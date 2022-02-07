The Shakespearean Tale of E. Howard Hunt’s JFK Assassination Confession

Near the end of his life, E. Howard Hunt (1918 – 2007) toyed with and ultimately put forth statements fingering key culprits in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The entire Hunt confession process also vividly illustrates the difficulties faced by those on the side of inconvenient truth and justice in today’s inverted world.

Winter Watch holds that the hero in this case was Hunt’s son, St. John, who tried courageously to get the truth told. He had to deal with a delicate family situation, as his father had formed a second family with individuals who were naive or in cognitive dissonance about CIA black operations and who E. Howard Hunt really was. Accordingly, E. Howard had lied to his second wife about his real history. This created real difficulties and friction for all his family members and ultimately a feud and division.

Consequently, E. Howard’s JFK revelations were strongly opposed by Hunt’s new family and his second wife, Laura. Both E. Howard and St. John described Laura as the archetypal pajama person and “very naive about the darker side of politics.”

Later, when the truth came out, Laura (and others) tried to debunk his claims and asserted that tough ol’ CIA op E. Howard had been manipulated by his two sons. Accusations were made that the confession was falsified. Then, when the confession video turned up, she said that Hunt “was no longer lucid” (aka the gaslighting method). St. John was also subjected to smears, argumentum ad hominems, and a legal campaign from an attorney that St. John defined as a “handler.” The mockingbird media largely ignored the story.

Also complicating the situation was that E. Howard was motivated by money and was requiring upfront payments. The reasoning for this was because of the expenses of his illness and the fact that his career ended prematurely due to his involvement in Watergate. As he was nearing death, he wanted to provide for his wife. Actor Kevin Costner, who played James Garrison in Oliver Stone’s film “JFK,” walked away from a collaboration because of this.

This left E. Howard torn between revealing the truth and being troubled by what the fallout would bring to his second family and himself. The whole affair is an affirmation for those who say, “If there was an assassination conspiracy, someone would eventually talk.” Well, as you will soon see, somebody did talk.

Winter Watch Takeaway on St. John Hunt: Par for the course, you can easily find Lugenpresse smears online. But no person would wish this situation or attention on himself — and that includes St. John. We see no reason not to consider him a credible witness or to question his motives, even if his father might be less plausible. In fact, St. John tried to take the high road and should be considered a pathway witness of considerable importance.

After E. Howard died, St. John provided the evidence to Rolling Stone magazine. In its April 5, 2007, issue, a bedridden and elderly E. Howard detailed his insights into the JFK conspiracy. A number of individuals Hunt implicated include Lyndon B. Johnson, Cord Meyer, David Phillips, Frank Sturgis, David Morales, Antonio Veciana, William Harvey and an assassin he dubbed the “French grassy knoll gunman,” who many presume was Lucien Sarti.

In the Nixon presidential tape transcripts of June 23, 1972, Nixon said, “Hunt will uncover a lot of things. You open that scab, there’s a hell of a lot of things …This involves those Cubans, Hunt, and a lot of hanky panky that we have nothing to do with ourselves … this will open up that whole Bay of Pigs thing … it’s going to make the CIA look bad, it’s going to make Hunt look bad and is likely to blow the whole Bay of Pigs thing …”

H.R. Haldeman wrote in his memoir, “The Ends of Power,” that when Nixon referred to “the Bay of Pigs thing,” he was in reality referring to the Kennedy assassination. Hunt’s CIA file is sealed to this day.

One of St. John’s books describing his relationship and experience with his father is here. Winter Watch will highlight key takeaways.

On page 51, St. John reveals the heart of what his father tells him:

In 1963, my father and Frank Sturgis met with David Morales, a contract killer for the CIA at a safe house in Miami. Morales explained that he had been picked by Bill Harvey, a rogue and unstable CIA agent with a long history of black ops, for a secret “off the board” assignment. It was Morales’ understanding that this project was coming down through a chain of command, which started with LBJ, then the vice president. Harvey told Morales that he’d been brought in by Cord Myer, a CIA agent with international connections, who in turn was working with David Atlee Phillips and Antonio Veciana. Phillips was CIA station chief in Mexico City and deeply involved in the dangerous world of the Cuban underground. Veciana was the Cuban founder of the violent anti-Castro Alpha 66 group that was bent on overthrowing Castro by any means necessary. All of these men shared common ground: a hatred for Kennedy, who they felt was dangerous for this country’s political future and had abandoned them in their time of need. Cord Myer had his own reason to hate Kennedy: His wife, Mary, was one of Kennedy’s many mistresses. The gossip surrounding them infuriated Cord, who swore revenge.

Hunt suspected that Oswald had in fact fired on the president that day, but there was also another man: French assassin Lucien Sarti, who fired from the famous grassy knoll.

St. John believes one of the “three tramps” at Dealey Plaza was his father- see photo at right.

Winter Watch Takeaway: We covered the ins and outs of characters like David Atlee Phillips and Cord Meyer (correct spelling, St. John uses “Cord Myer”) as members of the Georgetown Clique or Cesspool in our article on that subject. We suggest that this article provides key background about the conspiracy. Cord Meyer’s ex-wife, Mary, was subjected to a 1964 hit for possibly exposing incriminating details.

