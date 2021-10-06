Russ Returns to ‘The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show’ for a Round Robin

Russ rejoined Dino Ryan on Tuesday, and the duo fire up another lively conversation. Topics included social media censorship, made-in-Israel cyber intrusion technology, and the failure of mainstream media to investigate crimes and evil — and, in fact, cover them up. We ask if being smeared by the Lugenpresse is any longer to be feared and is instead now a Streisand-effect benefit. They also touched on the life and death of Issac Kappy.
- Google Revealed as Postmodernist Cesspool of Existential Threats
- WhatsApp’s Security Breach: Made in Israel, Implemented Worldwide
- Rancid Reddit is an Orwellian Cesspool of Usual Suspects
- Did Ghislaine Maxwell secretly run one of the most powerful Reddit accounts in history?
- The Bizarre Life and Death of Issac Kappy
- ‘A Gray State’ and the Crowley Case: Propaganda and Deception
Here’s one that’s right up your alls alley- was surprised to find someone had downloaded and posted it up. Brand new, but true story about some Zio-British, MI6 Officers and a Psyop they admittedly staged involving a Satanic cult and ritual sacrifice. Has interviews with officers who were involved, as well.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/od0OoVgmp15b/