Russ Returns to ‘The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show’ for a Round Robin

Russ rejoined Dino Ryan on Tuesday, and the duo fire up another lively conversation. Topics included social media censorship, made-in-Israel cyber intrusion technology, and the failure of mainstream media to investigate crimes and evil — and, in fact, cover them up. We ask if being smeared by the Lugenpresse is any longer to be feared and is instead now a Streisand-effect benefit. They also touched on the life and death of Issac Kappy.

Like this: Like Loading...