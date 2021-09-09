Unraveling Harry Hopkins, the Influential ‘Mystery Man’ in FDR’s White House

I’m Not Wild About Harry

By Simple Citizen

Please tell me the truth. Have you ever heard about Mr. Harry Lloyd Hopkins (1890 – 1946)? If you answered, “No, I am afraid not,” then you are not alone.

In fact, this Simple Citizen’s response would have been exactly the same until the year 2012. In the context of attempting to understand the Communist, Fascist and Socialist changes to the United States governmental offices from the time of President Herbert Clark Hoover forward, I came upon the work of Mr. Hopkins. As his name did not sound very familiar to me, I was intrigued, especially when I considered the actions that were attributed to a man with such a lean history of employment and glaring lack of qualifications. Was he what Winter Watch refers to as a “made man”.

The work of this unusual man has impacted every nation in the world from the 1930s through to the present day.

The New York Years

He must have been a peer from the hallowed halls of the Groton School, or a learned friend and study partner of the President Roosevelt during his Harvard University years. Well, actually, no.

Mr. Harry Hopkins shared no specific background with Gov. Franklin Delano Roosevelt at the time of their meeting. Mr. Hopkins was born in Sioux City, Iowa to a Midwestern family of reasonable means for the period. He was brought up in the Social Gospel movement of the late 19th and early 20th century, the underpinning of what would become the American Progressive Movement, in which many socialist ideas would derive a religious connection but without full acceptation of the complete socialist doctrine. Hopkins had a background and perspective that would become “in vogue” during the first half of the 20th century and take over in the second half.

A consensus among authors who have written about Mr. Hopkins would be that much of his world view was cemented during his collegiate years at Grinnell College in Grinnell Iowa, the place where Mr. Hopkins had lived with his family since age 11.

“Harry had his first experience with social work as chairman of the local YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) employment committee. His interest in social work and the underprivileged came from the influence of a professor of applied Christianity, Dr. Edward Steiner, who also sparked Harry’s genuine interest in Tolstoy and the enigma that was Russia – an interest that resurfaced during World War II,” author Christopher D. O’Sullivan states in his text “Harry Hopkins: FDR’s Envoy to Churchill and Stalin.”

After working for the YMCA in Grinnell and as a newspaper reporter for his college, Mr. Hopkins eventually migrated to New York City, where he lived and worked on the lower eastside of Manhattan for the Christodora House as a councilor.

As he U.S. began preparations and a draft for entry into World War I, Mr. Hopkins attempted enlistment in the Army but was turned away for health reasons. In an effort to assist with the war effort, Mr. Hopkins worked for the Red Cross and became the American Red Cross director of Civilian Relief, Gulf Division.

Once the war was over, Mr. Hopkins took a position with the New York Tuberculosis Association, which brought him back to New York City. He received press coverage for his work and the growth of this organization, which eventually merged with the New York Heart Association.

Varying accounts of how Mr. Hopkins and Mr. Roosevelt met one another include: by reputation and through the local New York press; and through mutual friends who had a keen interest in Marx and Lenin, along with changes to governmental styles (e.g. fascism and Socialism) that were occurring in governments throughout Europe.

A meeting of Communist sympathizers was held regularly in Albany and was attended by Mrs. Roosevelt and/or at the express behest, as well as direction, of Mr. Hopkins’ “handler” of Soviet origin.

No matter in which manner that they met, Gov. Roosevelt appointed Mr. Hopkins to manage and operate the first state relief agency in the nation, known as the Temporary Emergency Relief Administration (TERA), as the nation and the State of New State of New York muddled though the Great Depression.

As a result of Mr. Hopkins involvement in TERA, he developed a very close bond and relationship to First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who was already well known in Albany, New York, for her keen interest in government intervention in citizens’ lives and social causes.

Lest we forget that although President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt, have been labeled “traitors to the class” by many of the conventional historians and documentary film makers, the fact is that the Roosevelts had many powerful and wealthy friends that their family had been aligned with for over a century by the time the Great Depression began to ravage the nation.

Indeed in yet another nothing to see here, move along fact, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s grandfather Warren Delano created his wealth from the China opium crime racket. FDR inherited all this dope money.

Author James Bradley says Roosevelt Opium Empire benefited Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton

Mr. Hopkins was provided with access to a class of citizens that he had never encountered before once he became close friends with the Roosevelts; which, for a man who seemed to have more debt that income for most of his entire life, was a very interesting paradox.

