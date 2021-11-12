Astrofest: A Full Blown Demonic Zombie Apocalypse

Travis Scott and the deadly incident at Astrofest in Houston is a stark manifestation of neo-zombie culture. Zombies follow the dictate of doing stupid things at stupid places with stupid people. They also don’t register that bad things happen to stupid zombies. It seems to be a rapidly developing, programmed-cultural tendency.

Travis Scott himself has no real attractiveness or musical appeal other than a certain impulsive and strange demonic spirit of wanting to control people to do stupid and unseemly things.

Years before at least eight died and hundreds were trampled at his Astroworld festival, Scott would brag on social media about fans getting hurt and passing out at his shows — even suggesting one would be a “hero” if he “didn’t survive” a gig.

The 30-year-old “Sicko Mode” star — under fire for playing on at Friday’s Houston festival as eight died and hundreds were injured — still has disturbing images on his social media celebrating previous scares.

One of the most disturbing posts shows a young man seemingly unconscious at Scott’s sold-out 2015 show at Manhattan’s Webster Hall.

“TO THE KID THAT DIDNT SURVIVE THE RODEO. UR A HERO IN MU BOOK,” Scott captioned the photo that is still on his page.

The image was posted the day after his show with Young Thug at the East Village venue. Just before it, he also posted a video of the crowd reacting to him playing his song “Quintana in NYC.” Note the 34,806 likes from the zombies.

Evil Travis Scott at it again.

Before the show, Scott is said to have encouraged people to rage, break down the fences and storm the concert. So they did.

Fans just broke through the fence to get into #Astroworld

Here is Travis Scott continuing to perform his ritual last weekend as the tragedy and carnage is unfolding below him.

You can't tell me Travis Scott didn't see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot #ASTROWORLDFest

Real images of people on the ground, some dead and some unconscious, after the crowd moved away from the stage after Travis's set was over at #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld.. people trying to give each other chest compressions, water, and crowd surfing lifeless bodies to the medics

Travis Scott, who must have been drugged and oblivious, then attended an afterparty at Dave & Buster’s following the Astroworld Festival slaughter. He was supposedly unaware at the time that eight concertgoers had been trampled to death and hundreds injured. Unaware seems to be Travis Scott and his fans’ middle names.

Another manifestation of this disaster was the Lugenpresse distracting to somehow make it about “conspiracy theorists” and obvious observations, namely that the show was demonic or satanic in tone. Here’s a long string of headlines that look right off of a gaslighting script. What are they hiding now?

This entire operation, including the Lugenpresse coverage, is the end of the line for entering full-blown clown world. George Orwell described it thusly.

Here at Winter Watch, we apply the Trivium method and ask who, what, where, when, why and how. Let’s examine the facts of the case, shall we?

First, the events that occurred at the Astroworld festival have been widely described as “hellish” and “satanic” by attendees.

We wonder why. Could it be because Scott’s promotional material is centered on demonic imagery and symbolism? Are attendees and other observers supposed to reject the Trivium evidence of their own eyes?

Scott is illustrated as a demon on his new album cover.

Scott’s (or one of his handlers) definition of dystopia speaks for itself.

Scott performed on a stage styled like the gates of hell while revelers entered the gig through a large sculpture of his mouth, which has been likened to the famous “Christ in Limbo” painting by Hieronymus Bosch that depicts the “mouth of hell.”

Here are the temple grounds of Astroworld, the place where they’re telling you flat out you’re about to enter a new realm, a new dimension. And here are your rapper gods, and we’re going to make a “sacrifice to the gods.”

“See you on the other side” is the tagline. People walking into his mouth and through a doorway into another world on promo poster. The slogan has not aged well.

Scott promo piece with Smiley Face death-head. Regular readers know that I don’t hold this as humorous or even edgy at all.

No one EVER died at a Michael Jackson concert. Period.

In contrast, I admit to being a Rammstein fan, especially in concert. They are definitely an edgy European band. The following video shows a high energy performance in Nimes, France, and illustrates the stark contrast between Scott and real professionalism.

Note the lead singer Till Lindemann acts as a conductor and eyeballs and directs the audience. Often it is sing and dance along. There is no crowd abuse or insults. Instead, there’s repore and interaction. Rammstein plays the crowd like a violin, and the mostly white European crowd knows how to lay it down, too. This is fun stuff!

Most Rammstein performances are in Europe where the crowd behaviors aren’t as zombified, stupid and dinduized as was seen at Astrofest and Travis Scott’s shitstorms. The way things are going, this Rammstein Ich Will set may now be the good ol’ days.

