2016 DC Leaks Reveals Soros’ Schemes for Societal Chaos

It is little wonder that the public is being bombarded with Hitler this and Nazi that. This was the narrative laid out by George Soros himself during the January 2007 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Soros told reporters, “America needs to go through a certain de-Nazification process.” He professed that he saw himself as an “Old Testament God.”

Even a cursory examination of the Soros-DC Leaks documents (note-there are attempts to dissuade entering this site) from 2016 reveals a web of conspiracy reaching into a multitude of issues. Ultimately, Soros’ Open Society Foundation (OSF) is nothing more than a giant slush fund to promote open borders, multiculturalism, globalism and discordianism. Nationalism is in the cross-hairs. And those who oppose this agenda are labeled as “Nazis” in need of “denazification.”

There is enough damaging information in these 2,500 + pages to justify the creation of a separate new WW tag called “George Soros skulduggery.” Lots of names are named, and it serves as a Rolodex of sorts of players. Included are the usual suspects from the Ivy League cesspool. It will take more work to expose the roles, inter-workings and labyrinth of reptiles hiding under this OSF rock.

Meanwhile, what follows in this post are some random warm-up notes from this hacked trove. I am making comments and cutting and pasting choice parts while other websites are being taken down for merely linking to the files.

Funding Social Justice Warriors and a Color Revolution: Well before St. Floyd, there has been a significant influx of new priming the pump funds in support of the Movement for Black Lives and other racial and social justice initiatives, particularly from organizations and foundations that have not previously been big players. The NoVo Foundation’s March announcement that it will invest $90 million over seven years to fight the “structural inequalities” facing young women of color in the United States and Google’s $5 million Racial Justice Initiative are just two examples.

With funds that OSF had reserved for “rapid response” and after consultation with Aryeh, OSF decided to add to the capacity of Color of Change, a multi-issue African-American advocacy organization with 900,000 online members, who previously had played a lead role in ousting Glenn Beck from CNN.

There are numerous mentions of direct affiliation with the racist La Raza organization. The fight against “racism” and “hate-mongering” is spearheaded by the Center for American Progress, America’s Voice, Center for New Community, Southern Poverty Law Center and National Council of La Raza.

There’s a big push in two states, Louisiana and Texas, “parts of the country long considered (by OSF) to be epicenters of entrenched racism, poverty, inequality.” Were the racial incidents in Dallas and Baton Rouge involving police and blacks by design? Absolutely, and look for more.

2 Dicey Videos of White Police Shooting Blacks within 24 Hours

The 2016 Dallas Police Shooting and the True Gray State Agenda

The U.S. Programs State Strategies Initiative will build support to advance open society at the state level. “The initiative will build on the success of OSF’s pioneering work in OSI-Baltimore and New Orleans.” They will incubate organizational and policy innovations that can be replicated in other states and nationally. Translate: overwhelm localities with controlled Fifth Columnists.

These states are also being targeted for even more migration influx. This was primed throughout the Trump years, and now with Biden we have open floodgates. These schemes are run by international organizations affiliated with Soros. You snooze, you lose.

“In response to the surge in migrants fleeing violence in Central America, grantees are supportive of the State Department’s recently announced efforts to expand the refugee program for people from the Northern Triangle and set up screening centers in the region with the help of the United Nations. We are also exploring the prospect of collaborations with Arab, Muslim, Middle Eastern and South Asian partners. Grantees, the National Immigration Law Center and the ACLU’s Texas chapter have brought lawsuits in defense of embattled refugees, and America’s Voice and the Refugee Council USA have provided communications support.”

Weaponized Migration: “This invasion is driven, on the one hand, by people smugglers, and on the other by those (human rights) activists who support everything that weakens the nation-state.”

There is a strategy for migration that works closely with George Soros, OSIFE, IMI and other colleagues responding to the crisis in the Mediterranean and to reduce administrative detention for undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers in Europe, and to improve the due process norms used in expelling migrants from the EU.

Soros-Sponsored Immigration Network in Italy

‘George Soros Wants to Remove Slovakia’s Anti-Immigration Government’

Sweden Forced to Raise Retirement Age To Pay For Mass Immigration Policy

Replacement Migration: Average IQ Scores Dropping Across Europe

Political capture and elections: OSF had the goal of securing fundamental reform by the year 2020, when the next census and redistricting process will take place in conjunction with a seminal election. States such as Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina are quickly changing demographically and rising in political significance. Two of these states were front and center in the hijacking of the 2020 Presidential election.

Money in Politics: They talk a mean story to appeal to progressives, and even third-position or non-Hegelian dialectic nationalists like Winter Watch. But in reality, OSF is a paper tiger pulling resources away from election reform.

From the Feb. 2016 file: Declining foundation funding for the broader money in politics field. This summer, the MacArthur Foundation announced that it would exit the democracy field. This leaves a hole of approximately $1 million/year in the budgets of organizations it funds under the Concept. It is possible that Ford’s new direction will mean further reduction in funding to the field. For the last 4 years, the Omidyar Network’s Democracy Fund has provided substantial funding to a number of grantees, but recently told some of them (including the Brennan Center) that they are “too liberal” to be funded in future cycles.

Into this vacuum stepped the plutocrat Zuckerburgs who funded large slices of the 2020 election.

Zuckerberg: Election Laws Apply to Thee, Not to Me

Pushing for abuse of Presidential executive orders: See the constant use of foreign-born or first-generation operatives and infestations.

Using three anchor grantees and a former senior administration official as discussants to detail their views of priorities and constraints, it will consider both the most promising substantive areas for executive action (in areas from transparency to criminal justice to wage and labor rules) as well how OSF might effectively further these.

Participants: Maria Echaveste, Warren Institute on Law and Social Policy (Mexican-American); Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress (Indian); Michael Waldman, Brennan Center (Jewish? unable to confirm); Wade Henderson, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights (American black).

Top Down Federalization of Police (confirms what I suspected: see last two paragraphs): It recommend that U.S. Programs support three activities to promote police accountability and reform efforts across the United States:

Create a national intermediary organization with significant expertise to engage with and support local campaigns and offer new ideas for police reform. Engage progressive police unions and leaders of national police associations serving officers of color and ethnic minorities to support police accountability and transparency Improve the impact of federal intervention to address local policing practices. Legalizing Crime and defunding police: Plutocrat Donors Lead the Campaign to Legalize Crimes Flood the streets with weaponized criminals, addicts and the untreated mentally ill: Rule by Discordians to Destroy Civilization

Gun control and self defense law: They want to get rid of Stand your Ground statutes.

Constant meddling in foreign and domestic policy, source is Wikileaks on this one: Found within the WikiLeaks’ Hillary Clinton email archive is an email with the subject “Unrest in Albania.” This illustrates how the sistema of puppets and 5th Columnists works. Soros makes clear to Clinton that “two things need to be done urgently.” He then directs the Secretary of State to “bring the full weight of the international community to bear on Prime Minister Berisha” and “appoint a senior European official as mediator.” Revealing the influence he wields within the corridors of power, Soros then provides Secretary of State Clinton with three names from which to choose. Unsurprisingly, Clinton acquiesced and chose one of the officials recommended by Soros — Miroslav Lajcak.

