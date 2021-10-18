Financiers of Migrant Caravans Identified But Not Revealed

In a dead giveaway that the whole migration scene is a dialectic conspiracy comes news that Mexican law enforcement has identified 26 schemers involved in funding caravans to the borders.
Mexican tax officials froze the assets of the 26 individuals and entities that it alleges are tied to human smuggling organizations or involved in promoting Central American migrant caravans. The financiers of the migrant caravans allegedly come from the U.S., England, Africa and Central America, the Mexican government announced on June 5, 2019.
We have another smoking gun that reveals mass migrations are not organic events but rather planned and organized asymmetric warfare against U.S. and European nations.
Who are the villains?
Well, two years have passed, and it appears the list of 26 names still has not been revealed. Forget the full 26. How about one name? Just one. Nope.
Not. Even. One. Name.
Yes, once again the public is treated like yokels who just fell off a cabbage truck.
Given all the posturing on border control by ass-licking Republicans, one would think the villains would be revealed by now. Names named, prosecutors assigned and arrests aggressively pursued. But, no. Nothing. Nothing is forthcoming from the U.S. Chamber of Greed and Oligarchical Whores.
The silence serves to prove in spades that this is an organized, bipartisan, kakistocratic, Trojan Horse, Alinsky-style takedown of western countries. (A key theorem of Alinsky, Cloward and Piven involves “overwhelming the system” until it snaps.)
The following wake-up message from Judith Morant is apropos:
The greatest conspiracies are not actually hidden, just fragmented into different pieces, like a puzzle, right before our eyes.
For those who still live in the cartoon world, here are the applicable trafficking statues. There should no doubt that the so-called American security apparatus knows the names. Do they think we are stupid? Apparently.
U.S. Code § 1324 – Bringing in and harboring certain aliens …
(a) Criminal penalties
(1)(A) Any person who —
(i)knowing that a person is an alien, brings to or attempts to bring to the United States in any manner whatsoever such person at a place other than a designated port of entry or place other than as designated by the Commissioner, regardless of whether such alien has received prior official authorization to come to, enter, or reside in the United States and regardless of any future official action which may be taken with respect to such alien;
(ii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, transports, or moves or attempts to transport or move such alien within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise, in furtherance of such violation of law;
(iii)knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation;
(iv)encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law; or
(v)(I)engages in any conspiracy to commit any of the preceding acts, or (II)aids or abets the commission of any of the preceding acts, shall be punished as provided in subparagraph (B).
The radical discordian leftists are the enemy. We all know this. They want unlimited immigration to reset and level the whole country.
But what about the lying, crying, corrupt, boot-kissing RINO (Republican In Name Only) “cuckservatives”? They’re in bed and fornicating with the Leftists to push for the American slave plantation. They might as be right out of the same Saul Alinsky mold.
I cannot type what I really feel. This truly is a manufactured crisis.
It is an extremely nasty two way street worked by the busy workers on the Rothschild ant farm. Not an ounce of integrity or decency left in the system. The perverts in the democratic party are on the ropes with the Epstein event and trojan horse Trump suddenly concocts some outrageous remarks that deep six it. So we get a new political theatre to distract everyone. We are ruled by total BS. If their lips are moving they are lying…..all of them.
Democrats and Republican different wings.but the same bird.both on the same side. Liberals and conservative.really what are the difference. All are scum.
George Soros and his Open Society Org. These are 9/10ths of the culprits anyway.
“Given all the posturing on border control by ass-licking Republicans, one would think the villains would be revealed by now. Names named, prosecutors assigned and arrests aggressively pursued. But, no. Nothing. Nothing is forthcoming from the U.S. Chamber of Greed and Oligarchical Whores.”
Again, this can only mean one thing. Our government is complicit at the least and involved at the worst. When it comes to government, I always go with the worst case scenario.
Americas greatest deceivers and traitors..
The president has the list of 26 names entities, no doubt. The title of the list, however, has probable changed, from “The 26 Caravan Financiers” to “The Top 26 Dark-Money Groups to Tap for 2020 Political Donations.” https://newrepublic.com/article/151804/dark-money-groups-keep-donors-hidden
Absolutely in agreement with those who cry foul and call the entire political filigree a pantomime.
We are now in Mexico. A certain acquaintance (Mexican) is in a position to know hundreds of people in his area. I asked him what he thought of the wall, expecting a discourse on history, philosophy, sociology or the poetic as he is intelligent and well-spoken. Two words; “It’s stupid.” The brevity of which surprised me. “Why?” He informed me that absolutely no one wants to crawl through the hot, hostile desert, risking snakebite, capture and rape/murder by the drug mules who are the only ones who bushwhack the border crossing. They all want to go in the comfort of air conditioned vehicles. My informant says it is simple to obtain phony papers. The illegals – and they are plenty – all want to cross at ports of entry. Remember everyone south of the US border down to the south pole pretty much speak Spanish, so getting phony papers in Mexico is no problem.
He furthermore reminded me that there is no such thing as a Mexican who doesn’t have family on the US side.
Does anyone think Agent Orange Hair does not know this? It is a pork barrel feeding frenzy. The wall gives defense contractors a constant supply of rollover R&D monies to experiment with all the technologies at the forefront of applied physics but especially nanotechnology. Instead of chemtrails we’re seeing blankets/fogs of what seem to be surveillance technologies. Not that they care one bit who is coming north. Sure they’re all busy storming the US with contrived immigration caravans. There are no weigh stations, agricultural inspection stations, Border Patrol checkpoints on the US side. They are shutting down the aduanas (customs) stations on the Mexican side.
Walls keep people in too.
Yes, I tried to get this story more exposure, I posted it every chance I could. When I first read it, I thought now we’ll find out who is behind this ploy. Then Trump got the Mexican deal, like within 1 or 2 days. In the deal he got nothing, zip. He claimed that Mexico ‘caved in’ to all his demands, but in reality what he got was what Mexico was already doing and nothing more. Plus, he reaffirmed the idea of a Latin American ‘Marshal Plan’. Well, that was strange…I wonder when he will out these 26, that the US couldn’t find, but the Mexicans could? Hmmm. Why wouldn’t Trump out these people?…unless of course they already knew who they were and had no intention of outing them. Quid pro Quo? Trump is told about the conspiracy, Trump gets new deal (not) and drops tariff threat and lavishes complements on Mexico, Mexico gets reassured of US participation in new Marshall Plan, the names of the 26 perps still not known. Gee, the Trumpets out there merely ignore this whole affair, even though they should be demanding that the Buffoon tell them who was behind this whole scam, which now appears to have been staged to benefit Trump, the wall BS and to continue to bamboozle and divide Americans. While Trumpets claim it was all Soros, Trumpets No1 ‘enemy’…Trump has never so much as mentioned this ever. Notice how this story never hit MSM?…Why, it’s almost like it never happened.