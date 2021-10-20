Was Whitney Houston ‘Worth More’ Dead Than Alive?

Whitney Houston (1963-2012) started out in a choir, and her first solo performance was “Guide Me O Thou Jehova.” Houston was one of the few entertainers who got a major record deal during the ’80s because of her true talent, not because of connections and affiliations.

Houston was the most-awarded female artist of all time, according to the “Guinness Book World Records.” Among the 415 awards during her career, she received two Emmys, six Grammys, 30 Billboard (BMA) awards and 22 American Music Awards (AMA), which is the all-time AMA record for any female solo artist. She shares the record with Michael Jackson for the most AMAs ever won in a single year, with eight wins in 1994. Houston won a record 11 BMAs at its fourth ceremony in 1993. She also had the record for the most World Music Awards won in a single year, with a total of five during the event’s sixth annual event in 1994.

The black diva was also one of the world’s bestselling music artists, having sold over 200 million albums and singles worldwide.

At the age of 29, Houston career peaked in 1992, when she starred in the film “The Body Guard” with Kevin Costner. Houston was in top form with “I Will Always Love You.”

Though Houston was seen as a “good girl” with a pristine image in the 1980s and 1990s, her behavior changed sometime between 1999 and 2000. Suddenly, she was arriving hours late for interviews, photo shoots and rehearsals. She canceled concerts and talk-show appearances, and there were reports of erratic behavior. She later starred in “Waiting To Exhale” and “Cinderella,” but it was alleged that she was often a no-show on the set and late for promotional interviews.

When Clive Davis, who headed Sony Music, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Houston was scheduled to perform at the event, but she slighted the mogul and was a no-show.

Shortly thereafter, Houston was scheduled to perform at the Academy Awards but was fired from the event by musical director and longtime friend Burt Bacharach. Her publicist cited throat problems as the reason for the cancellation.

In his book “The Big Show: High Times and Dirty Dealings Backstage at the Academy Awards,” author Steve Pond revealed that “Houston’s voice was shaky, she seemed distracted and jittery, and her attitude was casual, almost defiant.” While rehearsing “Over the Rainbow,” which she was supposed to sing for the awards event, she started singing a different song. Houston later admitted to having been fired.

In May 2000, Houston’s long-time executive assistant and friend Robyn Crawford resigned from Houston’s management company. The following month, “Rolling Stone” published a story stating that her mother Cissy Houston and others had held a July 1999 intervention in which they unsuccessfully attempted to persuade Whitney to obtain drug treatment.

Despite all the troubles, in August 2001, Houston signed one of the biggest record deals in music history, with Arista/BMG. She renewed her contract for $100 million to deliver six new albums on which she would also earn royalties.

In 2002, Houston did an interview with Diane Sawyer to promote her then-upcoming album. During the prime-time special, Houston spoke about her drug use and her marriage, among other topics.

Asked about the ongoing drug rumors, she replied, “First of all, let’s get one thing straight. Crack is cheap. I make too much money to ever smoke crack. Let’s get that straight. Okay? We don’t do crack. We don’t do that. Crack is wack.” Houston did, however, admit to using alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and “pills”.

In her 2009 Oprah interview, Whitney admitted to having used drugs with former husband Bobby Brown during their marriage. Houston said Brown had “laced marijuana with rock cocaine.”

Between 2002 and 2004, Houston pulled it together professionally enough to produce several high-ranking albums and do a world tour.

However, in 2003, Brown and Houston showed up in Israel, where Whitney appeared in public very stoned and yelling, “My land!” At one point, they were filmed with then-PM Ariel Sharon. When he extended his hand, Whitney didn’t take it and turned her head away.

Then, in 2004, husband Bobby Brown began starring in his own reality TV program “Being Bobby Brown” on the Bravo network. Houston was a prominent figure throughout the show, receiving as much screen time as Brown. The series aired in 2005 and featured Houston in numerous unflattering moments.

Years later, The Guardian opined that, through her participation in this shit-storm show, Houston had lost “the last remnants of her dignity.”

