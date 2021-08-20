The Winter Watch Reference Guide to Prepping for Survival

By Simple Citizen
A second entry by one very Simple Citizen and friend to all at Winter Watch
First, we might wish to try and set the tone of this particular page, to be clear it is not really a thread inasmuch as one might think of a classical entry into a worldwide web log (or blog). It will have the format of a thread; however, this entry into Winter Watch might best be described as an attempt at a basic resource or reference guide (not comprehensive) in unusual times.
Often we have all utilized posts to provide ideas and recommendations for preservation to one another, only to have our ideas and words get muddled in a long chain of contributions that may add other meanings to a thread. This particular entry, looking a little like a thread, actually represents a communal space dedicated to uplifting life and survival, reasonable preparation for tougher times, as well as a common sense approach to simply living well, with less worry, in times that may seem quite dark. Think of this page as a bulletin board where we can all contribute ideas in support of one another.
For our friends outside of the United States, I must admit that I do not have many specific resources in this work as a result of not knowing your local markets very well. Please consider this work as providing both a few resources that may ship internationally, which may permit delivery to your specific market, but (more importantly) ideas that may inspire you to secure materials in your home area, which may lend support to your, personal, survival in difficult times.
Disclaimer: For the sake of transparency, I have no financial or legal connection with the resources that I am about to mention other than to own some of these products for our family’s personal use. Also, any reference of an item should not be assumed to be a direct recommendation for a specific product by this author or anyone connected to or working for Winter Watch. The materials mentioned in this webpage are for reference only, and any reader should perform their own research in selecting what materials may be best for themselves and the ones they love.
Reference Recommendation
One of the best resources I have ever come across regarding survival would be “How to Survive the End of the World as We Know It” by James Wesley Rawles. I utilize the audiobook.
From my perspective, Mr. Rawles has written a very comprehensive text on the subject of survival. It’s probably the best primer for anyone who has not previously thought about surviving difficult times in their past. For me, although I acquired this text many years ago, this is an extremely useful resource that I have returned to over and over again.
Additional ideas:
- When Everything Fails: Surviving Any Disaster
- Survival Mentality: The Psychology of Staying Alive
- Understanding and Applying Self-Defense Strategies
- “Ultimate SAS Survival” by John Wiseman
- “FM 21 76 NEW U. S. Army Survival Handbook”
- USMC MCMAP
- “Back to Basics: A Complete Guide to Traditional Skills”
Water
For water purification and safety, we may wish to turn our attention toward the British as being one of the more experienced nations in this field: Berkey Filters.
There are ways to provide the same clean and purified water, in basic buckets, in a cost effective manner; I would encourage some additional research. As examples, I would like to provide the following list of YouTube videos on water purification and this article: “Homemade Two-Bucket Water Filtration System.”
Supplementary ideas:
- LifeStraw
- Mainstay Emergency Drinking Water
- Water Brick
- Lifesaver Jerrycan
- How to Buy, Install and Use a Rain Barrel
If you use a rain barrel for drinking water, you will need to purify the contents. Although there are several ways to do so, a relatively cost effective product could be a swimming pool shock treatment. Please research how to effectively use the product for potable water.
In case you need to provide for a community, try a large-scale water purification product.
A means to purify and save water in water bricks (mentioned above) is APEC Water Systems RO-CTOP-C Portable Countertop Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System with Case, Installation-Free, Fits Most Standard Faucet, or any other reverse osmosis filtration system that has at least 4-5 filters (including for fluoride removal), such as countertop distillers.
Now, if you have the resources and wish to experiment further with clean water, then:
From other discussions, some of us have wondered if it might be possible to utilize a greenhouse environment to grow plants, while creating humidity for an atmospheric water machine. Also, we have spoken about adding this greenhouse as an addition off of a closed, saltwater-based, swimming pool. This way, the entire environment could support health, food, good air and water. Add solar panels, and you have an energy producer as well. In theory, one could add a tilapia farm to the structure as well.
Either way, please consider that clean water is vital for your own health and survival.
