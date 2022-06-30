Hunter S. Thompson: Dark Accounts and Suspicious Demise

The father of “gonzo” journalism, writer Hunter Thompson (1937-2005), was a nasty, dark individual and, as we will show, was very much caught up in the inversion culture wars for the Crime Syndicate. As such, he also seemed “to know things” that he wished to reveal, especially as he became older.
According to the false offical narrative Thompson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at his self-described “fortified compound,” known as “Owl Farm,” in Woody Creek, Colorado, at 5:42 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2005. Thompson’s son Juan, daughter-in-law Jennifer Winkel-Thompson and grandson Will Thompson were visiting for the weekend at the time of his “suicide”. Will and Jennifer were in the adjacent room when they heard the gunshot. The last word he typed was “counselor,” indicating he was in the middle of writing.
He was on good relations with his wife, Anita, a cute young blonde. He had toned down his lifestyle considerably from his drug-crazed younger days.
Asked about the day Thompson died, Anita stated, “I was on the phone with him, he set the receiver down, and he did it. I heard the clicking of the gun.” She said she heard a loud, muffled noise but didn’t know what had happened. “I was waiting for him to get back on the phone,” she told the newspaper.
A highly trained assassin, could have come in through the window, like a Ninja, wearing a dark outfit and gloves, silently have crept up on this 67-year-old man (who was relatively weak and hard of hearing), put him in a choke hold, forced a gun in to his mouth so that his fingerprints were on it and fired. Then, he could make his escape out the window as Anita waited on the phone, saying, “Hello? Hello? Hunter? Are you there?” His children said they just thought they heard a book drop.
Paul William Roberts, a columnist at the Toronto Globe and Mail, stated, “Hunter telephoned me on Feb. 19, the night before his death. He sounded scared. It wasn’t always easy to understand what he said, particularly over the phone, he mumbled, yet when there was something he really wanted you to understand, you did. He’d been working on a story about the World Trade Center attacks and had stumbled across what he felt was hard evidence showing the towers had been brought down not by the airplanes that flew into them but by explosive charges set off in their foundations. Now he thought someone was out to stop him publishing it. ‘They’re gonna make it look like suicide,’ he said. ‘I know how these bastards think.'”
Despite his life of depravity, it was 9/11 that was the bridge too far for Thompson. President Bush had “taken the country, in two years, from a prosperous nation at peace to a broken nation at war,” he wrote. “You could not take this case (accusing Bin Laden of 9/11) to court and win.”
However, if he had written on 9/11, my bet is that it would have been a half-truth political hit piece on Bush and Cheney only. Therefore I am not convinced this was the main motive for dispensing of Thompson.
Besides 9/11, he was working on the White House “reporter” Jeff Gannon scandal, which was tied to the Larry King-Franklin call-boy ring. He would have known because, as you will now see, he was directly involved. For those not aware of this, the 1994 documentary, Conspiracy of Silence will get you up to speed.
Paul Bonacci testified in court proceedings that he helped kidnap Johnny Gosch in 1982; and that in July 1984, he was forced to participate in an orgy at Bohemian Grove, where a young person was murdered. Bonacci said the killing was filmed by Hunter Thompson, who had joined their private jet flight to the West Coast in Las Vegas! Rusty Nelson (seen first in the video below) was inside the Franklin operation and believes Thompson was a loose end that was dealt with.
Thompson wrote on page 3 under the heading “The New Dumb,” which was the first article in his last book, “Hey Rube” (2004): “The autumn months are never a calm time in America. … There is always a rash of kidnappings and abductions of school children in the football months. Preteens of both sexes are traditionally seized and grabbed off the streets by gangs of organized perverts who traditionally give them as Christmas gifts to each other to be personal sex slaves and playthings.”
In John DeCamp’s reporting of events in The Franklin Cover Up, he writes on pages 326 and 328 of his book that one of many young victims, Paul Bonacci, while at the Bohemian Grove, claims that he and another boy were forced to perform sex acts with and to consume parts of a child whom they had watched being murdered by men in hooded robes. The body was to be disposed of by “the men with the hoods.”
DeCamp reported that Bonacci also claimed that a “snuff film” was made of these events. The shocker is that the man at the party who had purportedly picked him up in Las Vegas and who had purportedly filmed the events was identified by Bonacci as “Hunter Thompson.”
Thompson’s Character and Proclivities
In 1990, Thompson was slapped with sexual-assault, drugs and weapons charges that were later were dropped. In 2003, he shot and wounded his assistant and neighbor on his property, allegedly by accident “shooting at a bear”. In 1985 he shot up the house of a neighbor he was feuding with. He was constantly aiming, shooting weapons and killing animals (and more?).
Thompson’s secretary, Nikole Brown wrote that he kicked her out of the house for refusing to watch a snuff film. She said for weeks he played a tape recording of a jack rabbit screaming in a trap. He was abusive to pets and animals, and liked to drive at high speeds, narrowly averting cattle on rural roads near his residence.
Only a nothing-to-see-here, move-along, pyjama person would just dismiss what you will see in the video below.
Note: Per usual this video has been scrubbed from the internet, but these are my personal notes about what I viewed when available.
The opener shows photographer Russell Nelson claiming that Thompson offered him $100,000 to shoot a snuff film. At minute 0:50, Thompson states sheepishly to pyjama-people’s dumb-dumb laughter on the “Letterman Show” that he likes to kill.
At minute 1:40, Paul Bonacci fingers Thompson in a snuff film killing.
