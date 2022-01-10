Iowa Nursing Home Operator Forced into Bankruptcy by ‘Crippling’ Staff Shortages

By Tyler Durden | 8 January 2022

ZERO HEDGE — Here’s just the latest example of why forcing health-care workers to get vaccines and boosters – like the State of New York is still doing – is an untenable policy at best, and a stepping stone to disaster at worse.

Bloomberg reports that a chain of nursing homes in Iowa has just been forced into bankruptcy, placing even more strain on the creaking local health-care system, due to “crippling” staff shortages.

Court documents reflect how the company, QHC Facilities LLC, which hosts a total of 750 beds across its 8 nursing homes and two assisted living facilities, has been devastated by the twin pressures of COVID deaths among its patients (many of whom fall into the most susceptible category of patient), and resignations en masse among its workers. One of its homes even made it on to a list of “America’s worst nursing homes”. […]