Food
As a general idea, I (personally) do not store emergency food that I am unsure I would ever wish to eat in troubled times. Although I do not have a problem with “survival” food companies, I would caution against including too much of their products in a larder due to the possibility that:
1. You may not actually enjoy the taste of the product;
2. There could be many GMOs included in the product;
3. Some companies seem to overly utilize salt for flavor;
4. And there has been testing to indicate heavy metals in preserving some of these longer “shelf stable” type of food products.
My (humble) suggestion would be to preserve many of the foods you enjoy eating and accompany them with some survival-type products that you have vetted and believe you could enjoy, if needed.
We might wish to begin with the concept of creating supplies of the foods you already enjoy and putting them aside for a “rainy day”:
Tools to assist with preserving food:
Obviously, this is not a comprehensive list in any way, shape and/or form. There are so many ways that one could work toward food preservation, including acquiring a dormitory-size freezer and hooking it to a DC battery with an inverter attached to it for a less expensive means of cold storage. Also, there is the whole aspect of bucket storage for dried foods. My personal favorites are as follows:
- Vittles Vault Pet Food Storage Containers
- 2-in-1 Black/Stainless Steel Vacuum Sealer System with Starter Kit
- Food Grade Oxygen Absorbers Packets
With the grouping above, I have a container that does not require a special tool for access as in the case with some of the other gamma type buckets. Additionally, I am able to purchase supplies (beans, coffee, rice, etc.) that I honestly enjoy eating and would be happy to enjoy in any situation. Also, I have better control of what is going into my body. The last thing I need under a stressful situation is to have massive insulin spikes due to preservatives that I would not normally consume.
One way to make your larder go farther would be to consider intermittent fasting by design. Not only might you become healthier (depending on your situation), but it would permit you to extend the life of what you have put aside. A favorite text in this area, which you do not need to be obese to enjoy, is “The Obesity Code – Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Book 1).”
Now for a few other ideas:
- Mainstay Emergency Food Bars
- Ranger Bucket Set – Organic Emergency Storable Food Supply
- Butter food storage options
- Bega canned cheese
- Lehman’s canned chicken
- Lehman’s canned bacon
- Readywise Survival Food
- Mountain House Adventure Meals
As with any area of preparedness, food options are vast, as are the methods for constructing a stable supply. What I would recommend is to begin with writing down what you generally enjoy eating, and then look toward ways to first store those items. Then, you may wish to add a few items that round out your supplies or can be easily taken “on the road,” if you need to change your location.
Please also remember that many protein powders can be healthy and filling. Furthermore, protein powders do not necessarily require a lot of space and may often be mixed with water or shelf-stable milk. Additionally, one could utilize a mixing cup or even a hand-cranked blender.
For any of our vegan or vegetarian friends:
- BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle
- Organic Hemp Heart Protein Powder
- FIJI Natural Artesian Water
Tools
This is a massive topic to even consider based on where you may currently live (rural or urban or something in between) and where you may end up (often a crises may set off a migration), so I am just going to place a “laundry list” of ideas in the hope that I may provide something, which may be useful for your own situation. The following are all subcategories of tools.
Power
- What is a Deep Cycle Battery?
