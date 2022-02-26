Hot water for Hunter Biden is reaching a boiling point

By Miranda Divine | 23 February 2022

NEW YORK POST — The walls are closing in on Hunter Biden.

The US attorney in Delaware investigating his business affairs has been busy subpoenaing his bank records and calling in his ex-girlfriends to testify in front of a grand jury about his wild spending sprees.

Devon Archer, his former business partner, best friend and fellow Yale alum, faces sentencing Monday, four years after being convicted over a $60 million scheme to defraud one of the poorest Indian tribes in America.

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have recommended to US District Judge Ronnie Abrams that Archer serve 30 months in prison, the same as co-defendant Bevan Cooney.

But yesterday, Archer’s lawyer, Matthew Schwartz of Boies Schiller Flexner, asked Abrams for a non-custodial sentence, arguing Archer has suffered enough.

He “has been subject to pretrial supervision for nearly seven years during which he has a spotless record of compliance, has lived an otherwise exemplary life, and has already suffered greatly due to the collateral consequences of his arrest, trial and conviction.” […]