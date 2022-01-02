Chemical Agents in Water and Food Supply Feminize Human Population

“Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the ‘powers that be’ will become psychologically impossible.” — Bertrand Russell, “The Impact of Science on Society”, 1953, pg 50
The Crime Syndicate — or what some call the “New World Order” — do much more than culturally attack masculinity. A critical element of their crackpot plan and assault is to put or allow toxic agents into the environment that cause demasculinization.
For those who live in the U.S., this is manifested in what I would call the metrosexual or fem look. I first became aware of it in about 2000. At first, I thought it was just dress and changing cultural norms, but gradually I realized it was more. This has mostly emerged in the Millennial/Y generations, meaning people born between 1981 and 2000. It is a bit less pronounced in Europe, at least as you go east. It’s demonstrated in the first photo (at right). Clearly a male but just a tad low on testosterone. Sitting around using electronic devices may also contribute to a lack of male muscle mass. The agents may also contribute to the softness and flabbiness of older males as well.
The front end of Generation Z, or Boomlets (starting in 2000, many in their pubescent years), are truly becoming freakish in terms of gender appearances. The photo to the left is of Cover Girl’s first-ever male model. Note the all-seeing eye on his T-shirt.
All Species Becoming More Feminized
The herbicide atrazine is one of the most liberally applied pesticides in the world. As a result, atrazine is the most commonly detected pesticide contaminant of ground, surface and drinking water. It’s also a potent endocrine disruptor that is active at low concentrations.
National Academy of Science studies demonstrate the reproductive consequences of atrazine exposure in adult amphibians. Atrazine-exposed males were both demasculinized (chemically castrated) and completely feminized as adults. Ten percent of the exposed genetic males developed into functional females that copulated with unexposed males and produced viable eggs. Atrazine-exposed males suffered from depressed testosterone, decreased breeding gland size, demasculinized/feminized laryngeal development, suppressed mating behavior, reduced spermatogenesis and decreased fertility.
Explosion in Unisex or Intersex Fish
If that isn’t enough, a nine-year study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey discovered an abundance of intersex fish in American rivers. Overall, 44 percent of the large-mouth and small-mouth bass dissected turned out to be intersex, but at some sites 91 percent of the male large-mouth bass were affected. Biologist Jo Ellen Hinck’s team found intersex males at 34 of 111 sites in eight of nine major river basins, including the Columbia, the Colorado and the Mississippi. The southeastern U.S. was hit hardest.
Scientists claim to be uncertain about the culprit. Previous research indicates that wastewater treatment plants flush endocrine-disruptive compounds (EDCs), including pharmaceuticals, pesticides and hormones, into rivers. Even minuscule amounts of EDCs can trigger powerful hormonal shifts that deform male fishes’ reproductive organs. Synthetic estrogen used in birth-control pills added to closed lakes collapsed the entire fish population.
An even more likely culprit is rain runoff with waste that is laden with hormones excreted from millions of chickens and cattle. And lo and behold, both food sources are picking up EDC compounds in the environment. One is called phthalates, which possess anti-androgenic properties. This means that they alter the natural expression of male androgen hormones, which are responsible for male characteristics. Accordingly, pregnant women whose fetuses are exposed to this agent end up reproducing males with smaller or deformed genitalia. An increasing number of our males are experiencing delayed puberty, falling sperm counts and a rise in gender confusion as boys are increasingly feminized.
Tips for Aging Men to Maintain Male Hormones
- Avoid Statins
- Avoid Painkillers – Use healthy alternatives such as turmeric for pain
- Avoid Fragrance – Fragrance often contains EDs, use essential oils
Dust & Vacuum – Use vacuum with HEPA filter
- Clean Regularly – Clean with vinegar, borax, baking soda
- Clean Indoor Air – Large-leaf houseplants filter toxins from air
- Avoid Thermal – Don’t take receipts or, if must, wash hands immediately after touching
- Sweat To Detoxify – Exercise regularly
Winter Watch Takeaway
This topic goes on and on, and we could write a 5,000-word article full of just-the-facts citations. But of particular note is the lack of concern and the “what, me worry?” attitude of the Monsanto lobby, trans-humanists, transgender- and homosexual-infested health and governmental agencies running the show. Not much shows up in the lugenpresse on this development either. WW submits it is all by design.
In contrast, high testosterone world class stunt mountain biker Brandon Semenuk-