- Goal Zero portable power solutions
- Garmin
- Why Steam Generators Are Better Than Steam Boilers
- Steam Generators
- Generac Power Systems
- Deep-cycle battery
- Pedal Cell
- The 10 Best Deep Cycle Batteries In 2021 Reviews and Buying Guide
- How Long Will a 12V Deep Cycle Battery Last With an Inverter
- Inverters R Us
- Household Hydropower: An Underutilized Source of Renewable Energy
- Small Wind Electric Systems
Light
- FlexFilament C9 LED Shatterproof Green Vintage Edison Christmas Light Bulbs
- Merry Corliss Chamber Olive Oil Lamp
- Woodshed Wall Mounted Oil Lamp
- Rayo Lantern Cooker
- Glow Sticks
- Christmas Lights
- Coleman battery lantern
- The Best Solar Walkway Light
- The Motion Activated Place Anywhere Lights
- The Tactical Defense Flashlight
- The Five Mile Flashlight
Heat
- How to Make and Use a Solar Oven
- Baker’s Choice Wood Cookstoves
- Folding Stove with Fuel
- Coleman Camping Stoves
- Coleman Outdoor Grills
- Esbit Solid Fuel Stove and Cookset
- MSR WindBurner Stove System
- GSI Selkirk 540 Camp Stove
- Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Propane Heater
Food Preparation and Consumption on the Move
- Stanley Pour Over Set
- Stanley Base Camp Cook Set
- Ozark Trail 24 Piece Dinnerware Enamel Set
- Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Handle
- Boker Bird Knife
Shelter on the Move
Mixed-Use Tools for Securing Food and General Protection
- L.L.Bean 2018 Collector’s Knife and Hatchet
- 5 Best Survival Fishing Rods to Use in 2021 (New Reviews)
- UDAP Pepper Power Safety Orange Bear Spray with Griz Guard Holster
- Henry US Survival AR-7 Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle
- Ten Point Crossbows
- Black Powder
- Taurus Judge Series
- SAN 511 Precision Rifle .50 BMG
- German Border Patrol SIG P210-4
- Swiss Schmidt Rubin 896/1911 96/11 Rifle, 7.5×55
- Ka-Bar
Medical and Personal Preservation Ideas
- First Aid Manual
- “Where There Is No Dentist”
- “Where There Is No Doctor: A Village Health Care Handbook”
- The Recon First Aid Kit
- Large, 50 Person Red Cross First Aid Kit
- Vitality Medical supply
- Dental Instrument Kit
- The PUP (Portable Utility Pop-Up Tent)
- Thetford Porta Potti Campa Potti XG
- Little John Portable Urinal
- Feminine Hygiene
Communications and News
- FRX3 Rechargeable Hand Crank AM/FM/NOAA Weather ALERT Radio
- Emergency Radios
- Two-Way Radios
- Satellite Phones
- How to Use A SSB CB Radio Properly
- Ham Radio in the Age of the Internet
- Uniden CB Radio with SSB
- A Beginners Guide To SSB CB Operation
Real Masks and Other Protection
- Polish MP-5 Gas Mask, 40mm NATO Filter, Carrying Bag Unissued Condition
- Dupont Tyvek Protective Clothing
- Bullet Blocker
- Leatherback Gear
- EMF Radiation Protection Baseball Cap
Conclusion
As you might notice, there are many ideas that one may need to consider when attempting to prepare for a situation in which our lives may change due unforeseen or even unimaginable events. The various lists in this thread are by no means all inclusive and, if anything, represent a means to inspire everyone to consider what they may need for self-preservation under difficult circumstances.
Certainly, it is not my intention to alarm, intimidate and/or scare anyone. If you have not begun any form of preparation, you may wish to begin by examining your own lifestyle and those of the people for whom you are responsible. Then begin by simply making lists of items that you could utilize in both normal, everyday life, and put to the side for more complicated times. Then slowly begin to research how you might build some resources a step at a time. Think of it like adding a little change to your piggy bank. With each new addition, your savings grow. Preparation works on the exact same principle.
Work within your means, and please do not panic or become a deep hoarder. These types of mindsets lead to mistakes and may result in cutting off the common sense intellect one needs to make a sound plan. Also, I would encourage everyone to get to know your communities. You do not need to know every single person within your community, but if you can get to know some of the people pretty well and spend a little time with them, simply in conversation, then not only might you find new friends, but you may also be saving lives in times when you may all need to rely on one another.
(An aside: Please, please, please do not try to “corner the market” in any area of preparation. If you wish to put some extra items aside for the use in barter, then do so; however, I would encourage both utilizing common sense and the purest rationale when creating such stock levels. Further, I would also encourage DEEP GENEROSITY TOWARDS ONE’S FELLOW MAN OR WOMAN IN NEED. We all find ourselves compromised from time to time, and the individual you may be assisting today could end up saving your life tomorrow. SO PLEASE TRY TO MAINTAIN A GENEROUS AND KIND HEART TO ALL. Thank you.)
