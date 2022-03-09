The Alexandre Stavisky Affair: Jewish-Immigrant Swindler Takes Down 2 French Premiers

Serge Alexandre Stavisky (1886 –1934) was a Ukrainian-born Russian-Jewish immigrant to France who sufficiently captured the government of the Third Republic to bring about a massive financial fraud, and then avoided successful prosecution. The case is an excellent template for today’s New Underworld Order (NUO) Crime Syndicate situation.

In league with Joseph Garat, the mayor of Bayonne, Stavisky sold fraudulent bonds to the tune of 239 million francs. These were sold through a municipal credit union financed with the surety of what he called “the emeralds of the later Empress of Germany.” These emeralds turned out to be glass. With shades of present day bubble finance, he covered the bonds with other fraudulent sureties. His small-time thievery began at his father’s dental practice, where he stole gold fillings.

The formula then, as now, was the use of bribes, blackmail (kompromat) and intimidation with which Stavisky warded off judicial intervention. With his ill-gotten proceeds, Stavisky bought several Parisian newspapers, controlling first advertising and then the news. He bought the Empire Theater and was known to be flashy – seen at right.

Like the Jewish “financier”” Jeffrey Epstein, Stavisky had his little black book. During a six-year period, he paid out more than three million dollars in bribes to French business leaders and politicians and recorded their names in his ledger, listing the monies paid as “stock dividends.” He was a practitioner of the brownstone sexual kompromat operation.

Stavisky had friends in high places within the Leftist Radical Party. Like Epstein, Stavisky charmed his way into the lives of people with important connections.

Accordingly, Stavisky had managed to avoid going to trial nine times after the police began investigating him in 1927. That year, he was put on trial for the first time, charged with a 6-million-pound fraud. However, the trial was postponed again and again, and he was granted bail 19 times.

While scandals had become almost a regular part of life in Third Republic France, the Stavisky Affair in 1934 had a more earth-shattering impact than most. By 1934, Stavisky was wanted for questioning in what was known as the “Bayonne Affair,” involving more $200 million worth of fraudulent bonds.

After being on the lamb, police found him dead from two gunshot wounds in a Chamonix chalet on Jan. 8, 1934. Par for the course, police listed his death as a suicide, but they found a pistol in his left hand and the entry wounds were located above his right temple. Also par for the course his head is not visible in the photos, seen at left. Was this cover for him going underground?

Premier Chautemps’s right-wing opposition charged that he and his police had killed Stavisky to protect the influential people involved in his scams.

In the aftermath, there were many riots on the streets of Paris, resulting in 250 arrests on Jan. 10 as news of government involvement in the financial scandal broke. French Premier Camille Chautemps was forced to resign due to the sheer number of ministers wrapped up in the affair, and rumors that he had ordered Stavisky’s assassination.

“Whiter – France (1934)” by British Pathé

An official public inquiry was ordered into the affair. Shortly before it began, senior judge Albert Prince, who was due to be a witness, was found murdered on a railway line near Dijon. Next to him was a knife stained with blood and on his right ankle, a rope.

Prince, Chief of the Finance Section, had sent the investigative audits to his superior. The prosecutor of the Republic Pressard, brother-in-law of Chautemps, claimed never to have seen them. Prince had evidence that Pressard had received them and would testify as much on Feb. 21.

Édouard Daladier replaced Camille Chautemps, and he immediately dismissed the police prefect Chiappe, who was preparing to bring the corruptos to justice.

On Feb. 6, 1934, a large demonstration was organized in Paris on the Place de la Concorde, at the call of the leagues, and the association of veterans Les Croix de Feu. The theme was “Down with the thieves!”

The event turned violent as 16 protesters and a policeman are killed. A thousand were wounded. Three days later, a counter-demonstration resulted in nine deaths. Daladier had to give way to Gaston Doumergue, a conservative, as the head of the government.

The Stavisky Affair left France internally weakened and deeply divided for the rest of the decade. It also lit a fire under anti-Jewish sentiment. The policy of lax naturalization was denounced. The Royalist French Action, the right-wing populist leagues and the communists denounced the decadence and captured corruption of the Third Republic.

In “Forces Occultes,” a film commissioned in 1942 by the “Propaganda Abteilung” of Nazi Germany’s propaganda ministry within occupied France, Stavisky was presented as both a Freemason and a crook — both correct.

A new Winter Watchism: to staviskyize – financial condition of the whole New Underworld Order.