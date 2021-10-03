Did Ghislaine Maxwell secretly run one of the most powerful Reddit accounts in history?

11 July 2021

DIGITAL SOLDIERS — Ghislaine Maxwell could have been secretly operating one of the most powerful Reddit accounts of all time, according to a widely shared conspiracy theory on the website.

There is no definitive proof that the account is run by Ghislaine but hundreds of users have pointed out the u/maxwellhill handle has fallen silent since her July 2 arrest on sex trafficking charges related to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a Twitter post, YouTuber Joe Leonard wrote: ‘Ghislane Maxwell was the first person on reddit to hit 1 million karma LMAO! She’s the #8 karma to this day. Her posts to /r/worldnews constituted roughly 30% of the posts there. This connection was made after she was arrested and that account stopped posting there after 14 years.’

The u/maxwellhill account has not posted since July 1 despite posting on a regular basis for 14 years about the biggest new stories across the world, covering everything from Israel to Donald Trump and space. […]