Here is some background on Bonacci. Note memory holed on Bitchute.
At 3:35, we hear John Todd speaking up about going to Thompson’s home in Aspen for a human sacrifice.
This is a digression but according to David Berkowitz there was snuff filming in one of the Sam killings for degenerate Robert Mapplethorpe. For more on this cretinous cultural icon, see “Robert Mapplethorpe: Promoting Cultural Degeneracy, Weaponizing Modern Art.”
Next, the pyjama people yuck it up as someone reads his description of attending an “Eyes Wide Shut”-style orgy and liking bestiality.
John DeCamp, who exposed the Franklin Scandal, can be heard speaking with Alex Jones about Thompson’s involvement with a snuff film in California’s Bohemian Grove.
In his novel “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” Thompson shows his psychopathic side. Much of his writings are diabolical like this.
He shook his head, struggling to focus on the question. “Shit,” he said finally. “I met her on the plane and I had all that acid.” He shrugged. “You know, those little blue barrels. Jesus, she’s a religious freak. She’s running away from home for something like the fifth time in six months. It’s terrible. I gave her that cap before I realized … shit, she’s never even had a drink!”
“Well,” I said, “it’ll probably work out. We can keep her loaded and peddle her ass at the drug convention.” He stared at me.
“She’s perfect for this gig,” I said. “These cops will go fifty bucks a head to beat her into submission and then gang-fuck her. We can set her up in one of these back-street motels, hang pictures of Jesus all over the room, then turn these pigs loose on her … Hell, she’s strong; she’ll hold her own.”
“We coaxed Lucy down to the car, telling her that we thought it was about time to “go meet Barbra.” We had no trouble convincing her that she should take all her artwork, but she couldn’t understand why my attorney wanted to bring her suitcase along.
“I don’t want to embarrass her,” she protested. “She’ll think I’m trying to move in with her, or something.”
“No she won’t,” I said quickly … but that was all I could think of to say. I felt like Martin Bormann. What would happen to this poor wretch when we cut her loose? Jail? White slavery?
ADRENOCHROME SCENE FROM FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS- 0:57
Winter Watch Takeaway: The quote below is no joke, Hunter Thompson literally went over to the dark side. Late in life and sobered up he had an about face and knew just enough to be targeted for silencing.
LOL- really- you go by Crankenstein? a one trick pony pyjama person checks in- uses gaslighting three times, a fallacy of origin, and an ad homenium all packed in tight, and without refuting a thing.
Update: This form of organized cut and paste trolling turned out to be almost my entire experience posting articles at reddit/conspiracy.
After observing the kind of posts this posse tended to show up the most for, I coined the term pervert justice warriors to describe them.
Is there an alternate link to the youtube video? It was removed by youtube, who have now begun censoring videos and entire channels, openly and without any discernible reason- other than censoring people who are getting too close to dark truths.
Bitchute is the best bet. Sometimes we get lucky and find mirrors there. But we now have 900 articles and even more video embeds so it is nearly impossible to keep up with all the memory holing. Our default link going forward is bitchute.
All the deleted videos from Youtube are at altcencensored.com https://altcensored.com/popular
This might sound crazy, but I think he was switched out.
Search deeper and witness the actual interview with Paul Bonacci who REPEATEDLY SAID, that the video camera operator wore a straw hat, mirrored shades, and used a cigarette holder like author Hunter S. Thompson, BUT the video recorder making this snuff film WAS NOT the author, Hunter S. Thompson. View the David Letterman Show the day Hunter S. Thompson stated out loud and clearly that he would be doing America a favor if he were to beat George H.W Bush to death with a baseball bat LIVE on stage. A DIRECT PERSONAL RISK to Thompson. Bush soon thereafter had Bani Sadr, one of Bush’s cabalist friends, buy a huge lot right next door to Thompson. HST soon vacated the scene directly after. H.S. Thompson was a drug taker, yes, as were millions of us back in the 1960s to 1980s. I saw my friends’ brains roast to gibberish from cocaine, so I stayed away from it. The Bush/Clinton/Obama/DNC crowd were heavy into it. We saw what they decided to turn to after giving up the American working class and justice for all. AGAIN, please find and view the Letterman/HSThompson interview. I, myself, went to considerable personal risk, which payed off in real scars, rooting these swine out for seperation from the public. So did Hunter S. Thompson. I do not believe for a second he made snuff films of people being killed, and when you go undercover into the sewer, you come out stinking like shit. It washes off if one does not consume it. After stopping weed, etc. in 1975, I went on to ace microbiology and was the highest ‘A’ in my logic class at Shoreline College out of about 180 people. The next ‘A’ was 30% behind me, and the next was 20% behind him. This while taking 21 credit hours. Don’t pick on a corpse. Earn your respect by helping the U.S. Navy SEALS, Russian Special Forces, or United States Marine Corps nail these pedophile and pedovor pieces of shit. Yipping little mama’s boys need basic training, or risk damaging that which the defenders of our country and culture do to earn respect. No glory in mewling and yapping. Put a fuckhead in ramass prison where they belong. It pays. One other thing. That interview between astronaut Buzz Aldrin and the little girl being repeatedly shone on the net has been RADICALLY editted. I have a copy of the original. Unmanned space flight is better to learn wtf is out in space. Danger is everywhere out there. Home movies for lazy couch potatoes and people who believe their personal entertainment is more important than scientific research are WAY DOWN THE LIST OF PROJECT PRIORITIES.