Harry Hopkins Goes to Washington

Through the latter days of Gov. Roosevelt’s administration in Albany, during the 1932 presidential campaign, and even in the early days of the new administration, Mr. Hopkins had a busy social life. Now, normally, we could care less about this man’s marital status and/or the sordid details of his personal affairs; however, in this case, we need to pay very special attention to his marriages and the accompanying financial positions they afforded Mr. Hopkins.

As many of us know or have read, often one of the biggest threats to national security is the compromised financial status of those who hold some type of influence or power within a governmental body. In the case of Mr. Hopkins, there was certainly an issue of debts from divorce and gambling, exceeding his income from normal employment sources. This is when having friends of a particular independent fiscal means and/or access to governmental funds, including a foreign governments, can be quite beneficial.

Evidently, Mr. Hopkins married three times. His first waif was one Ms. Ethel Gross, who was a Hungarian-Jewish immigrant active in the Progressive Movement of the era. The couple had four children, with one dying in infancy. The couple did stay friends almost until Mr. Hopkins’ transition in 1946. In 1930, Ms. Gross petitioned for a divorce on the grounds of infidelity. Her victory in the suit provided for an award of $5,000 per year in alimony against Mr. Hopkins’ social-worker salary of $10,000 per year.

Under great financial strain, and having married for a second time to Ms. Barbara Duncan, further adding to his fiscal woes, various social workers across many different government and nonprofit organizations took up a collection of $5,000 per year to assist Mr. Hopkins with his alimony payments. The funds were delivered as honorariums and direct fees for speeches to the Works Progress Administration (WPA), to which Mr. Hopkins had been appointed a director’s position by President Roosevelt. These organizations continued their support over two years, at the end of which Mr. Hopkins received an increase of salary from $10,000 to $12,000.

During this period of time, Mr. Hopkins was amassing gambling debts from poker games with friends and colleagues and trips to various horse racing tracks. Again, his debts were far exceeding his wealth.

Additionally, an excessive spending habit on books of all kinds also added to his, self-inflicted financial burdens.

Although he was married to Ms. Duncan, Mr. Hopkins often preferred the company of the many affluent friends that he had met through President Roosevelt and would spend much of his time in their homes. Following this period, Mr. Hopkins moved into the White House to live with the First Family rent and expense free. His second wife died of cancer, and his daughter from this marriage went to live with her father in the White House.

During this period of time, support from friends with financial means also improved to include the organization of a position as the head of the FDR Presidential Library in Hyde Park, New York. The position paid $5,000 per year and was organized be a series of extremely wealthy friends to President Roosevelt, and Mr. Hopkins by virtue of his connection to the President.

Additionally, Mr. Joseph Palmer Knapp, owner of Crowell-Collier Publishing Company and an extremely well-connected, wealthy, friend to the Roosevelt administration, had an employee of the publishing firm offer a sum of $5,000 per article for a series of articles.

Although Mr. Hopkins married for a third time to Ms. Louise Gill Macy, an editor for Harpers Bazaar magazine, the couple and Mr. Hopkins’ daughter continued to live in the White House with taxpayer support covering their every need. In fact, when Mr. Hopkins and Mrs. Macy-Hopkins finally moved to a townhouse in the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C., his daughter remained living with the First Family.

In closing out this section, I would also very much like to bring to your attention the strong relationship between Mr. Hopkins and Messrs. William Averell Harriman, as well as Henry Morgenthau, Jr. Both of these men were from wealthy families with ties to the Roosevelts dating back many years. Each of these men could be associated with true fascism being imposed within the U.S., and by influencing President Roosevelt in a manner that sold the nation out to a corporatocracy that was masked in the thin veneer of the New Deal.

In the case of Mr. Harriman, four of his business ventures were seized under the Trading with the Enemy Act in 1938. He is often credited with acting as an envoy to Britain and Russia for implementing the Lend-Lease program. Like his friend Mr. Hopkins, he was appointed by President Roosevelt to this position without any oversight whatsoever. In the case of Mr. Morgenthau, Jr., he is often credited as being one of the two “architects of the New Deal.”

Although we will not be able to take an in-depth review of these programs in this thread, I would contend that both programs were implemented to transfer wealth from citizens to corporations through increased taxation that was then used to award massive contracts under a form of rent seeking crony-capitalism. Further, I would suggest that the utilization of the Lend-Lease program in the political Kabuki theater of the Cold War enabled the massive growth of the military industrial complexes and security states that currently plague all nations of the world.