Anyone who has spent some time on Winter Watch knows that globalism and technocracy are ineffective at meeting the needs of local communities as the assumptions made by authoritarians are often completely incorrect and widely inaccurate. Survival will depend on local people coming together and helping one another. So please consider getting to know at least a few people in your local community, and make sure to see them at regular intervals.
There are so many ideas and items that I have left out here. Many of you may notice that I kept my focus to water, food, light, power, heat, protection, basic communications and basic medical/hygiene necessities. The reason I did so was to really begin at the basic “step one” for anyone who has not begun thinking about or preparing for self-preservation. My hope is that we, the Winter Watch community and any new (welcome) visitors, may add abundance to this thread through the comments, discussion and responses. We are our own digital community. Even though we may be separated by physical mileage, we have the means to still inspire, support and uplift one another.
Simple Citizen is a regular, prolific contributor to the comment section of Winter Watch. We appreciate and welcome his thoughtful commentary; though, as will all guest contributors, it should be said that his views do not necessarily reflect the views of Winter Watch.
One of my favorite hoarder videos from the Scamdemic Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020
https://www.winterwatch.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Pandemic-Hoarders.3gp
Torchy,
I nearly choked on my coffee – that is hilarious! Many thanks.
Best,
SC
Torchy,
REPLY 2
Big thanks for all of the editing, formatting and overall clean up of this work; I am deeply appreciative. Although I know I have told RW to convey my gratitude as I was not sure we would see one another on this thread, I am glad to run into you today and just wanted to give you A BIG THANK YOU from me.
All my best,
Simple Citizen
Thanks Simple.
Allow me to add somethings: To preface, while I was at Ft Bragg I went through a 2 week course conducted by 2 Special Forces Viet Nam vet NCO’s who had a very good handle on survival. Their lessons have resonated with me to this day, Thank You Sgt Ediburn!!.
The course they put me through “Recondo” was only 2 weeks in duration, but due to the compressed timeline, unlike Ranger School,(58 days) it needed to illicit a solution immediately.
What they did was to essentially break a class of 60 down to about 23 at graduation via sleep deprivation, stress, and hunger so as to bring on a fatigue that we were required to operate through during the last 5 days of the course.
Imagine muscle fatigue, limited food , and limited sleep for 8 days and THEN given the task of survival. THIS IS YOUR STARTING POINT!!!!
I hallucinated while standing up on a patrol and lost 20 pounds as a fit 19 year old.
A good knife, a shelter , and your sanity is all you need. The rest is luxury, and the sanity component was the most cherished asset
Give this some thought. Get your head right first!!! Don’t make excuses, don’t feel sorry for yourself, and live a dogs life cause that’s all that’s left….
Now: If you would like to prep, then the following is required: No Debt plus gold for the tax man(if you wanna live in your house), No reliance on Civil Society, and the ability to run away.
Genesis 6 type of sh!t
Do not fall into the trap that “prepping” absolves you from struggle.
When you are at this point in your existence, struggle is just another Wednesday…Get used to it!!
God bless you all!!! Life is hard for everyone. Be kind to your neighbor and most of all, do not lose your humanity…Life is good!!!!
WOW!!!
My friend, I really enjoyed your post and I send my deepest thanks for you sharing your experience. Although I would say that having a little silver can also be a means to keep the tax man off the back, what I really enjoyed was this part, forward:
“Do not fall into the trap that “prepping” absolves you from struggle.
When you are at this point in your existence, struggle is just another Wednesday…Get used to it!!
God bless you all!!! Life is hard for everyone. Be kind to your neighbor and most of all, do not lose your humanity…Life is good!!!!”
All of your perspective here makes sense and is a very good reminder to us all.
Please be well.
All my best,
Simple Citizen
BGNZ,
REPLY 2
How do you feel about Valcambi?
https://www.apmex.com/search?&q=valcambi
Personally, I like that most of the bars can be split up if needed, and the jewelry / ornamental items could be utilized in creative ways as to not give away their bullion worth.
