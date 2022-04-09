Russ Winter and William Ramsey: Jim Jones, The People’s Temple, and Jonestown as Brainwashing Experiment

Russ rejoins William Ramsey to discuss truths about the Jonestown Massacre. Was it suicide or murder? The show runs 47 minutes and can be located here.

The following Winter Watch posts are references and the other podcast with Ramsey on Mind Control America is here.

The Jonestown Massacre: A Horrific Tavistock-Style Brainwashing Experiment

Cornerstone Article to the Reading of Winter Watch: The Tavistock Method of Brainwashing and Social Psychiatry

The Juárez Organized Crime Sex Trafficking and Murder Cartel