The Disgracefulness of George W. Bush

We got nothing out of Bush’s eight years in office.

By Scott McKay | 13 September 2021

THE AMERICAN SPECTATOR — Tim Young was exactly right on Saturday.

Young, the excellent conservative comedian and political commentator, took to Twitter after viewing the insulting Shanksville speech former President George W. Bush dropped onto the heads of the American people, and dropped some truth on Bush’s head.

“The more I hear from George W Bush,” Young tweeted, “the more I realize there was never really a choice in presidential elections in my lifetime until 2016.”

What was it that Bush said which prompted Young’s outburst? Most notably, this obnoxious statement during Bush’s speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the memorial in rural Pennsylvania:

There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.

That has to be the dumbest, most contemptuous statement ever made by an American president about people who mostly voted for him. […]