Although I could not find the exact scene, please recall or know that the diaminds were not in the safe, but rather disguised as rocks in the fish tank:
Gold formations could be concealed in plain sight in a similar manner. The Valcambi jewelry ball is one such item.
Now everyone: PLEASE DO NOT BREAK THE LAW OR DO ANYTHING THAT IS REMOTELY QUESTIONABLE FROM A LEGAL STANDPOINT.
The ideas here are academic in nature and to assist people in protecting their investments from thieves, not a lawful search of any kind.
Please think about the “gold bucket guy” and stay on the right side of life:
All my best,
Simple
This is much appreciated, but is useless if we lose the ability to access it. I recommend doing what I have done and physically print the personally useful array of information, including water, food and safety protocol, but also information on medical treatments. There are many Army survival manuals that include basics.
Know your weaponry and have something that can be hidden from those that might come for them in the future. Let them take the old worthless 22 hide the real protection when they are making the rounds. Just sayin’.
This is an excellent resource, but will take time to go thru. Print what you feel you might need in a SHTF situation. (I personally have three 3″ binders chock-full of various information)
B’man, you nailed it. I would print the item maybe today, but as we all add to it (so maybe again Monday or Tuesday). My hope is that we can all drop in an idea or two that makes the work larger and the resources deeper.
In terms of hiding weapons or metals, PVC pipe storage in the back yard can be a good thing; however, one would wish to look at videos in order to make sure that they control moisture and dampen the ability of anyone with a metal detector to stumble upon the storage. Also, setting up a couple of dummies (PVC pipes filled with nails or screws) can be helpful so long as you can recall where the more useful storage is located.
This guy is loud and off the point, but provides a basic idea:
A little better:
There are lots of resources out there for storage ideas, but if anyone needs more, just let me know.
B’man – many thanks.
Best,
SC
One thing that I cannot emphasize enough and certainly left out here is good tape. Good duct tape or even better Gorilla Tape can help with everything from keeping a bandage in place, to sealing a room, to patching clothing, to making a drinking cup and so on / so forth.
This is my favorite:
https://www.gorillatough.com/product/black-gorilla-tape/
And the best thing about it is that many of our foreign friends will be able to buy some in their markets. Even friends of mine who were in Africa, for the Peace Corp., were able to purchase gorilla tape.
Because it is really strong and long lasting, it can be a little pricey in any market, including the United States. Rarely have I come across a deal for a standard roll and then it was more of a small roll that could be used as a “stocking stuffer” around Christmas.
All my best,
SC
Just a quick word about the henry survival-ar-7. It’s not the most reliable firearm out there. It might work fine for shooting things that don’t shoot back but there are better alternatives. The Ruger 10/22 take down rifle is a great option that won’t break the bank. Keltec also has a few weapons that would be great in survival situations. An old bolt action .22 made by a reputable company would work just fine as well.
Oh yes sir Nick, you are quite right. I simply put the AR-7 in for its portability and use for critters or possibly a small bird; however, I fully concur with your assessment here.
The nice thing about .22 is that there are many of them out there (learned to use on with the NRA when I was a kid and Reagan was President) and many of the used ones can be in fine condition, which adds cost savings.
Also, while we are on the topic, I included the Taurus Judge because you can have a variety of ammo as a selection; you could even have some bird shot in there if you wanted to stop, but not be lethal. Yet it is far from the best in terms of stopping power on certain levels. So please, if you are going to acquire a firearm, get proper training and do a lot of research, Friends of mine vary so much in their favorite choices. Many like Glocks or Berettas; I tend to be a SIG man myself, but that is just me.
I included the Taurus because even folks who do not like guns, may find this firearm acceptable as the one gun they own, which can assist with varied ammo.
Nick, many thanks for the great post.
Best,
SC
Well done…very creative and good to view. The only thing that jolted me a little was the eyeball at the beginning – bit Clockwork Orange.
But the other aspects of the video, the song and lesson were all very good. Well done.
Best,
SC