Russ Returns to ‘The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show’ for a Round Robin

October 6, 2021 Winter Watch Articles by Russ Winter, Business, Crime, Culture, Media, Podcasts, Politics, US News, Winter Watch Articles 1

Russ rejoined Dino Ryan on Tuesday, and the duo fire up another lively conversation. Topics included social media censorship, made-in-Israel cyber intrusion technology, and the failure of mainstream media to investigate crimes and evil — and, in fact, cover them up. We ask if being smeared by the Lugenpresse is any longer to be feared and is instead now a Streisand-effect benefit. They also touched on the life and death of Issac Kappy.

Show Link is Here

  1. Here’s one that’s right up your alls alley- was surprised to find someone had downloaded and posted it up. Brand new, but true story about some Zio-British, MI6 Officers and a Psyop they admittedly staged involving a Satanic cult and ritual sacrifice. Has interviews with officers who were involved, as well.
    https://www.bitchute.com/video/od0OoVgmp15b/

