Russ Winter Joins Trad Cat Knight’s Eric Gajewski to Discuss Israeli Cyberspying and Tyrannical Google Search

October 5, 2021 Winter Watch Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 0

Host Eric Gajewski and guest Russ Winter discuss the spreading threat of Israeli cyber spying (Pegasus) and Google’s throttling and suppression of searches of those who don’t tow the New Underworld Order’s narrative. Winter Watch’s new non-You Tube video highlight box is introduced. Show is 30 minutes long on the money.

WhatsApp’s Security Breach: Made in Israel, Implemented Worldwide

Google Revealed as Postmodernist Cesspool of Existential Threats

Back on with Dino Ryan live at 9:00 PM EST Tuesday

 

Winter Watch
