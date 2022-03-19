The Transgender Takeover and Wrecking of Girls and Women’s Sports

“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake” – Napoleon

In the battle against Clown World skulduggery, sometimes the best strategy is to just step back and let the discordians ruin things. Such is the case with the issue of transgender biological males who identify as women showing up to dominate women’s sports. Under Title IX, a biological male who has taken male-hormone suppressing drugs for at least one year qualifies to compete in most female sports. Naturally, these biological males can run circles around women. A recent case in Connecticut illustrates this.

This year’s NCAA woman’s swimming champion illustrates in spades what a clown world destruction of women’s sports travesty this has become. To the two females on the stand finishing 2 and 3- well thanks for playing. The national champion individual on the left who resembles a strapping male fits the definition of having taken enough male suppressing hormones to qualify to compete in these events.

The fact is that the best-of-class men across a variety of speed sports are on average 11% faster than the best-of-class women. Therefore, a transgender man who’s not best of class can defeat best-of-class women again and again and again.

Research by Ira Hammerman looked at hemoglobin counts and the maximum amount of oxygen an athlete can use in a minute. Men have an average of 13.6 to 17.5 grams of hemoglobin per decalliter in their blood. Women have 12.0 to 15.5 g/dl. A biological male self-identifying as a female and taking hormones for a year will not alter that. The ratio, at .88 to .89, is the same as the speed performance difference between the sexes.

Of course, blood-oxygen efficiency is in addition to the fact that genetic males have thicker muscle mass, narrower hips, broader shoulders, longer and larger bone structure, etc. — all of the ingredients necessary for athletic prowess. Suppressing testosterone for a year doesn’t diminish these fundamental qualities either.

One would think that real feminists would be assembling en mass to defend the rights of biological women in sports, but apparently not. Therefore, this is one of those occasions in which those of us on the outside of Clown World looking in should simply play Rope a Dope. Rope a Dope was Mohomand Ali’s tactic of going to the rope to wear out his opponent.

The Crime Syndicate ïs running this tawdry operation as part of their cheap gamesmanship. They want to get a rise out of normies for the purpose of slinging homophobic and transphobic slurs. But why should we play along with that?

Therefore, the preferred strategy is a Gandhi-esque stand down, or a Rope a Dope. Waste no emotional energy on this issue, and let the clown posse proceed with ruining and wrecking women’s sports. Stay out of this, let them indulge themselves and then grab the popcorn.

While the issue plays out at the state level in the U.S., the Olympic Committee in 2016 announced changes to the rules for transgender competitors. It dropped its requirement for sex-reassignment surgery and hormone therapy for transgender Olympic athletes.

In other words, previously, a biologically male athlete who wished to compete as a transgender woman had to have his willy whacked and receive hormone injections to achieve estrogen levels comparable to that of the average woman. No more.

Now, the Olympic Committee says chicks with dicks are welcome, the biologically male transgender athletes don’t have to have estrogen therapy at all. All they have to do is suppress their testosterone production for one year prior to Olympics. The maximum allowable testosterone level is far higher than what would be considered normal for a biological female.

Of course, the Olympic Committee provided no rules or restrictions for biological women who wish to compete as transgender men other than that they identify as male.

We will likely see these new rules in play for the first time during the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Should be quite the horror show. In the first three days of the competition, viewership was down between 32% and 46% from what it was in the early days of the Rio Games in 2016.

At the current trend, there will be two sports left: men’s sports and trannie sports. Trannie sports will consist of chicks with dicks taking all the medals, while the mere biological girls walk dejected and defeated off the field.

Winter Watch Takeaway

This process should go down quite rapidly. Perhaps a half a generation (and maybe less) of today’s Gen-Z girl athletes will have to make the necessary sacrifice in the Clown World wars. You have to learn how to lose for the sake of social justice. For parents who have daughters who get cut from the team in favor of biological males, until this scam crashes and burns, just take one for the team. But look at the larger points and goals that will be made in the end. And how embarrassing for the feminists who are supporting this unnatural takeover when they have to pick up the pieces.

Thread Reader: A girl who objects to being forced to compete against male bodies is called a TERF [Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist] and a “whining little bitch.” This is the desired result of the lie that TW [biologically male Trans Women] are “the most victimized, vulnerable women on earth”; they’re given everything they want, no matter how unfair to women.

Wow, this is a “diversity educator” telling a female athlete who missed out on scholarships due to men participating in her sport that she’s a “whining bitch” who should “shut her mouth.” This new brand of diversity looks a lot like male chauvinism. pic.twitter.com/DCR0ZZGZPp — Melinda (@MelLiszewski) July 14, 2019