Uncle Joe Stalin

As I have written about in various threads, and several posts on Winter Watch, the Lend-Lease program was a means to transfer power and wealth in support of a globalist agenda that permitted the creation of the “enemies,” which the U.S. would purposely confront in the Cold War. It was a second phase in the American bolstering of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and the creation, as well as empowerment of every other socialist nation in the world.

‘We have to go back to Lend-Lease to begin to understand why the Kravchenko case might have meant as much as it did to Hopkins and the Soviets. Lend-Lease, which Kravchenko could (and ultimately did) blow the whistle on, was more than a lifeline to the Soviet war effort and beyond. Lend-Lease was also a private bridge to the Kremlin from inside the White House, manned and overseen by Hopkins, from his White House lair in the Lincoln Bedroom. What if, as I asked some pages ago, Lend-Lease, as run out of the Roosevelt White House by Harry Hopkins, was a rogue operation?’ — Diana West, author of ‘American Betrayal’

Through a trickle-down version of transfer, even North Korea and North Vietnam were bolstered through the empowerment of China during WWII to become the nations that would eventually be adversaries of the U.S. in wars, following the end of WWII.

Our nation built its enemies at the behest of banks and corporations, as well as the families that control them, and millions of lives were lost in the process.

Harry L. Hopkins ran Lend-Lease on behalf of the Roosevelt administration and created opportunities in which everything from the basic necessities of life (e.g. clothing and boots) to industrial components for manufacturing to military vehicles (e.g. airplanes, various automotive vehicles, and ships) to top secret plans for armaments and the means to construct the advanced weaponry of the day could be delivered to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin.

A review of another thread on Winter Watch will provide one with background information on Mr. Harry Dexter White who was a traitorous spy working for Soviet interests of the time. Yet, he was far from the only one.

A review of the witness list in the case of Ms. Elizabeth Bentley in 1947 yields such notable Communists as Alger Hiss, Harry Dexter White, Lauchlin Currie, N.G. Silvermaster, William Remington, V. Frank Coe, Harold Glasser, Maurice Hauperin, Robert Miller and Solomon Adler. All these Communists had been working for the Roosevelt administration. All of these individuals would soon meet with legal complications brought about by their connection to or association with both Communism and Mr. Stalin.

We now know from the infamous Venona Project (encoded messages exchanged between Soviet intelligence agencies and their field agents in the U.S.) that all of these individuals can be verified as assets of the USSR, often before and then during the Roosevelt administration. Yet, what of Mr. Hopkins? From a Dec. 25, 2000, article, by Mr. Robert Novack, in the Washington Examiner we learn:

But Romerstein and Breindel combine the Venona files with other sources to make bold assertions. None is bolder than their treatment of Roosevelt’s confidant Harry Hopkins, who has been canonized by mainstream historians as a hero gallantly battling chronic illness in the cause of winning the war.

In a section headed “Harry Hopkins — Soviet Spy,” the president’s top adviser is shown lobbying relentlessly to give tons of uranium to the Kremlin. When Soviet official Victor Kravchenko defected in Washington in 1945, Hopkins pleaded with Roosevelt to send him back to Russia. Instead of presenting to Stalin the American desire for a free Poland, Hopkins told the Soviet dictator that “the United States would desire a Poland friendly to the Soviet Union.”

Could it have been, the authors ask, that Hopkins was “an unconscious agent” who did not realize that his left-wing ideology was drawing him toward treason?

Ishak Akhmerov, a Soviet spymaster during WWII, delivered a lecture to KGB officers during the 1960s in which he mentioned Alger Hiss but called Hopkins “the most important of all Soviet wartime agents in the United States.”

“Agent 19” described in Venona decrypts as meeting secretly with Churchill seems “nobody but Harry Hopkins.”

Fondly Remembered in the Court of Public Persuasion

Although we have already established that Harry Lloyd Hopkins is far from well known to many citizens both in the U.S. and throughout the world, for those authors, historians, ideologues, political enthusiasts, politicians and professors who may be familiar with the man, Hopkins is held in high regard.

Superficially, he would seem to be an advocate for the common man and an envoy of peace during troubled times. This is understandable for a majority of the individuals who may have some knowledge of the man, and utilize a conventional framework to elevate his actions within a black and white historical context. Comparatively, I would suggest that the take away from the thread supports further analysis of the man, his friends and mentors, the real hidden work he performed, the people he truly served and the ramifications of his actions.