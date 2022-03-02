‘Breadbasket Of World’ Choked Off By Russian Invasion As Wheat Prices Soar

By Tyler Durden | 1 March 2022

ZERO HEDGE — Ukraine has earned the nickname “breadbasket of Europe” for its rich dark soil, vast wheat fields, and other farm goods. The Russian invasion has cut off the world from cheap and abundant wheat supplies.

Ukraine and Russia are vital to the global food supply, accounting for more than a quarter of global wheat trade, about a fifth of corn, and 12% of all calories traded globally, according to Bloomberg.

Reuters reports Ukrainian ports will remain closed until the Russian invasion ends and maritime security is restored for commercial ships.

This means all shipments of farm goods from Ukraine have ceased, and commodity traders will have to search elsewhere.

Activity at Ukrainian ports has been halted since Russia invaded its neighbor last week, and grains trade from Russia is also effectively on pause. Sanctions have been ratcheted up to further isolate commodity-rich Russia from global finance by sanctioning its central bank and cutting off various leaders from the critical SWIFT financial messaging system. Restricting grain supplies from the Black Sea region threatens to further boost global food prices that are near a record high, at a time when supplies are already strained with adverse weather in many growing regions. – Bloomberg

“If the conflict is prolonged — three months, four months from now — I feel the consequences could be really serious,” Andree Defois, president of consultant Strategie Grains, told Bloomberg. “Wheat will need to be rationed.” […]