The Epstein “Suicide”: Who was the Real Warden of Metropolitan Correctional Center? A Spook?

Mystery swirled around leadership of Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is sometimes referred to as “the Guantanamo of New York.”

Following the alleged death of Jeffrey Epstein, the two unnamed guards assigned to him have been placed on leave, and officials announced Tuesday that MCC‘s prison warden was transferred and replaced.

Daily News: The Department of Justice announced current MCC Warden Lamine N’Diaye would be replaced by James Petrucci, who ran the medium security prison at Otisville, N.Y. That federal prison is perhaps most famous for its minimum security camp — referred to as “America’s cushiest prison” — that currently houses President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen. Other notable current and former inmates at Otisville include ex-Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, Fyre Festival fraudster Billy McFarland and former Gov. Cuomo aide Joe Percoco. … N’Diaye, who has not commented publicly on Epstein’s death, was reassigned to the Bureau of Prisons’ northeast regional office. The two MCC staffers pulled from their posts had been assigned to the unit where Epstein died, Kupec said.

The Washington Post and NBC News also report and confirm that Lamine N’Diaye was the warden at MCC in their own articles about the administrative transfer.

However, a Google search for the unusual name “Lamine N’Diaye” only turns up results related to subjects: Epstein and football (soccer). Wikipedia lists Lamine N’Diaye as a 60-something Senegalese football coach and former player. Since 2018, he’s been the manager of Sudanese club Al-Hilal. A similar search on the uncensored Gibiru site produces similar results. It’s as if this senior official didn’t even exist prior to the Epstein story.

There is one exception. We did locate a Lamine N’Diaye (“Diaye Lamine N“) on federal employee registry. Anticipating that this listing could be scrubbed at some point, we’ve taken a screen shot of what it shows. His latest occupation listed is as a GS-15 at a correctional institution in Washington, D.C. There’s no mention of MCC New York City. One would think that such a high-ranking prison official would at least have a photo online or some prior puff piece or reference in a news article. Google images is almost exclusively African soccer. Whodathunk?

Can anyone explain this? Nothing to see here, move along? Feel free to shed some light, if you find particulars about any assignment to MCC, “the Guantanamo New York.” Inquiring minds would especially like to know when he became warden there, because it appears he manifested as Epstein supposedly showed up.

Initially, the media reported Shirley Skipper-Scott as the warden of MCC, but it turns out that she’s an associate warden (aka top aide to the warden). She’s somewhat of mystery herself — but in this case, photos are online to show she exists. In the photo at right, Skipper-Scott appears to be flashing an Illuminist hand sign, weirdly enough.

The story of how Skipper-Scott became an associate warden is also bizarre and spooky. According to Gateway Pundit, she sued black U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder for racism in 2013.

Shirley Skipper-Scott, worked as a “social scientist” in the federal system for several years at the GS-12 level. Then, she sued AG Eric Holder for employment discrimination in 2013 (Mississippi SD, # 3:13-cv-00017), resolved the case in 2016, and saw her career blossom into federal prison administration at the GS-14 level, i.e., in the top 10% of federal pay-scale, thereafter.

We believe it’s fair to say that, generally, a rapid promotion from GS-12 to GS-14 would be unusual, and it has us scratching our heads. She also jumped from “social science” to correctional institution administration in NYC, starting in 2017, with a “no information” (n/a) assignment nestled in between during 2016. Perhaps the photo above offers clues.

But the story here also keeps shifting. The Lugenpresse reported Skipper-Scott was “acting warden” as some point. Again, we can’t find the dates here either. Johnny-on-the-Spot site Heavy.com offers some tunnel-vision factoids on her, of sorts.

Update: On Sept 11, 2019 the final “US Marshall’s Mugshots” of Epstein emerged. Come on – 19th Century Victorian era mugshots were ten time better.

Oh come on- Epstein’s final “US Marshall’s mugshots”. Victorian era mugshots were ten times better. pic.twitter.com/6PXQDk2KiB — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) September 11, 2019

Update: Hat tip to reader Emma for locating a published audit of the NYM MCC, dated May 18, 2018. According to the doc the Warden and associate Warden are listed as one and the same: Shirley Skipper-Scott.

Other high profile prisoners that have done (or are currently doing) time at MCC Manhattan include mob boss John Gotti, Mexican drug lord “El Chapo,” former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Ponzi schemer extraordinaire Bernie Madoff.