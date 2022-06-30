Hunter S. Thompson: Dark Accounts and Suspicious Demise

The father of “gonzo” journalism, writer Hunter Thompson (1937-2005), was a nasty, dark individual and, as we will show, was very much caught up in the inversion culture wars for the Crime Syndicate. As such, he also seemed “to know things” that he wished to reveal, especially as he became older.

According to the false offical narrative Thompson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his self-described “fortified compound,” known as “Owl Farm,” in Woody Creek, Colorado, at 5:42 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2005. Thompson’s son Juan, daughter-in-law Jennifer Winkel-Thompson and grandson Will Thompson were visiting for the weekend at the time of his “suicide”. Will and Jennifer were in the adjacent room when they heard the gunshot. The last word he typed was “counselor,” indicating he was in the middle of writing.

He was on good relations with his wife, Anita, a cute young blonde. He had toned down his lifestyle considerably from his drug-crazed younger days.

Asked about the day Thompson died, Anita stated, “I was on the phone with him, he set the receiver down, and he did it. I heard the clicking of the gun.” She said she heard a loud, muffled noise but didn’t know what had happened. “I was waiting for him to get back on the phone,” she told the newspaper.

A highly trained assassin, could have come in through the window, like a Ninja, wearing a dark outfit and gloves, silently have crept up on this 67-year-old man (who was relatively weak and hard of hearing), put him in a choke hold, forced a gun in to his mouth so that his fingerprints were on it and fired. Then, he could make his escape out the window as Anita waited on the phone, saying, “Hello? Hello? Hunter? Are you there?” His children said they just thought they heard a book drop.

Paul William Roberts, a columnist at the Toronto Globe and Mail, stated, “Hunter telephoned me on Feb. 19, the night before his death. He sounded scared. It wasn’t always easy to understand what he said, particularly over the phone, he mumbled, yet when there was something he really wanted you to understand, you did. He’d been working on a story about the World Trade Center attacks and had stumbled across what he felt was hard evidence showing the towers had been brought down not by the airplanes that flew into them but by explosive charges set off in their foundations. Now he thought someone was out to stop him publishing it. ‘They’re gonna make it look like suicide,’ he said. ‘I know how these bastards think.'”

Despite his life of depravity, it was 9/11 that was the bridge too far for Thompson. President Bush had “taken the country, in two years, from a prosperous nation at peace to a broken nation at war,” he wrote. “You could not take this case (accusing Bin Laden of 9/11) to court and win.”

However, if he had written on 9/11, my bet is that it would have been a half-truth political hit piece on Bush and Cheney only. Therefore I am not convinced this was the main motive for dispensing of Thompson.

Besides 9/11, he was working on the White House “reporter” Jeff Gannon scandal, which was tied to the Larry King-Franklin call-boy ring. He would have known because, as you will now see, he was directly involved. For those not aware of this, the 1994 documentary, Conspiracy of Silence will get you up to speed.

Paul Bonacci testified in court proceedings that he helped kidnap Johnny Gosch in 1982; and that in July 1984, he was forced to participate in an orgy at Bohemian Grove, where a young person was murdered. Bonacci said the killing was filmed by Hunter Thompson, who had joined their private jet flight to the West Coast in Las Vegas! Rusty Nelson (seen first in the video below) was inside the Franklin operation and believes Thompson was a loose end that was dealt with.

Thompson wrote on page 3 under the heading “The New Dumb,” which was the first article in his last book, “Hey Rube” (2004): “The autumn months are never a calm time in America. … There is always a rash of kidnappings and abductions of school children in the football months. Preteens of both sexes are traditionally seized and grabbed off the streets by gangs of organized perverts who traditionally give them as Christmas gifts to each other to be personal sex slaves and playthings.”

In John DeCamp’s reporting of events in The Franklin Cover Up, he writes on pages 326 and 328 of his book that one of many young victims, Paul Bonacci, while at the Bohemian Grove, claims that he and another boy were forced to perform sex acts with and to consume parts of a child whom they had watched being murdered by men in hooded robes. The body was to be disposed of by “the men with the hoods.”

DeCamp reported that Bonacci also claimed that a “snuff film” was made of these events. The shocker is that the man at the party who had purportedly picked him up in Las Vegas and who had purportedly filmed the events was identified by Bonacci as “Hunter Thompson.”

In 1990, Thompson was slapped with sexual-assault, drugs and weapons charges that were later were dropped. In 2003, he shot and wounded his assistant and neighbor on his property, allegedly by accident “shooting at a bear”. In 1985 he shot up the house of a neighbor he was feuding with. He was constantly aiming, shooting weapons and killing animals (and more?).

Thompson’s secretary, Nikole Brown wrote that he kicked her out of the house for refusing to watch a snuff film. She said for weeks he played a tape recording of a jack rabbit screaming in a trap. He was abusive to pets and animals, and liked to drive at high speeds, narrowly averting cattle on rural roads near his residence.

Only a nothing-to-see-here, move-along, pyjama person would just dismiss what you will see in the video below.

Note: Per usual this video has been scrubbed from the internet, but these are my personal notes about what I viewed when available.

The opener shows photographer Russell Nelson claiming that Thompson offered him $100,000 to shoot a snuff film. At minute 0:50, Thompson states sheepishly to pyjama-people’s dumb-dumb laughter on the “Letterman Show” that he likes to kill.

At minute 1:40, Paul Bonacci fingers Thompson in a snuff film killing.

Here is some background on Bonacci. Note memory holed on Bitchute.

At 3:35, we hear John Todd speaking up about going to Thompson’s home in Aspen for a human sacrifice.

This is a digression but according to David Berkowitz there was snuff filming in one of the Sam killings for degenerate Robert Mapplethorpe. For more on this cretinous cultural icon, see “Robert Mapplethorpe: Promoting Cultural Degeneracy, Weaponizing Modern Art.”

Next, the pyjama people yuck it up as someone reads his description of attending an “Eyes Wide Shut”-style orgy and liking bestiality.

John DeCamp, who exposed the Franklin Scandal, can be heard speaking with Alex Jones about Thompson’s involvement with a snuff film in California’s Bohemian Grove.

In his novel “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” Thompson shows his psychopathic side. Much of his writings are diabolical like this.

He shook his head, struggling to focus on the question. “Shit,” he said finally. “I met her on the plane and I had all that acid.” He shrugged. “You know, those little blue barrels. Jesus, she’s a religious freak. She’s running away from home for something like the fifth time in six months. It’s terrible. I gave her that cap before I realized … shit, she’s never even had a drink!” “Well,” I said, “it’ll probably work out. We can keep her loaded and peddle her ass at the drug convention.” He stared at me. “She’s perfect for this gig,” I said. “These cops will go fifty bucks a head to beat her into submission and then gang-fuck her. We can set her up in one of these back-street motels, hang pictures of Jesus all over the room, then turn these pigs loose on her … Hell, she’s strong; she’ll hold her own.” “We coaxed Lucy down to the car, telling her that we thought it was about time to “go meet Barbra.” We had no trouble convincing her that she should take all her artwork, but she couldn’t understand why my attorney wanted to bring her suitcase along. “I don’t want to embarrass her,” she protested. “She’ll think I’m trying to move in with her, or something.” “No she won’t,” I said quickly … but that was all I could think of to say. I felt like Martin Bormann. What would happen to this poor wretch when we cut her loose? Jail? White slavery? ADRENOCHROME SCENE FROM FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS- 0:57

Winter Watch Takeaway: The quote below is no joke, Hunter Thompson literally went over to the dark side. Late in life and sobered up he had an about face and knew just enough to be targeted for silencing.