The Hollywood Reporter said that the show was “undoubtedly the most disgusting and execrable series ever to ooze its way onto television.”

Despite the perceived train-wreck nature of the show, the series gave Bravo its highest ratings in its time slot. But what was the purpose of this venture, and who would promote it?

After years of controversy and turmoil, Houston separated from Brown in September 2006 and filed for divorce the following month.

Tearing Down the Persona of Whitney Houston

Would anyone be interested in promoting this downward spiral? The answer would point to diabolical people who run the big show. These people thrive on and sell drama, sex, violence and drugs.

In an interview in 2009 with Oprah, Whitney said, “Bobby would draw eyes all over their home.”

She further stated that “Bobby was her drug.”

Whitney wasn’t happy with herself and the way her life was ending up and, in the same interview with Oprah, she even referred to herself as “the devil.” She also stated that she was attracted to Bobby because he “took control” of her, and she “liked that.”

In reality, Bobby was acting as Whitney’s handler at worst and a bad influence at best. A handler is one who is used to break another and to get them to do what the controllers want.

According to Brown’s sister Tina, who would go on drug binges with the couple, “Whitney hallucinates and sees demons when she’s high; she bites and beats herself black-and-blue but blames the devil for the injuries.”

Tina went on to say that Houston “sees ‘demons’ everywhere she goes, and beats herself up while saying, ‘The Devil be hitting me.’”

Tina claimed that drugs have made Whitney so paranoid that she believed in evil apparitions. She once even drilled a spy hole in her bathroom to look for “demons.”

She said, “She’ll point to the floor and say, ‘See that demon. I’m telling you somebody’s messing with Bobby.’ She always thinks it’s something to do with Bobby.”

She added, “She breaks everything – mirrors, phones, cabinets, appliances.”

In her 2013 book “Remembering Whitney: My Story of Love, Loss, and the Night the Music Stopped,” Whitney’s mother Cissy Houston described the scene she encountered at her daughter’s house in 2005 as follows: “Somebody had spray painted the walls and door with big glaring eyes and strange faces. Evil eyes, staring out like a threat … In another room, there was a big framed photo of [Whitney] — but someone had cut [her] head out. It was beyond disturbing.”

Despite — or perhaps because of — her new sketchy persona, Houston continued to sell records. She was also commonly panned.

Houston appeared as guest mentor on “The X Factor” in the U.K. She performed “Million Dollar Bill” on the following day’s results show, completing the song even as a strap in the back of her dress popped open two seconds into the performance. The performance was poorly received by the British media and was variously described as “weird,” “ungracious” and “a flop.”

Houston later embarked on her “Nothing But Love World Tour.” She canceled some concerts because of illness. When she did perform, she received widespread negative reviews from fans who were disappointed in the quality of her voice. Some fans reportedly walked out of her concerts. Her record label indicated she would no longer be recorded unless she could overcome smoking and recover her voice.

The Strange Death of Whitney Houston

In February 2012, Houston was visiting Beverly Hills to attend the Grammy Awards and staying at the Beverly Hilton, where she died on the 11th. Reports claimed she appeared “disheveled” and was acting “erratic” in the days immediately prior to her death.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, and with her hair dripping wet, she barged in during a filmed interview of singers Brandy and Monica, together with Clive Davis, at their rehearsals for Davis’ pre-Grammy Awards party. She was exhibiting her habitual ungracious behaviors, including the drama of passing a note to Brandy, who visibly reacts disturbed after reading it.

At this stage, did the powers that be calculate that it was time to cut their losses on the diva? Like Kurt Cobain and Michael Jackson, was her economic value now worth more dead than alive?

She died a day before the Grammy event and, incredibly, her body was left in the hotel room until after the event’s party. This was criticized by other star friends of Houston’s.

Houston’s personal assistant, Mary Jones, discovered the superstar completely submerged in the tub around 3:36 p.m. local time. This was verified by hotel electronic evidence, but Whitney’s room entrance was not recorded. Jones recalled that she stepped out of the suite to pick out a dress for Houston. When she returned, Houston was face down in the bathtub in scalding, 12-inch deep water. A temperature of 93.5 F was registered and recorded six hours after she was found. How is water that hot even possible?

