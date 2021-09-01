Russ Returns to ‘The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show’ to Discuss Mandatory Vax Revolts, Afghanistan and 9/11

After a 10-week hiatus, Russ rejoined Dino Ryan on Tuesday, and the duo fire up a lively conversation. The focus was on the urgency for resistance to mandatory vaccines, what Afghanistan’s all about and skullduggery surrounding 9/11. The duo agreed on air to endeavor to repeat shows on a monthly basis in the future.
Good show overall. The description above does cover the broad strokes, and both gentlemen seemed in top form.
Before anyone gets concerned, I did send each of them two messages regarding the FDA endorsement / approval of the EUA, and that in this instance it was not the “standard endorsement” of a new drug / vaccination by the administration. Since many of us already discussed it here (WW), on a thread from last week, I did reference the thread we had contributed to, and an article form the American Thinker to provide an external perspective (which basically said the exact same thing we had discussed).
All my best,
SC