Did Ghislaine Maxwell secretly run one of the most powerful Reddit accounts in history?

October 3, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Crime, Culture, International News, Media, Politics, US News 1

PHOTO: The Cinemaholic/Getty

11 July 2021

DIGITAL SOLDIERS — Ghislaine Maxwell could have been secretly operating one of the most powerful Reddit accounts of all time, according to a widely shared conspiracy theory on the website.

There is no definitive proof that the account is run by Ghislaine but hundreds of users have pointed out the u/maxwellhill handle has fallen silent since her July 2 arrest on sex trafficking charges related to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a Twitter post, YouTuber Joe Leonard wrote: ‘Ghislane Maxwell was the first person on reddit to hit 1 million karma LMAO! She’s the #8 karma to this day. Her posts to /r/worldnews constituted roughly 30% of the posts there. This connection was made after she was arrested and that account stopped posting there after 14 years.’

The u/maxwellhill account has not posted since July 1 despite posting on a regular basis for 14 years about the biggest new stories across the world, covering everything from Israel to Donald Trump and space. […]

