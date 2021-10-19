Beatnik Allen Ginsberg’s Weaponized Debasement of Culture

Degenerate ’50s Beat poet and closet Jewish communist Allen Ginsberg (1926-1997) wrote insane prose for “chosen people,” who understood his secret code. For the other 99.9% of us on the “uncool” plantation, Ginsberg’s so-called “poetry” reads like gibberish — and very perverted gibberish at that. Ginsberg defined moral relativism with his refrain: “What is obscenity and to whom?”

To start the discussion, visit this link to his poem “Howl” written in 1955 and judge his prose for yourself. Note that the second chapter is an ode to Moloch, a Canaanite god associated with child sacrifice. Another stanza pretty much reveals the thinking: “I’m with you in Rockland where you accuse your doctors of insanity and plot the Hebrew socialist revolution against the fascist national Golgotha.” Rockland is a New York mental hospital.

“Howl” is actually relatively restrained compared to what he published after he became “famous.” Fame afforded him free rein on obscenity and full-blown degeneracy. For example, this poem called “Please Master” illustrates his perversion for S&M homosexuality.

In 1966, Ginsberg dialed back the more over-the-top obscenity and wrote a convoluted, circular-logic poem called “Wichita Vortex Sutra” that some how managed to scapegoat and mock Kansas as the epicenter and fonte of military-industrial warmongering in the world. Curiously, Israel received zero mention in any of his output.

“Wichita” describes the region and the exact time that I grew up, and what I remember are fond remnants and memories of a decent time and place. He pejoratively references the “banks of the Republican River” a place that evokes something a lot different and more positive for me than for Ginsberg. Yes, these are culture war fightin’ words. But after reading as much of his work as I could stomach, I totally see why he wouldn’t like 1966 Kansas. The question is, why should anybody even care?

Later, as an aging Beatnik, Ginsberg revealed more of his sick, evil character by confessing to be okay with pedophilia. During a 1997 interview with The Harvard Gay & Lesbian Review, he said, “Everybody likes little kids. … Naked kids have been a staple of delight for centuries, for both parents and onlookers. So to label pedophilia as criminal is ridiculous.”

In Deliberate Prose: Selected Essays 1952-1995, a book that his publisher HarperCollins claims “gave voice to the moral conscience of the nation,” Ginsberg announced, “Prepubescent boys and girls don’t have to be protected from big hairy you and me, they’ll get used to our lovemaking in two days provided the controlling adults will stop making those hysterical noises that make everything sexy sound like rape.”

Next he discussed the “politics” of pedophilia: “Attacks on NAMBLA [North American Man/Boy Love Association] stink of politics, witch hunting for profit, humorlessness, vanity, anger and ignorance. I’m a member of NAMBLA because I love boys too — everybody does, who has a little humanity.” he added.

A whole cottage industry has been built up to promote twisted, sick Allen Ginsberg. It’s the very definition of the Perv Justice Warrior (PJW) rabble. I was hard pressed to find critics that were allowed much of a pulpit. When offered, it was mostly critiques of his writing style, not his content.

A typical example of the circle jerk is Jewish sidekick Jonah Raskin, who calls Ginsberg one of — if not the best — American writer. This 76-year-old PJW left an East Coast university teaching position in the ’70s to participate in radical counterculture as a free-lance journalist. He then returned to academics in California in the 1980s and wrote “probing studies” aka promo pieces of fellow in-group Jews Abbie Hoffman and Ginsberg, as well as reviews of Northern California’s degenerate writers who he styled as “natives, newcomers, exiles and fugitives.” His writing consists of page after page of vomit.

I finish with a rare video interview with William Buckley in which Ginsberg oafishly reads a laughable poem promoting LSD. Buckley and the audience sit enraptured and mesmerized by this fraud. Apparently no one had the courage to shout out, “WTF!”

Takeaway: Allen Ginsberg was a lifetime actor utilized by the usual suspects for the weaponized degradation of society.