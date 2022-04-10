’60 Minutes’ Misdirects Viewers in Deceptive Program on Epstein’s Death

CBS News program “60 Minutes” got a hold of death and autopsy photos of Jeffrey Epstein for its program in 2020. As usual, there are aspects to the scene that are right out of cartoon world. For instance, a following photo shows the noose and the bed sheets used for the “suicide.”

“60 Minutes” reminds us that the prison CCTV cameras in Epstein’s wing “weren’t working” at the time of the suicide. Furthermore, federal prison protocols were not followed by guards who discovered the body or by EMT. Rather than preserve the scene, they took his “dead body” to the emergency room.

While we appreciate the images, the CBS’ “correspondent” spent much of the program making appeals to authority. She applied limited critical thinking and asked very few probing questions. For example:

Question 1 – Why are there so many sheets and bedding items in a cell with one prisoner? They’re piled up everywhere. Is this like hotel room service where you keep asking for more. This is totally nonsensical, and especially for a prisoner who was recently on suicide watch.

Question 2 – “60 minutes” claims that an electrical cord (sleep apnea device) and prescription pills were found in Epstein’s jail cell, along with a pen and paper used to write a note. Again, what are such items doing inside the cell of someone who just weeks prior had a failed suicide attempt? And why not use the electrical cord to hang yourself instead of that sorry excuse of a bedsheet noose?

Question 3 – Are we really being asked to believe that such a thin piece of cloth was used for a noose and it inflicted the type of bruising and trauma seen in the next photos? The claim is he knelt forward to strangle himself. There was no hangman’s drop. Yet, there is extensive bruising that extends all the way around, across the back, and to the right side of his neck. That’s not where one strangles oneself, only at the larynx and to cut off the arteries along side the larynx.

Question 4 – That’s quite a professional knot given the material available, and notice that it’s a different color than the rest of the bedding. Whoops! And not even so much as a stain.

In the next photo, notice the bulbous flap on the tinfoil-planet ear. What’s that about? Does that look like a real ear, let alone Epstein’s ear?

Does the face look like Epstein’s? I submit we are looking at doppelganger stiff with a molded mask. There was some hurried, sloppy, mold work around the ear.

The whole head, nose, neck and crease below the ear jawline is not what the real Epstein looked like (see third photo below). He was much trimmer, less jowly and the eyebrows were darker black not reddish. Those brows look like a cartoon world penciled in version of David Ferrie.

Real Epstein has bags, or allergic shiners, under his eyes. The death photo does not. He has a noticeable crow-line between the eyes but death photo does not. The real Epstein’s eyes are closer set and the tip of the nose is more pointed down. He has a dimple on his chin below the lower lip, not present in death photo. This is more visible in photo 4 where he is shaved. He has a deep facial crease off his nose on the cheek, not there in the death photo.

This is not Jeffrey Epstein. This is stagecraft and not that well executed. The Dr. Baden dog-and-pony show is misdirection. Epstein flew the coop.

Now, compare this so-called investigative report on Epstein’s death by “60 Minutes” (produced by CBS in the United States) to this next “60 Minutes” investigative report on Epstein’s proclivities and compromat ops produced by Nine News in Australia. A world apart.

Read: The Epstein-Maxwell Kompromat Operation Likely Ensnared Thousands