Jones suggested, “Somebody was in the room with her.”

Large quantities of staged pills and cocaine were propped throughout the room.

Houston’s body was then removed from the tub and placed on the bedroom floor by a bodyguard and Jones.

Jones, in the police report, stated that she called out to the bodyguard, and they pulled the decedent out of the tub.

Most curiously, there’s no police statement from the bodyguard. What was he up to during all of this?

Jones told investigators Houston had wounds on her face when she found her in the bathtub. Specifically, there were “two superficial abrasions to the left side of her forehead, and there was a superficial abrasion to the left side of the bridge of her nose.”

Forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht said that the water in the tub would have been so hot that he didn’t think Houston could have been sitting in it. He suggested that perhaps she somehow fell headfirst into it.

“I think that she fell into this very hot water, that accounts for a little bruise that was seen in the left forehead area, some other pressure markings on the face, including the slight laceration of the lip, and the fact that she is lying face down,” Wecht told ABC News. “I think that this lady fell into the water, she was unconscious, dead or dying when she fell into the tub.

“I do not believe that the death was due to drowning,” he added. “Her body was covered with burn-skin slippage.”

Forensic toxicologist Bruce Goldberger said Houston’s blood toxicology report indicated that she was “acutely intoxicated from cocaine” at the time of her death and was a “repeated cocaine user.”

Then he described the level of prescription drugs in her system as “mild” and said Xanax did not contribute to her death.

The coroner ruled cause of death as “drowning”and the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease” and cocaine use. The report reads that she had 60% narrowing of the right coronary artery.

And we have the photo of the staged-looking scalding bath tub. There’s a towel, a couple of hair ties and a bowl containing olive oil.

Adding to suspicions came a series of backstories from TPTB that supported the official story, attributing drug addiction to Houston’s mysterious death. In the following video, we see Dan Abrams and the Young Turks aggressively gaslighting Nancy Grace, even declaring there were no signs of trauma even though the autopsy stated Houston had abrasions to her nose and face.

Per usual, go to YouTube and search “Whitney Houston murder theory” and you will see page after page that doesn’t even provide the details of her death let along a conspiracy.

Whitney’s only child, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, inherited the singer’s $115 million estate. However, in a bizarre twist to the tale, on Jan. 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina was found face down in a bathtub of water just like her mother. Bobbi was revived, but oxygen deprivation left her brain dead. She was taken off of life support and subsequently died on July 26, 2015.

The medical examiner classified Bobbi Kristina’s autopsy report, citing privacy concerns. But a judge ruled, in a case brought by the media, that “privacy interest does not exist to the deceased.”

The medical examiner’s report stated cannabis and alcohol were found in her body, along with a prescription medication used for anxiety and/or sedation. It cited the “underlying cause” of death as “immersion associated with drug intoxication.”

The summary statement read: “Death was clearly not due to natural causes, but the medical examiner has not been able to determine whether death was due to intentional or accidental causes, and has therefore classified the manner of death as undetermined.”

Winter Watch Takeaway

So let’s get this straight. Eyewitnesses described Whitney Houston as normal and sober, and minutes later — even with a 40% arterial opening — she had a severe heart attack, lost consciousness, tumbled and sprawled head down and was completely submerged in a bathtub with extreme scalding water. Furthermore, she’s found with a towel wrapped around her. Really?

Even assuming she had a catastrophic heart attack, the 5’5″ Houston would have dropped straight to the floor, not perfectly laid out face-first in the tub. And, of course, anybody in the real world who has touched scalding water instantly recoils.

Whoever does these operations can’t help but inject extra cartoon-world elements. And water has a ritualistic meaning. If she had simply been found sprawled on the bathroom floor, it would have been much more credible. Hot water destroys forensic evidence and DNA. Here is a stock photo of the bathroom in question.