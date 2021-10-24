LBJ Pressured Earl Warren to Head Commission Investigation into JFK Assassination

One of the key elements of the Kennedy assassination cover up was how Lyndon B. Johnson ever managed to get Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren to so abjectly prostitute his name and prestige to the Warren Commission project.

Warren was governor of California from 1943 to 1953, the running mate with Thomas Dewey for president in 1948 and the chief justice of Supreme Court from 1953 to 1969.

But digging deeper into Warren’s background, we learn he was very active after 1919 in Freemasonry and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He rose through the ranks in the Masons, culminating in his election in 1935 as the Grand Master of the Freemasons for the state of California from 1935 to 1936. Biographer Jim Newton says that Warren “thrived in the Masons because he shared their ideals, but those ideals also helped shape him, deepening his conviction that society’s problems were best addressed by small groups of enlightened, well-meaning citizens.”

Some of Warren’s “well meaning” positions included eugenic forced sterilizations and the confiscation of land from Japanese owners during WWII. Warren, who was a member of the outspoken anti-Asian society, Native Sons of the Golden West, successfully sought legislation expanding the land confiscations.

Warren was also a warmonger and rejected the non-interventionist tendencies of many Republicans and supported Roosevelt’s rearmament campaign. Following Pearl Harbor, Warren organized the state’s civilian defense program, warning in January 1942 that “the Japanese situation as it exists in this state today may well be the Achilles’ heel of the entire civilian defense effort.” He became a driving force behind the internment of more than 100,000 Japanese Americans without any charges or due process.

JFK and the Warren Commission

Warren privately supported Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy in 1960. The two became personally close after Kennedy was inaugurated. Warren later wrote that “no American during my long life ever set his sights higher for a better America or centered his attacks more accurately on the evils and shortcomings of our society than did [Kennedy].” In 1962, Warren switched his party registration to the Democratic Party.

Supposedly the additional rationale for Earl Warren as a secret society member and hack to toe the line in the JFK cover up was the backstory of a Communist conspiracy “evidence” behind the assassination.

President Johnson used the fear of “40 million Americans” dying in a nuclear exchange to force a reluctant Senator Russell onto the commission and made Earl Warren finally say yes when told about “a little incident in Mexico City.” This of course refers to the fake Oswald imposter showing up at the Soviet embassy shortly before Dallas.

This presumably is what induced such men as Chief Justice Warren, Sen. Richard B. Russell and Robert Kennedy to knowingly engage in or allow a cover up. This is not to say that they necessarily believed in a Communist conspiracy, only that they knew that the alternative to the lone gunman theory would inevitably be a powerful effort to pin the assassination on foreign sources.

LBJ explains this in an audio recording of a telephone conversation with Sen. Russell (8:55 p.m. on Nov. 29, 1963). Nor did LBJ hesitate to use compromise to get his way. And what’s with the thinly veiled remark about an old 1952 breakfast meeting? Why did LBJ say this and, so completely out of place, “Do you think I’m kidding you?”

Sen. Russell was a bachelor and a Cold War warrior. He, like LBJ, was corrupt and spent a great deal of personal time with LBJ and Lady Bird over the years. Under pressure (or duress), Russell, like Warren reluctantly agreed to serve on the assassination commission, but Russell was never fully cooperative. Russell’s personal papers indicated that he was troubled by the commission’s single-bullet theory and the whole squirrelly narrative around the persona of Oswald.

Lyndon B. Johnson: Dick… do you remember when you met me at the Carlton Hotel in 1952? When we had breakfast there one morning.

Richard Russell: Yes, I think so.

Lyndon B. Johnson: All right. Do you think I’m kidding you?

Richard Russell: No … I don’t think your kidding me, but I think … well, I’m not going to say anymore, Mr. President … I’m at your command … and I’ll do anything you want me to do. …

Lyndon B. Johnson: Warren told me he wouldn’t do it under any circumstances … I called him and ordered him down here and told me no twice and I just pulled out what Hoover told me about a little incident in Mexico City and I say now, I don’t want Mr. Khrushchev to be told tomorrow (censored) and be testifying before a camera that he killed this fellow and that Castro killed him … And he started crying and said, well I won’t turn you down … I’ll do whatever you say.

Blackmailers Johnson and FBI Director J Edgar Hoover no doubt had compromising material on both Russell and Warren. Both of the men dreaded their assignment, but it was abundantly clear to them what was expected.

Johnson, the transcripts show, originally wanted the Texas attorney general to handle and control the matter and strongly opposed the idea of a presidential commission when it first was proposed to him on Nov. 24, the day that Kennedy’s accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, was shot.

On Nov. 25, 1963, 10:40 a.m. – Phone call between President Johnson and Joseph Alsop

Influential Washington Post columnist Joe Alsop strongly advised LBJ to accept the idea of a presidential commission. When Johnson suspiciously persisted in wanting local authorities and the FBI to handle what he calls a “local killing,” Alsop snaps, “Well, in this case, it does happen to be the killing of the president.”

Alsop warned Johnson to “get ahead of” the Post and repeatedly invokes the name of Cold War icon Dean Acheson as one of the people behind the commission idea. Johnson says he will call Acheson, though no such call is in the available recordings.

Meanwhile, the lone gunman script was pushed by Johnson and Hoover from the get go, well before any real investigation could be conducted.

On Nov 24, 1963, 4:00 p.m. – Account of phone call between FBI Director Hoover and White House Aide Walter Jenkins

Hoover began by reporting that “there is nothing further on the Oswald case except that he is dead.”

At the end of the call, Hoover noted the need to have “something issued so we can convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin,” and that (Assistant Attorney General) “Katzenbach thinks that the president might appoint a presidential commission of three outstanding citizens to make a determination.”

Hoover in a conversation with LBJ at 10:01 a.m. on Nov. 23 can’t even keep Oswald story straight and says Oswald shot the police officer (Tippet) at the theater. Hoover already states they have their man in lone gunman Oswald. Fourteen minutes is missing from this tape.

You will note the presence of Asst. Attorney General Katzenbach, who is quickly laying the groundwork for the cover up. Then U.S. Attorney Gen. Robert Kennedy was away and out of the picture, detained by family matters. How could Katzenberg possibly know what went down in Dallas just three days after the hit?

Nov 25, time unknown – Katzenbach Memo

Titled “Memorandum for Mr. Moyers,” Katzenbach lays out the need for a public statement on the assassination. Katzenbach states that “the public must be satisfied that Oswald was the assassin; that he did not have confederates who are still at large; and that the evidence was such that he would have been convicted at trial.”

Later, by Katzenbach’s own admission, he could not know these things to be true. Many observers see this document as reflecting policy rather than fact, and in effect announcing a cover up. Katzenbach even critiques the conspiracy script writers in the memo that “unfortunately the facts on Oswald seem too pat — too obvious (Marxist, Cuba, Russian wife, etc.).”

Nov 29 at 1:40 p.m. – Phone call between President Johnson and FBI Director Hoover

Almost immediately, LBJ calls Hoover to run by him the seven names of “this proposed group that they’re trying to put together on this study of your report.” Hoover gives a “good man” to most names, though he is “not as enthusiastic about McCloy.” LBJ does not even mention Warren, the head of the commission.

A curious Nov. 29 conversation between LBJ and Allen Dulles about the latter’s new role on the commission. Dulles, a kingpin in the assassination conspiracy, can barely be heard. At 0:40, LBJ refers to the assassination of “our beloved friend,” a statement that can only be sarcasm given that Dulles as CIA head was fired by Kennedy.

Winter Watch Takeaway: What a bunch of gangsters.