The information that E. Howard revealed is not entirely inclusive, but is compartmentalized, with the actors on a need-to-know basis. Therefore, his story about Oswald firing may not be within his wheelhouse of first-hand knowledge. However, most of the names mentioned are consistent with various JFK conspiracy theories developed over 55 years.

St. John describes how the confession process began. From 2002 to 2003, E. Howard is described as being in and out of the hospital due to health complications, such as pneumonia, a high fever and ultimately a leg amputation. In August 2003, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. At about this time, E. Howard hints that his wife and St. John’s mother, Dorothy, was assassinated via a commercial air crash in 1972 over matters related to Watergate and a payoff from Nixon for silence. [St. John’s book concerning his mom’s role.]

On page 40, St. John reveals that his father’s alibi of being at home Nov. 22, 1963, with his family was a lie.

On page 38, he states that his mother, Dorothy, shortly before Kennedy was assassinated, indicated his father was in Dallas.

St. John states that his father elected to have some sort of plastic surgery done to reduce the size and change the shape of his ears before the JFK “big event.”

On page 48, St. John summarizes his pre-confession observation about his dad.

I knew a few facts; that my father had been accused and questioned about the JFK murder; he had denied under oath any knowledge; he had lost a court case in which he was unable to satisfactorily prove that he wasn’t in Dallas on Nov. 22. A witness had testified that she had seen him in Dallas handing out envelopes of cash to Frank Sturgis; and that whether my father admitted it or not he was a key figure in just about every sinister covert operation from Guatemala, the Bay of Pigs, the assassination attempts on Castro, to Watergate. I also knew that my father had made a career using disinformation, plausible deniability and dirty tricks. He had well-known links to the Cuban underground and shared their deep hatred for Kennedy. How could he not have inside information on the assassination of JFK?

On page 49, St. John freely states that he pressed his father to reveal the truth about the JFK “big event.” E. Howard replied, “Saint, this is something that I’m not averse to; however, you need to understand that my time and cooperation is directly proportional to the financial prospects.”

Arrival of the Tape

In January 2004, St. John received a teaser tape in the mail from his father.

“LBJ had designated Cord Myer to undertake a larger organization while keeping it totally secret. LBJ settled on Myer as an opportunist like himself, a man who had very little left to him in life … ever since JFK had taken Cord’s wife as his mistress.” He spoke about Sturgis and Morales and the ‘Big Event.’ At the end of it, he said, “Let me point out that if I had wanted to fictionalize what went on in Miami and elsewhere during the run up for the ‘Big Event,’ I would have done so, but I don’t want any unreality to tinge the information … that I’ve provided to you and you alone … what’s important is that we’ve back tracked a chain of command up through Cord Myer and laying the doings at the doorstep of LBJ … I’ll be perfectly willing to expand on some of these matters in the future … I’ll only do so if there is adequate monetary motivation. Please understand that.”

St. John took his father’s tapes and handwritten material to a meeting with “60 Minutes.” Soon afterward, the investigation was nixed by “higher-ups” at CBS. Ultimately, it was discussed and shown on “Coast to Coast and Alex Jones” (since scrubbed). To our eye, E. Howard looks and sounds quite lucid in these tapes. It is a testimonial to the corrupt nature of the system that these are not widely known.

St. John and Howard Hunt also arranged for nine hours of taped interviews with a leading JFK expert Eric Hamburg. Family relations were strained, as St. John states that the second Hunt family would show up to watch, while pressure was openly applied behind the scenes. This is a prima facie example of why full revelations of truths are so hard to come by. Ultimately, the book “Final Secrets” was scuttled. E. Howard backed down, Hamburg quit the project and a weaker version — a book called “American Spy” — was published and then trashed by the mockingbird media. The more open confessions that E. Howard made earlier were not forthcoming, and he died on Jan. 23, 2007.

Use of the Code Word ‘Big Event’ Elsewhere

E. Howard was not alone in using the term “Big Event.”

Gerry P. Hemming in 1994: “The FBI came by my place after the assassination and asked nine questions in a hurry, and got the #### out of there. They asked: ‘What did you have for breakfast? What did you have for lunch?’ They didn’t ask where I was when the ‘BIG EVENT’ happened.” Note that this document has been scrubbed from the Internet and memory holed.

Marita Lorenz in 2002: “Lorenz tells a story of a carload of CIA agents, including Frank Sturgis and Lee Harvey Oswald, carrying high powered rifles and sub-machine guns, coming to Dallas just before Kennedy’s visit. She claims that Sturgis, later arrested in the Watergate scandal, told her openly that a ‘BIG EVENT’ was going to happen and the Agency was behind it.” [source]

Judyth Vary Baker in 2003: She says that Lee Harvey Oswald called the coup the “big event.” [“The Men Who Killed Kennedy,” Episode 8: The Love Affair at approx. min. 37:30]

Winter Watch Takeaway: The confessions of E. Howard Hunt is further confirmation of the likelihood that Lyndon Johnson was a central figure in a coup against JFK.