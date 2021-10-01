Google Revealed as Postmodernist Cesspool of Existential Threats

The zeitgeist of Google has been evident for some time now, and yet the depth of its manipulation still continues to shock us.

Yesterday we learn that yet another voice in the wilderness, the Ron Paul Institute summarily and without explanation had it’s Google owned You Tube channel taken down.

Break up Big Tech monopolies like Google and, in the meantime, use the alternative platforms that guarantee free discourse. Ron Paul was elected to the Congress 12 times, crusaded against the Drug War, civil liberties assaults and imperialism, but Google banned his institute: https://t.co/IBHeXv2aGn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 30, 2021

In 2019 the diligent folks at Project Veritas once again captured on tape the narcissistic and controlling egomaniacs running the tech sector. Per usual, YouTube scrubbed the expose, but it can be found on Vimeo and Bitchute. After some pressure, including law suits, YT had to restore the expose. This is an essential viewing.

One of the main Google operatives shown in the Veritas video is executive Jen Gennai, who’s clearly a graduate of the chosenite, school-marm, “we know what’s best for you” school of Jewry. And in this, as well as Project Veritas’ other tech exposes, we see the obligatory upper-caste Indian with an H2B visa and an Orwellian, foreign-supremacist attitude.

Even though the marm expresses her manipulation for all to see, she circles the wagon by claiming it’s all a “conspiracy theory” and issuing this statement and claiming to be the victim. The Gennai cries out in pain as she censors you. Did you really think all the people you have suppressed, banned and censored would just go away? How does her explanation of “no notion of political ideology” account for the memory holing of Ron Paul of all people? And this expose was before the purge of any dissenting views on the Scamdemic.

“The video then goes on to stitch together a series of debunked conspiracy theories about our search results, and our other products. Google has repeatedly been clear that it works to be a trustworthy source of information, without regard to political viewpoint. In fact, Google has no notion of political ideology in its rankings.”

The Lugenpresse — such as CNN, WaPo, CNBC, HuffPost, The New York Slimes, Vox, Vice, Newsweek, Politico or Daily Beast — haven’t written a single piece on the devastating evidence.

In reality, Google and its operatives censor and suppress the dwindling independent voices, such as Winter Watch. They do this via an arbitrary Orwellian algorithm called “ML Fairness.” “Fairness” is a principal, deceptive, old-line tool/scam of Illuminism, which is well described by Nesta Webster and covered by us. Using various search terms Veritas demonstrated at minute 00:07:20 in the video, there’s the bizarre vandalization of search terms.

What the Google vandals are engaging in is advancing the New Underworld Order narrative and boosting “authoritative” content while suppressing “wrong think” and memory holing dissidents and red-pilled people.

Must see- Clockwork Cargo Cult Google Technique

Winter Watch as Canary in the Mine Shaft

Winter Watch is an excellent canary in the mine shaft example of how Google suppression works. Google makes up 92% of global searches, and 85% in the U.S. Our audience is about 60% U.S., so we will assume about 89% applies.

We can track our traffic by source, including specific search engines. Back in 2018, 75% of our search traffic came from Google.

During the last 30 days, a mere 13.3% of our search traffic came from Google, well below the 89% market share. Winter Watch has been severely throttled back. Since our overall site traffic is now five times what it was when Google allowed our search results we can only imagine what it would be if we weren’t so throttled.

Duckduckgo makes up 67.8% of Winter Watch search traffic, yet it represents only 0.61% of searches globally. So, clearly, Duckduckgo (as advertised) doesn’t engage in any censorship when it comes to alternative content — and, in actuality, has saved our search presence. Is this a sign of our true uncensored organic reach?

Microsoft’s Bing (Explorer) has been accused of censoring, but we haven’t witnessed it. Bing has 2.66% market share of searches, and we get 13.2% of search traffic from this referrer. Yahoo, doesn’t seem to be throttling sites such as ours. They have an 1.48% market share and we get 5% of our search referrals from them.

Winter Watch Take Away

Google is single-handedly an information and truth gulag.

At a share of 92% of global searches it is an existential threat – and it’s shocking that Google has become such a dominant monopoly and without facing stiff challenges.

Unless you wish to be a spoon-feed, kakistocratic, Jacobin authoritarian-follower postmodernism and have your privacy violated, you should take steps to avoid Google like the plague.

Your search engine is easy to switch. Duckduckgo is suitable for standard topical searches. I’ve found that Gibiru has benefited my rabbit hole research. Notice it has an “uncensored” tab. You will need to take the extra step of clicking it in order to access the red-pill world.