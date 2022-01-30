ADL Changes Definition of Racism so Only Whites Can be Labeled as Racist

By Chris Menahan | 28 January 2022

INFORMATION LIBERATION — The Anti-Defamation League has changed the definition of racism so that it only applies to white people.

The pro-Israel, pro-censorship lobbying group currently defines racism as, “The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.”

Their previous definition for racism said: “Racism is the belief that a particular race is superior or inferior to another, that a person’s social and moral traits are predetermined by his or her inborn biological characteristics. Racial separatism is the belief, most of the time based on racism, that different races should remain segregated and apart from one another.”

They appear to have changed the definition in July 2020.

Their older definition presents problems considering their own supremacist and separatist policy positions. […]