Russ Winter Joins ‘Operation Scorpio’ and the Brain Trust to Discuss Metaverse and Travis Scott’s Trauma Based Sadomasochism

Russ Winter rejoins Giuseppe Vafanculo, Dave Scorpio, and Daryl Wayne (aka “The Brain Trust”) to discuss the Travis Scott Astrofest trauma based sadomasochism shitstorm. The 1994 Oakville, Washington goo from the air incident was dissected. Hour 3 dives into Metaverse mind kontrol and defining the kakistocracy as a pathocracy. We dove into the work of Dr. Andrew Łobaczewski and Political Ponerology: A Psychological Anatomy of Evil, Politics and Public Trauma.

Podcast is here. I come on at 1 hour and stay for two hours.