we aim to influence.
In the manipulated forum or social media space, this can be faked and astroturfed to create a bandwagon effect. In this environment, we are surrounded by artificial stooges. I have noticed so much of this at Reddit’s r/Conspiracy that I have concluded it’s largely an artificial intelligence experiment and elected to no longer participate in their beta study.
Those running the sock puppets are skilled at mind games. They know just how to keep a test subject like me engaged. They offer Pavlov’s-dog style positive rewards followed by temporary bans and cycles of abuse. This abuse cycle is being played out with YouTube dissident content makers as well. Right now those who are left are waiting anxiously for the abuse ban hammer. Jaw-dropping stuff to experience. It took me awhile to see through the game.
The Presence of a Truth Partner Corrects the Response
In another variation of the Asch’s experiment, one actor was inserted to give the correct answer. The presence of this truth partner decreased conformity significantly. In studies that had just one actor giving correct responses to questions, only 5 percent of the participants continued to incorrectly answer with the majority. This 5 percent represents the blue-pill people.
Once the truth partner was withdrawn, the level of conformity among black-pilled folks increased dramatically.
Black-Pilled People are in the Closet
In another variation of Asch’s experiment, actors verbalized their responses aloud but the test subject was directed to respond in writing at the end of each trial. Conformity significantly decreased when shifting from public to privately written responses.
Winter Watch Takeaway
Most of our readers are red-pilled people who relish their independence. However, some may be demoralized black-pill people, who feel that not conforming to cartoon and clown world is not worth the push back. Red-pilled warriors are the key to the whole sick experiment, as it only takes one true response partner to sway or reinforce the others.
Blacked-pilled people need the presence of a truth partner, and that should be you. Also keep in mind that other closeted black-pilled people are out there, awaiting their opportunity and signal. This, my friends, is the reason I put myself out there the way I do and why I’m always posing that core question to confront both the Clown World and Cartoon World : Nothing to see here, move along?
Truth is a lonely warrior, I fact I learned very quickly when trying to awaken compatriots to the 9/11 scam in the early 2000’s.
How about that UAE skyscraper fire a few days ago that (did not) result in its free-fall collapse into its own footprint? Where is “Harley Guy” when you need him for a detailed assessment of structural failures of steel framed buildings?
Thank you, Russ! My grandpa was awake way before his time, he was born in 1912. He was called a quack and crazy and degraded for all things that my family and I know to be true. He spoke of things that we have seen. I’m now living with being the crazy one. Only I have family history and truth on my side. There are times it has been a steadfast thing to hold onto. For loneliness is a real thing too. I don’t care if I’m shunned for my beliefs and speaking the truth but it does weigh heavily as well. My belief that God is truth has also gotten me through.
I’m glad I have found your site and many others doing good work out there.
I’m rebelling by having a family and growing a garden! I also speak out, and stand up for what I believe. I won’t stop either. A minority of one, if need be, and often times have been. Thanks for your work and thanks for your site and those you’re working with, too!
Not to be a non-conformist or anything, but the other pill was blue, not black. Just Sayin’.
No, black is a different third category, transitional to red. Black pilled know the truth, but are defeatists. Focus on what the post is conveying.
“Blacked-pilled people need the presence of a truth partner”
Very true, than you for your article. I have experienced it more and more often.
And often they need even more than a truth partner : they need a truth partner who they can see still standing for the truth in spite of the attacks of an authoritarian member or predator in the group. They dare not speak in a group where you speak the truth and get insulted by the predator, until they make sure that you are continuing to speak the thruth whatever the attacks.
Then once they are assured that you are not at all going to give up by any means, they dare say : “excuse me, what the lady says is true…”
So it’s also a matter of us going through the fire first and still standing, never giving up, for these unsecure people to dare stand for the truth.
(please excuse my english)
No worries. There are enough people of a religious orthodox still in existence (for now) . As for the University system…It should be burned down to the ground anyway. Who was it that said “The idea was so preposterous that only an educated person would consider it”
God bless you Russ. I hope this experiment is right, it’d mean that me and mine, indeed anyone who reads your site, is a truth partner to others who in their own time and way will exponentially spread that truth. I’m trying to be that truth partner to anyone who will listen, in a diplomatic way. I’ve found that you don’t have to shout out the truth or repeat it constantly. One only has to do those things when lying. The truth is simple, and people will seek it out, because we all innately know that it sets us free. That’s why it only takes one positive influence to convince any person to abandon the sea of lies set out before us. We all know in our guts that some bullshit is going on. Unfortunately we’ve all been conditioned since birth to not believe our lying eyes. That’s why your site is needed. Some sort of record that is easily accessed online. I mean I’ve been storing my own library for posterity, but it’s exponentially more valuable online where thousands or more minds can relay it from there in a day. You’re fighting the good fight for sure. I’ve been in the truth seeking game since 9/11, never seen a better “alt media“ source operated by an American than this one.
If this concept is not on parade today with all the mask wearing mouth breathers, I don’t know what is.
