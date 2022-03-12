YouTube Hypocrisy 101 and Rapster Felon Bobby Shmurda

YouTube channels serving conspiracy inquiry or unapproved political messages are labelled as “hate speech” and shut down by the thousands. Yet, the promotion of murder, drugs, criminal activity and gang life to young people is perfectly acceptable to Google/Alphabet.

YouTube Guidelines:

Content intended to praise, promote, or aid violent criminal organizations is not allowed on YouTube. These organizations are not allowed to use YouTube for any purpose, including recruitment. Content that aims to encourage dangerous or illegal activities that risk serious physical harm or death is not allowed on YouTube.

The following video called “Hot N*gga” by Bobby Shmurda sits undisturbed at YouTube. It currently has 792 million views with 5.6 million likes from degenerates and discordians. There are 344,798 mostly fawning comments. The critics are derisively dismissed as haters by the Shmurda fandom.

In terms of content, 50% of the video involves trigger-pulling motions, 45% is flashing gang signs and 5% is Shmurda untalented dance. The man is no Michael Jackson.

These musicians are the popular, “cool” people who use their platform to promote evil. Without a doubt, it’s pro-gang, pro-thug and pro-murder. There’s nothing satirical here. The language used is Ebonics. Indeed, Shmurda and several of his “associates” are doing prison time for various serious felonies.

James Essig, head of the NYPD unit that made the arrests, said Shmurda’s songs and videos were “almost like a real-life document of what they were doing on the street.”

In his song “Hot Nigga,” Shmurda rapped, “I been selling crack since like the fifth grade” because “Jaja taught me.” Shmurda also rapped about his crew’s past and future murders. In several interviews, he has asserted that the lyrics represent his real life.

So long as blacks are conditioned to conflate violence, drug use and promiscuity as apart of their “culture,” detrimental and degenerate behaviors can be propagated by mainstream mediums as “art.” Attempts to point this out can be labeled as racist and attached to fictitious constructs like “respectability politics.” And hypocritical nasty YouTube freely signs off on this scheme.

This corporatist Crime Syndicate trash is produced by Epic Records, an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America, Inc.

These 10 lines from his hit song are incriminating enough and all violate YouTube terms and conditions.

“And Chewy, I’m some hot n*gga”

“Chewy” is one of Bobby’s nicknames. In fact, “Chewy Shmurda” is what the NYPD identified his street name as. Off the bat, he claims to be a “hot n*gga,” which means he is popular for either his racket or illegal activities.

“We keep them nine millis on my block, n*gga”

Bobby Shmurda (originally Ackquille Jean Pollard) and GS9 hail from East Flatbush, Brooklyn. He says everyone there is strapped with a 9 millimeter handgun, which would match the NYPD’s report of his criminal activities.

“Monte keep it on him, he done dropped n*ggas”

Monte is one of Bobby Shmurda’s GS9 boys featured in the music video. Shmurda says, like everyone else in East Flatbush does, Monte keeps a burner on him. The lyrics point to the fact that he may have used it to kill someone around the time the song was recorded.

“Running through these checks ’til I pass out”

Shmurda had seen a lot of success and made a lot of money in a short period of time. Unfortunately, this line may have foreshadowed an incident when he wasn’t getting all of his money from performances, and he vented about it on his Instagram account.

“I been selling crack since like the fifth grade”

In one of the most controversial lines of the song, Bobby admitted to selling crack cocaine when he was just in fifth grade. He told Complex, “Yeah. I was running with older guys, my brother and [his friends]. So by the time they was doing stuff, I was doing stuff. So they was in like 9th grade.”

“Jaja taught me flip them packs and how to maintain. Get that money back and spend it on the same thing” Bobby says someone by the name of Jaja first got him into the crack-selling game. Packs usually refer to pounds of drugs, which he would immediately get more of once he made his sales. “That’s what got my daddy locked up in the dog pound” Shmurda spent his childhood between Brooklyn and Florida, where his dad is currently locked up. The young rapper said, “My daddy locked up down South. Basically, if he wasn’t locked up, I would have been a Florida kid. When my daddy got locked up, my moms moved up here.” “GS9, I go so hard, but GS up for my gun squad” GS9 is not only the name of the notorious Brooklyn street gang, but Bobby’s current record label. And, yes, they have guns. “And bitch, if it’s a problem we gon’ gun brawl. Shots popping out the AR” If things ever got too poppin’ with Bobby’s crew and a rival force, he says he’d have no problem engaging in a shootout. Furthermore, he also admits in these lyrics that people in his gang have AR-15s, one of the deadliest assault rifles in the world. “Mitch caught a body ’bout a week ago, week ago” In the most emphatic line of the entire song, Bobby refers to his homie, Mitch, who he claims killed someone about a week ago. In 2016, the then-22-year-old Bobby agreed to a seven-year plea deal for conspiracy to commit murder and weapons possession. In 2017, he received a four-year sentence for possessing a shank in prison. After over six years in prison, Shmurda was released in February 2021. Shmurda made his first concert performance appearance since being released from prison at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida on Friday, July 23, 2021. On September 3, 2021, Shmurda released his first single since his release from jail, “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)”. Meanwhile, YouTube (aka Google) continues to earn liberal advertising revenue from Shmurda’s real (not YT’s clown world version) violent hate promoting videos.