The Epstein-Maxwell Kompromat Operation Likely Ensnared Thousands

Our fundamental contention that Jeffrey Epstein and his wing woman handler, Ghislaine Maxwell, were protected intel assets that operated on a massive scale is moving strongly into the realm of conspiracy reality. The story in fact has awakened many pajama people who were previously fence sitters on New Underworld Order conspiracies.

Ari Ben-Menashe, who’s a former executive producer for CBS News and former senior executive for Israel’s Directorate of Military Intelligence, claims Epstein and Maxwell worked with Israeli intelligence.

In an interview with Zev Shalev, who’s also a former CBS News executive producer and award-winning investigative journalist for Narativ, Ben-Menashe claims not only to have met Epstein and Maxwell back in the 1980s but that the pair were already working with Israeli intelligence during that time period.

Finally, William Barr weighed in to ensure the pajama people that Epstein’s alleged death was “a perfect storm of screw ups.” Yes, yes Buckwheat, it was all yet more nothing to see here, move along cowinkydinks.

Most curiously, even though the public was previously told that the CCTV at the Metropolitan prison malfunctioned, Barr added that he personally reviewed security footage that confirmed that no one entered the area where Epstein was housed on the night he died. Winter Watch has little doubt that Barr was party to Epstein escaping into the night. This also demonstrates just how pervasive the sistema capture is.

So by all accounts the Epstein-Maxwell brownstone Kompromat operation goes back more than 30 years. The Prince Andrew revelation gives us a version of this blackmail. Essentially, Prince Andrew was compromised in sexual relations with slightly underage girls, specifically 17-year-old girls in places where the age of consent is 18. Was Andrew thrown under the bus as a warning to the many others who are compromised in the sistema?

The template for what was going on elsewhere was much more more graphic and would include pedophilia. Politicians who aspire to high office or public figures with influence must be a member of the Cult of Evil aka Crime Syndicate or be open to blackmail by it.

Since the Prince Andrew interview, revelations of more kompromat activities have emerged. According to accuser Maria Farmer, Epstein’s New York mansion (which was reportedly “staffed with young female “masseuses” in a discreet room with a massage table, lubricants and, no doubt, cameras stood ready off the main lobby) says the Manhattan home was under constant CCTV surveillance and had a “media room” on the first floor, according to an interview with “CBS This Morning” (via The Sun).

Farmer went on to describe the brownstone operation: “So if you’re facing the house, there’s a window on the right that’s barred – that’s the room, the ‘media room’ is what he called it.

“And so there was a door that looked like an invisible door with all this limestone and everything, and you push it and you go in, and I saw all the cameras.”

She then points to how she remembers the televisions were stacked on top of each other. “What it was – was like old televisions basically, like stacked,” Farmer said.

“They were monitors inside this cabinet and there were men sitting here and I looked on the cameras and I saw toilet, toilet, bed, bed, toilet, bed.”

Now comes more color on the Zorro Ranch, New Mexico brownstone operation.

Epstein built a 1,000-square-foot underground “strip club” for entertaining his VIP guests with teenage girls.

There was a “party shower” capable of accommodating eight people at any one time, with four shelves packed with toiletries and oils.

Another source said security cameras were secretly fitted in every room and recorded the behavior of the rich and famous.

An employee named Aragon said, “The guy I spoke to installed this sophisticated camera system, with cameras in each room, and it all went through a mainframe server, which went to either New York or Florida.

“There were a lot of photographs being taken, they were all over [the ranch]. I noticed in the closets there were video distribution systems.

“The point of the cameras was to record powerful people and for blackmail. Ghislaine Maxwell has thousands of names and videos, she’s threatening, if she gets pulled under, she’ll spill. She’s sending a clear sign that she’s untouchable. She has all that information.”

There were numerous photographs in frames, in his library, his office and on the walls of young underage girls topless and with him and various other powerful people.

“Celebrities, entertainment people, political people, Bill Clinton, he wasn’t shy about having those in the house,” Aragon said, adding that there’s a “picture of him and Bill Clinton smoking cigars on pool lounge chairs with underage topless girls.”

This reinforces what Virginia Roberts described.

Hundreds of security cameras positioned throughout Jeffrey Epstein’s property on Little St. James and inside his Manhattan mansion

FBI agents who raided Little St. James in July were seen carrying what appeared to be recording devices, an eyewitness told Daily Mail at the time

Those same agents and the NYPD detective assigned to the case were seen on the island earlier this week as well, carrying out computers

In the memoir she submitted with court documents in her defamation suit against Maxwell, Roberts described Epstein’s video room

“What I could see when I stole a glimpse here and there was an array of tiny screens, 20-odd or something,” Roberts wrote

Winter Watch Takeaway

Names have been given by the accusers, but the scale of this points to a massive kompromat and a sistema that is thoroughly controlled and protected– and has been for decades. There are likely many brownstone kompromat operations similar to Epstein and Maxwell’s.

We wonder what role David Parker Ray’s Toy Box kidnapping and trafficking operations out of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico played in larger kompromat operations- as well as the open unfettered femicide of young girls out of Juarez, Mexico across from El Paso. Texas. These are topics with almost zero coverage from the MSM.

The real issue, however, are the security breaches at every level — and who else is involved in this. The most disturbing aspect is that this kompromat operated and ensnared figures like Prince Andrew all while supposed national intel personnel in the U.K. and Britain did nothing about it. Logic would dictate that Prince Andrew would have been warned by MI6. To our sensibilities, it suggests they, too, were in on it.