This the the experiment I learned about in college getting degree in Psychology that caused me to know I’ve been a non-conformist most of my life (except the teen years,but even then I was a bit of an outlier, not at all wanting to be “A-list.”). And yes, I think most are black-pilled because they are too afraid to take that one step further route….my fave example: those who cater to Israel because they’re afraid to be called anti-semitic or think God will “curse” them….Christian Zionists come to mind here–all of them! And I use to be one! But 2006 (when Israel couldn’t beat Hezbollah and when USS Liberty survivors exposed the truth) was the final straw.
I post what I call “truth bombs” on Faceberg under my real name. I scrubbed my profile of all personal info and photos and locked it down via the security settings. Consequently, I am often accused of being a troll or a Russian bot.
One guy accused me as such and to show how any profile can be easily faked, I went to his profile, copied his picture and told him how easy it would be to use his picture as mine. He threatened to report me but nothing became of it.
I often check the profiles of those that disagree with me. When someone opposes me from the “right”, their profiles tend to have American flags, Jesus, bible quotes, pro-US military themes, Trump, eagles etc. Opponents from the left tend to have rainbow flags, stop anti-semitism, leftist politicians, strange artwork, pet photos and virtue-signaling charities.
On any given issue I will find a “like” or even supporting comment from a Trumptard or a SJW. Some are too radioactive. A news article featured a holocaust survivor who claimed to have been put on a train in April 1945 to be sent to the gas chambers at Theresienstadt but the Germans did not realize they had been destroyed by Allied bombing. I pointed out that Theresienstadt likely never had gas chambers, the Allies were criticized for NOT bombing the camps and that it was unlikely that at that point in the war that the Germans were going to use scarce rail resources to move anything not vital to their survival. No one else commented or even gave a like or a hate.
Your history is close to right on: definitely no gas/mass killing at Theres.camp in Czechoslovakia; it was used as a show place for the international Red Cross throughout the war; it held predominantly elderly prisoners and political prisoners. it is an enduring question as to why the allies did not bomb the camps – they knew about them; at the end in 1945 – the camp inmates coming west were death-marched not put on trains; and, for sure, there are plenty of out-right survivor fakes – (wasn’t there a piece here about a woman who recently wrote a fake survivor memoir who had to pay back her publisher’s advance?) – but the thing about “scarce rail resources” is that they extremely scarce throughout the war- 1941 on; most supplies were moved by horse-drawn carts – operation Barbarossa amounted to an equine holocaust as well. Still a substantial portion of those rail resources were used to transport mostly Jews to those camps. It was a huge point of conflict between the Wehrmacht and the SS; one side prevailing then the other – numerous Jewish transports were delayed or canceled at points – Hitler himself, at times, making the final decision after Wehrmacht appeals to him.
As to whether Theresien. camp was bombed towards the end of the war, I don’t know. Could be – there weren’t many targets left.
On the issue of conformity, looks like Turkmenistan is not playing along-says they have no corona and WHO NOT allowed in country!
Turkmenistan claims to be coronavirus free, refuses visit from WHO
https://www.sott.net/article/434117-Turkmenistan-claims-to-be-coronavirus-free-refuses-visit-from-WHO
***
Also, I highly recommend people check out RFK Jr.’s instagram posts:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_3IQlYFXgJ/
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_q1jv_nmiX/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-0oMy3HPyj/?igshid=qhxgmb8neuv
Please share!!!
#KillBill
Waiting in the wings for when the dialecticians require a red army. You’d think people get the kabbalistic babylonian magick MO by now.
Since 2014 I’ve been doing free speech performance art in my front yard while trying to understand what’s happening with the events being manufactured by what Henry Ford called The International Jew. If I were to recommend one book to people interested in understanding the zionist project for world rule it would be E. Michael Jones (2008) The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit.
Signs with messages hang from a tree, e.g. ‘HOLOCAUST’ is HOAX. On January 18, 2018 the local NBC affiliate sent a small crew to do a 3-minute Eye on New Mexico segment and I love it here in the Land of Enchantment because nobody has hassled me, and I’ve been doing it so long it’s become an institution.
KOB 4 had the story and the video on their website for two full years:
https://web.archive.org/web/20180118192347/https://www.kob.com/albuquerque-news/provocative-signs-spotted-at-home-near-unm/4748054/
It’s quite satisfying to know that I have the freedom to say whatever I want on a sign, e.g.:
https://imgur.com/a/jzvy45e
The vast majority of people pretend that they see nothing here. Google very carefully and thoroughly erases all traces of my frontyard art. No matter. Not everyone is a zombie.
I’ve given up trying to convince anybody of anything. We are too far gone to change course. I’ll share opinions if asked but my attention is taking care of family and loved one.
One huge hoax that even many red-pilled people still believe is the one that says for sure, no doubt about it, we’re descended from some other animal species.
If someone believes that, it’s no wonder they see humans as nothing more than brute beasts that happen to have the power of language, without the powers of intellect (and free will).
It’s no wonder at all that so many, like my poor sister, are coughing their way to the next life, and still wearing masks, the supply of which never seems to deplete in the stores, but cough medicine is on back-order.